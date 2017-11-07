Sonic Forces crashes out today

While our British readers will associate the humble hedgehog with such genteel video games as Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s Teapot and Tiggy Two: Peter’s Party on the ZX Spectrum, it seems elsewhere the rodent has an altogether ruder ‘tude. Sega today launch Sonic Forces, turning our prickly pal into a real jerk who — get this! — runs around at super-speed. Baffling, I know, but that’s video games for you. Apparently this hooligan has been knocking bins over for years, and Sonic Forces draws from both modern and vintage Sonic games. You can even create a character to be Sonic’s friend in this one. I hope to play a polite hedgehog who teaches him about removing grass stains.

Sonic Forces is made by the same team as 2011’s Sonic Generations and similarly switches between side-on hogging and that modern 3D rollercoaster style (when I say modern, I mean 1998-y). Forces lets you make your own animal friend to play as, using a character creator with loads of species and clothing options, and I assume you’ll get to hold Tails’s hand or something.

Initial player reviews say that it crashes a lot. Like, a lot. After certain missions, in certain menus… do not buy it yet. Buying this game now would be a bad decision.

If you really gotta get hogged, Sonic Forces is out today on Steam for £35/€40/$40. Do not buy it yet. Sega have already hastily released one patch but I’d wait for the dust to settle.