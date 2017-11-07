Sennheiser GSP 350 review: great surround sound for just over £100

Trying to find a comfortable pair of headphones has become a war of attrition for me over the last couple of years. Either I have the world’s most sensitive skull, or my head’s unbeknowingly shaped like a Minecraft block beneath my hair, as every over-ear headset I’ve used has only brought me pain and cranial-based misery.
They’re always innocent enough to start off with, but somewhere around the 30-45 minute mark, the dreaded head pinch begins, and those pesky headbands start sinking their tiny little teeth into the top of my head. After an hour, I’ve usually had enough, which obviously isn’t ideal if I want to spend a lazy Saturday playing games, or co-ordinate my weekly dose of Destiny 2 with my trusty fire squad.
Alas, Sennheiser’s GSP 350 barely made it to half an hour before I had to start shuffling them round my head to alleviate some of the pressure, but that’s not to say you should stop reading here. In fact, there’s plenty to like about this £115 headset, and I’m sure those with less sensitive noggins will get on with them just fine.
In terms of overall fit, the GSP 350 are pretty snug. The chunky plastic design may not be to everyone’s tastes, but the ear cups’ faux leather finish provides a surprisingly soft cushion against your face and they’re roomy enough that they never felt like they were crushing my ears. I also appreciated the fact that, for once, the GSP 350 didn’t make me feel like I had a brain the size of a pea, as normally I have to tighten any given headband as far as it goes for fear of it falling off my head. Here, I reckon I settled somewhere around the halfway point in its overall adjustment arc, so unless you have a truly colossal-sized cranium, you’ll probably be all right.
The GSP 350 also fall into the closed-back type of headphone, so any noise leakage is kept to a minimum – perfect for when you’re under heavy gunfire and don’t want to annoy nearby family members with the tinny click click click of your return shots. Having said that, it can also mean that more intense, bass-heavy soundtracks can sometimes be a little overwhelming with the GSP 350, as there’s simply nowhere for the sound to escape to other than straight down your ear canal.
Open-backed headphones, on the other hand, solve this problem by letting sound pass through the ear cups, creating a wider, more natural kind of listening experience. In doing so, of course, it means everyone else can hear what you’re listening to as well, so you’ll probably want to stick to closed-back headphones if you typically play games around other people.
On the whole, the GSP 350 performed admirably, delivering ethereal orchestral scores like Ori and the Blind Forest with as much clarity and conviction as the whirring hums and clunks of Tacoma’s space station. If you’ve got games that support it, it’s also definitely worth turning on the GSP 350’s Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound option with the one-click button on the controller. This isn’t proper 7.1 surround sound, of course, but its virtual recreation of it certainly makes for a more immersive gaming experience.
A small LED will light up white when the Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound is turned on, and red when it’s off
The fold-down noise-cancelling microphone is another point in its favour, delivering clear, crisp voice chat with little to no noise or crackle. You can also mute it automatically by simply moving the boom arm back up toward your ear, giving you the perfect opportunity to take a swig of tea mid-conversation without forcing your teammates to listen to your sipping and slurping.
Turn away from games, however, and the GSP 350 starts to come undone. I listen to a lot of game soundtracks when I’m not actually playing them, and the strings and operatic vocals of Final Fantasy XV’s score, for instance, were often drowned out by the booming, echoing bass. Likewise, finer percussion details in rock songs tended to all blur together, and the various equalizers on offer with Sennheiser’s easy-to-use Surround Dongle software did little to improve the situation.
Combined with its insistent head pinch, the GSP 350 ended up leaving me a bit cold as a general pair of headphones. I can’t fault its in-game performance, but using them to listen to the rest of my music library was pretty uninspiring.
The volume dial on the right ear cup works independently from your PC’s volume control
It’s also worth noting that due to its Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound support, the GSP 350 needs a USB port in order to work, making this particular pair of headphones a poor fit for laptops and PCs with precious few USB ports, and those thinking about using them for console gaming as well. You can buy an extra cable to solve these problems, but you won’t be able to take advantage of the 7.1 Surround Sound.
Ultimately, if you’re looking for headset you’re only going to use for gaming, then for £115, the Sennheiser GSP 350 is a pretty safe bet, particularly if you’re after a good microphone. Those on the hunt something a bit more versatile, however, are better off looking elsewhere.
07/11/2017 at 17:09 Mungrul says:
I’ve had my Sennheiser PC363D headset for 4 years now, and it’s the best headset I’ve owned. Miles better than the Astro A40.
The headset’s not available any more, but it was the top of their PC gaming headset line at the time and is still going strong now. Sennheiser make good kit.
07/11/2017 at 18:03 Tinotoin says:
Totally agreed on Sennheiser making good kit – I’ve had a set of HD25’s for various musical pursuits for 17 years, and only had to replace a cable for it. Not the comfiest in the world but loud as I need :)
07/11/2017 at 17:21 Drib says:
That’s a lot of money for a gaming headset. I’m not suggesting going for dollar store earbuds or anything, but geez.
07/11/2017 at 19:43 TillEulenspiegel says:
~$100 is the bare minimum for headphones that don’t suck, even without a half-decent integrated mic. I just spent twice that on a B&O H6, and it’s nowhere near the high end of what you can pay for headphones.
iPhone earbuds (or similar) are actually pretty tolerable, but wasting money on something only a little better is the worst decision IMO.
07/11/2017 at 17:24 justregisteredforthiscomment says:
I own a Sennheiser Game Zero and it’s the most goddamn comfortable headset I have ever owned. I wear glasses, and yet I can keep my headset on all day without any problems.
To prove I’m not a shill: My original Game Zero slowly broke down this year after 2 (3?) years of heavy use, so I said fuck it and upgraded to a 373D, which is a bit more expensive.
That one sat way too tight and hurt after a bit, so I just got another Game Zero, and I honestly intend to stick with it, given that they’re not making any major changes to it.
Looks like the 373D is a failure, actually. It was 60€ off on amazon when I bought it. Now it’s 60€ off from sennheiser themselves. Guess it’s a perma-discount…
07/11/2017 at 17:34 Faldrath says:
For good sound quality and low price, I don’t think you can beat a Superlux HD-668B. It doesn’t have a mic, though.
07/11/2017 at 17:38 magnificent octopus says:
I use openbacked Sennheisers (PC 320), and no one has ever complained about the noise leakage. A few experiments showed that I had to have the volume uncomfortably loud before anyone else even noticed it. I do have a strong aversion to loud noises, though, so that could just be my personal use. And I definitely prefer the sound of openbacked headsets.
ETA: And I use them as movie/music headphones as well, with no problems.
07/11/2017 at 17:48 woodsey says:
I have a pair of the GSP 301s and they are delightful. They sound great, look great, are super comfortable, and they don’t make me feel like I’ve held my head against the sun after 30 minutes of playing. Great mic as well. You couldn’t pay me to go back to a traditional gaming brand pair.
Only minor quibble is that they have to be pulled out quite far, even on my perfectly-normal sized head, which means they get a little bendy in the arch when you take them off. Otherwise, they’re perfect.
07/11/2017 at 18:07 Hunchback says:
I use Sennheiser HD555 and it deliver excellent sound. I even bought a discrete soundblaster card, but sadly i can’t use it anymore because my MB is shit and the GPU covers the only (wtf) pci slot :/
07/11/2017 at 18:35 dahools says:
Anyone got any more recommendations, in the market for a replacement set as my mic has died. Black Friday coming up and all. I think about 50 – 70 quid is probably my limit and needs a good mic. Usage will be gaming, music and skype/ideo confrencing.
07/11/2017 at 18:37 waltC says:
Sony studio phones MDR-V6 Digital over-ears for $75 on Amazon–best pair of phones I’ve ever owned–sound quality is fantastic. Best of all, built with steel reinforcement–not all plastic. (Don’t ever buy all-plastic phones, they’ll break, sooner or later, no matter how careful you are.) Plenty of expansion room for your skull, too!
07/11/2017 at 18:48 Thulsa Hex says:
Katherine, have you tried the Sennheiser HD 598 headphones? They’re a little more expensive than this set (though are often on sale in the US–especially the black ones), but I thought I’d mention them because they genuinely reach the most “wear-and-forget” levels of comfort of any pair I have ever experienced. They’re lightweight for their size, don’t clamp onto your skull, and the velour cushions are so soft and comfortable when compared to anything else I’ve tried. They sound excellent, too.
I used to wear them for hours every day, including for the duration of extremely long games like the Witcher 3 and Metal Gear Solid V. They’re open-backed, which not only contributes to the excellent sound stage, but also the low levels of fatigue. My wife (who is sensitive to such things) says the sound “leakage” is negligible, unless she sits right next to me on the couch, and that mouse clicks and the clack of thumb-sticks are much louder. Incidentally, she also says they’re the only headphones she’s ever been able to wear for extended periods without discomfort from pressure on her glasses.
Being headphones, they don’t have an in-built mic, but I’ve recently added a detachable an Antlion Modmic and it is proving to be a very good combo indeed. Of course, this contributes to higher overall cost, but I’m of the persuasion that a good set of headphones is an excellent investment. Anyway, I’ll stop evangelising. I just couldn’t pass up making a recommendation after reading about your comfort woes. Either way, I hope you find something that works with your noggin!
P.S. Here’s the review that originally sold them to me: link to youtube.com
07/11/2017 at 19:06 Thulsa Hex says:
I’ve just realised that I’ve misspelled your name :( My apologies!
07/11/2017 at 20:34 Ridiculous Human says:
I can vouch for the 598s without hesitation. Incredibly comfortable, great sound, and you get to say “velour” like you’re Zapp Brannigan a lot.
07/11/2017 at 19:31 causticnl says:
bought an wireless sennheiser 180 in 2015, using it for almost 8 hrs/day. Barely register its on my head, great sound also.
07/11/2017 at 21:04 Moragami says:
I’ve got the Logitech Artemiss G933’s and they used to hurt my head to the point they’d give me a headache. After a year, however, they fit much better and I can now wear them for extended periods without any pain. I don’t know if they stretched, or the foam compressed a bit, either way, I bet you could break in those Sennheisers too if you were so inclined.