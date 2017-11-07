This month’s Humble Monthly early unlock is H1Z1

This month’s Humble Monthly is offering an early unlock of H1Z1 to those who subscribe. That’ll cost you $12 / £10 at the moment if you fancy it. H1Z1 is currently available from Steam for £14.99 / $19.99, so even if it’s the only game you want out of this Humble batch, you’re in a good place.
If you’ve been reading regularly, odds are very good that you’ll know what the Humble Monthly is by now. If not, the short answer is that it’s a monthly subscription that’ll get you a big ol’ batch of game keys each month. If you happened to have been a subscriber around this time last month, you’ll now have access to ten games including Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Quake Champions, Dead Rising 2, Elder Scrolls Online, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and a bunch of others.
Subscribing now gets you H1Z1 right away, with more games to be added for November’s haul later in the month.
We recently revisited H1Z1 in Update Night, our column where we ask whether an in-development game has been improved by its updates.
07/11/2017 at 13:55 Rich says:
Well that’s pretty rubbish. Humble Monthly usually headlines with something that’s never been cheaper than the subscription price. This has been below £10 already.
07/11/2017 at 15:46 Janichsan says:
But not with 2 in-game crates!!!!!!! Just think of all the added value!
07/11/2017 at 14:18 Rince says:
Heh, and my friend said that the last Humble Monthly was the worst ever.
Humble Bundle:”Hold my beer.”
I guess that I should skip this month. Or I should do a leap of faith and hope for some interesting games?
07/11/2017 at 14:49 phlebas says:
Oh, I don’t know. Silence and Emily Is Away 2 were both things I was interested in anyway, and Shadow Tactics and World to the West look properly promising. I’ll grant the headliners were disappointing, but I’m not sorry to have got the bundle.
07/11/2017 at 15:37 Rince says:
I’m not gonna lie, Shadow Tactics looks interesting.
The rest, not so much.
07/11/2017 at 15:37 b00p says:
i agree most of last month’s games weren’t really that exciting, but shadow tactics is absolutely fantastic and worth the $12 alone.
07/11/2017 at 20:06 Clarksworth says:
For me, Shadow Tactics was the best game of this month’s bundle. Brilliant gameplay that seems to perfect what Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive started. I’m willing to let some of the others surprise me, but the recent focus on online/multiplayer games is making strongly consider reaching for that cancel subscription button.
07/11/2017 at 21:09 ninjapirate says:
If Shadow Tactics had headlined last month, I wouldn’t have paused my subscription.
07/11/2017 at 15:00 Gothnak says:
I played almost nothing of the month before last (Killing Floor), so cancelled it, and missed out on last months (Elder Scrolls Online, huzzah) and this month’s (H1Z1 hooray).
Seems like Mr Single Player/Turn Based Strategy Head doesn’t fit with Humble Bundle anymore.
07/11/2017 at 16:07 Dynamique says:
Already skipped last month – as that was advertised with three (!) MP games… Guess I would have liked to add Silence and Shadow Tactics to my backlog, but altogether a pretty… meh bundle. To some degree, it’s a matter of taste, of course (I really liked the October selection, f.E.).
The main disappointing trend thus far is the proliferation of games lacking “important” or recent DLCs (suggesting: “Go buy it for the full experience, now 20% off” – or: better wait for the “regular” Hunble Bundle (hello, Galactic Civ III on my backlog!)).
And now, a(nother) MP survival thingy that has seen better days – PLUS “2 in-game Trickster crates” (sic!!!)? Where is this going? The carrot isn’t working for me. Yet, I have 2 more months paid, and might as well hope for some pleasant surprises…..
07/11/2017 at 22:48 Carra says:
12 dollars is worth it for Shadow Tactics alone. It’s a great game reminding me of the good old Commandos games. With the difference that I actually managed to finish Shadow Tactics.
07/11/2017 at 14:26 Eightball says:
>in-game crates
Only the dead know peace from this evil.
07/11/2017 at 14:34 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Never a truer word was said.
07/11/2017 at 14:31 Kyuurei says:
Humble Monthly hasn’t been good for a while now, and the quality only seems to be dropping. It’s not exacly a good business model either, at least I am not really into blind purchases and you can still find the main game on sale for similar prices anyway…
Now, if they change it so it gradually releveals the hidden games during a month, up to the point were you can see all of them before the next pack, I can see that working a little better.
07/11/2017 at 15:02 Rich says:
Yeah, I never quite understood the logic of revealing the whole bundle after the deadline. I might be a bit miffed that I missed something good, but since it’s too late it certainly doesn’t entice me to sign up for next month. I only ever bother with a Monthly if the headliner is worth the price on its own.
07/11/2017 at 18:24 Hartford688 says:
Exactly this. I was bummed that I missed Shadow Tactics, but once I knew, was too late. Since I have no interest in H1Z1, I’ll pause this month as well. I think I’ve been “paused” for about 4 months now. I may well just cancel entirely this time.
07/11/2017 at 14:33 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I cancelled my subscription last month because of the double whammy of a crappy offer of headline games and Humble being consumed by Ziff Davies. It was not a decision I have regretted even though I would like to play Shadow Tactics at some point. The selection of games recently has been pretty weak, and if I’m honest I have far to many games that I’ll never play already littering my Steam account that I really need to practice more self-control.
It is one of the things I feel sorry about for recent indie releases: they are not only competing against the ever growing deluge of games out there but also against everyone’s backlog. I’m so glad I got out of the industry when I did.
07/11/2017 at 14:49 Stargazer86 says:
Yeah, I’ve only bought a single month of Humble Monthly back when Total War: Warhammer was up for $12. It was the cheapest it had ever been at that point and an absolute steal. Ever since then I haven’t bought another subscription since I’ve either not be interested in the headline game or it’s just been plain crap like last month’s. I mean, I know technically I’m getting more games for my $12 but I just hate the grab-bag “never know what you’re gonna get” approach and can’t bring myself to roll the dice without knowing I’ll get at least ONE game I’m interested in.
07/11/2017 at 17:10 Vandelay says:
Definitely. I have bought a couple of one off subs when I considered the main game worth it alone. The other games have just been a bonus. Buying in the hope that something good will be included at the end of the month seems like a bad decision and a worse deal than buying some in-game loot crate.
07/11/2017 at 23:53 malkav11 says:
I’ve gotten some great deals from monthlies where I have been on, but the headline game makes or breaks it and you would have to pay me to buy H1Z1.
09/11/2017 at 04:58 Akasukj says:
Use my referal link to get a 10% discount xd
link to humblebundle.com
Thanks!!
09/11/2017 at 05:06 SaintAn says:
The last two months of HB monthly have been trash. I had to cancel my membership because of how bad it was. Went ahead and got a subscription to Audible. Giving a TES game to anyone at this point after all Beth and Zeni have done to damage gaming, and then the next month give out another scam game is just too disgusting. Must be IGN ruining the site already.