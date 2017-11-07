Sonic Forces crashes out today

While our British readers will associate the humble hedgehog with such genteel video games as Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s Teapot and Tiggy Two: Peter’s Party on the ZX Spectrum, it seems elsewhere the rodent has an altogether ruder ‘tude. Sega today launch Sonic Forces, turning our prickly pal into a real jerk who — get this! — runs around at super-speed. Baffling, I know, but that’s video games for you. Apparently this hooligan has been knocking bins over for years, and Sonic Forces draws from both modern and vintage Sonic games. You can even create a character to be Sonic’s friend in this one. I hope to play a polite hedgehog who teaches him about removing grass stains.
Sonic Forces is made by the same team as 2011’s Sonic Generations and similarly switches between side-on hogging and that modern 3D rollercoaster style (when I say modern, I mean 1998-y). Forces lets you make your own animal friend to play as, using a character creator with loads of species and clothing options, and I assume you’ll get to hold Tails’s hand or something.
Initial player reviews say that it crashes a lot. Like, a lot. After certain missions, in certain menus… do not buy it yet. Buying this game now would be a bad decision.
If you really gotta get hogged, Sonic Forces is out today on Steam for £35/€40/$40. Do not buy it yet. Sega have already hastily released one patch but I’d wait for the dust to settle.
07/11/2017 at 17:57 Chasdiel says:
“Apparently this hooligan has been knocking bins over for years”
07/11/2017 at 18:22 Turkey says:
Apparently nobody at Sega or Nintendo got the memo that BUBSY’S BACK, BABY!
07/11/2017 at 18:53 Saarlaender39 says:
It’s also on Switch.
Just saying.
But if it’s as bugged as you say…
07/11/2017 at 21:33 notponies says:
I wasn’t truly planning on getting this, and it’s not like initial reviews are promising. But it makes me sad for Sonic fans more than anything else. Specifically, the ones that want a cartoon animal soap opera out of their hedgehog game.
On the one hand these fans have been the whipping boy for half the internet since 2000. Never mind that such fans were or are actual children. And you can’t claim the fandom is toxic unless you can prove MS Paint drawings and teenage fanfics are able to send death threats over Twitter.
On the other hand Sega themselves seem to have a dodgy time at delivering even cartoon animal soap operas in their hedgehog games.