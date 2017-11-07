Have You Played… I Am Alive?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
I Am Alive is one of the best games I’ve ever had the misfortune to play.
Beyond the opening, which introduces a post-disaster setting in grand fashion, I found almost every scene in I Am Alive disappointing. The premise, as I understood it, was to present a grimmer and more credible world gone wrong than seen in most games and films. This is best summarised by the way guns work – you can run out of ammo but still point a gun at someone and hope that they back down, afraid to die. Isn’t that a brilliant idea?
I Am Alive has a few brilliant ideas but it discards them too quickly in favour of its more numerous bad ideas. Maybe bad is too strong, but they’re certainly boring ideas.
It’s a game that promises to bring a little bit of The Road to your monitor but a couple of hours in has you sliding down a toppled skyscraper on your bum wondering where all the tension and melancholy has gone.
07/11/2017 at 15:42 N'Al says:
That’s harsh, I think.
The threatening mechanic is ill explained*, but otherwise I thought it was a neat take on Prince of Persia’s ‘parkour platforming’. I even liked the story and its twist at the end.
*Essentially, an enemy with a gun will always take precedence to you, i.e. there’s no Mexican stand-offs. An enemy with a gun will ALWAYS shoot at you, which means you should always shoot first and you can only threaten enemies with ‘lesser’ weapons.
07/11/2017 at 15:51 Troubletcat says:
I played a fair bit of it (for youtube, even) but couldn’t stick it to the end (not even with the extra motivation of pleasing my small but then-dedicated cadre of viewers).
I felt like the resource-management thing with the bullets essentially wasn’t, and that really annoyed me. It was a non-mechanic because the game always gave you basically the exact number of bullets you strictly needed for the intended playstyle with basically no wiggle room – there wasn’t really space for trade offs like using a few extra bullets to make a fight easier but knowing you’d need to save a few later on. You had just enough bullets to shoot the people you really had to shoot and that was about it. Which isn’t BROKEN at least, but it’s also not very interesting.
07/11/2017 at 16:53 Danda says:
Yes, exactly. Basically, you had to memorize the walkthrough and follow it to a T.
07/11/2017 at 15:57 hungrycookpot says:
I remember seeing the trailer for this game years ago, it was something like some scavengers attacking a guy over a bottle of water and they were all standing on a glass ceiling which predictably ended up breaking and dropping everyone before the screen cut to the title. I was really interested in the game but then I feel like it just dropped off the earth after release and nobody ever talked about it again.
07/11/2017 at 16:07 basilisk says:
If I remember correctly, the development was very troubled, and the game ended up being made by an entirely different studio than the one who came up with the idea and made that trailer. And the studio that ended up making it was very inexperienced and the budget was slashed to almost nothing.
There was a seed of a good and interesting game somewhere in there, but it never really developed into anything.
07/11/2017 at 16:04 geldonyetich says:
I’ve not played it. Does that mean I’m not really living?
Here’s hoping somebody takes the good ideas and irons out the bad.
07/11/2017 at 16:50 Danda says:
Wow, I Am Alive had some really great ideas, but they were so badly realized… It’s like one of those bad movies or TV shows whose ideas are so good that they deserve a good remake.
For example, the game seemed really “open” until you realized that you were going to die if you didn’t play it the right way. “Yes, you can go that way, but you are going to get exhausted and then there’s no way to turn back. But you won’t know it until it’s too late”. That was really annoying.
Did anybody get to mod it? Was it even possible? I remember that the game director was a bit hostile toward PC players.
07/11/2017 at 17:00 HeavyStorm says:
Did Adam submitted this article by accident? I was reading, expecting to understand what those great ideas were and what was boring about the game and
07/11/2017 at 17:10 LivingfortheNight says:
working hard or hardly working?
07/11/2017 at 17:06 Kingseeker Camargo says:
That might be overly harsh, actually. It is true that the game never fully realizes its good ideas, but I found it to have the precise length to keep being interesting until the end. As a counterpoint, I thought the first Assassin’s Creed tried to fill like 50 hours of game with basically three types of fetch quests, and I was desperate for it to just end when I wasn’t even halfway through.
Then again, I Am Alive’s atmosphere worked its magic all the way for me, and I liked the whole stamina-based platforming a lot. Maybe if those don’t work for you, the experience breaks down much sooner.