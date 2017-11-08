A Tale Of Two Tardigrades

“I felt my dream was ripped away from me in front of the world,” indie developer Anas Abdin told me, when I asked him about the bizarre circumstances in which he’s found himself over the last couple of weeks. “I felt violated, stripped from my own game. Most of all, I felt that my fans and friends had so many questions regarding my authenticity.”
Imagine the situation. You’ve been working on your unreleased indie sci-fi adventure game for over three years, only to see a major new TV show launch using the same specific idea as its core space travel concept. That’s the peculiar situation in which independent developer Anas Abdin found himself in when he watched the first few episodes of CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery. He’s been making a game called Tardigrades, and now Discovery has come along, he’s really not sure what to do.
It’s not unusual for the release of a new movie or TV series to bring accusations that the plot is based on a lesser-known work, whether a self-published book, a spec script, an animated short, or something else. So when Abdin got in touch with me to claim that Star Trek Discovery shared some odd similarities with his in-development AGS pixel adventure, I was immediately dubious. His in-development AGS pixel adventure called Tardigrades and which he says features intergalactic travel via the quantum abilities of a giant blue tardigrade… Huh.
Star Trek: Discovery, for those not familiar, is the first new TV series from the Roddenberry universe in twelve years. Co-created by TV maestro Bryan Fuller (Wonderfalls, Dead Like Me, American Gods), it follows the ups and significant downs of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a Vulcan-raised human science officer on board a bleeding-edge Star Fleet vessel with a unique ability to instantaneously travel to anywhere in the universe, via a quantum “Mycelial spore network”. To harness this, the crew discover a symbiotic relationship between the spores and a huge and seemingly dangerous beast that resembles a massive version of Earth’s micro-animals, the tardigrade. And so they name theirs the same. The tardigrade allows the ship to make use of the quantum network of spacespores, and at some cost to the poor giant water bear, be anywhere they wish immediately.
Tardigrade, by Anas Abdin, is about an ancient race of Earthlings on the verge of discovering intergalactic travel, via a system using, well, giant tardigrades that allows them to travel to anywhere in the universe.
Star Trek: Discovery was announced on the 2nd November 2015 (although not named until the following year).
Tardigrades was announced on the 8th May 2014 (under the name “Epoch”). It was posted to Steam’s Greenlight on the 21st November 2014. It changed its name to Tardigrades on the 22nd February 2015. Nine months before it was even announced there would be a new Star Trek show, Abdin wrote this on his blog:
“Tardigrades, waterbears, moss piglets… call them whatever you like. For me, they are the indestructible. Despite their little size of about 0.012in, they can survive temperatures from just above absolute zero up to above the boiling point of water. They can also survive extreme conditions of radiation and the vacuum of space. They can go without food or water for more than 10 years. Who else can travel space like Tardigrades?”
Abdin’s concern is that it’s his project that’s not out yet. It’s his idea that he fears will now look like it copied CBS’s. Even if, as is entirely plausible, it didn’t happen the other way around either.
Although Abdin definitely is suggesting that it did. His argument starts with the tardigrade: both projects choose to take a specific micro-animal and make it larger than a man, both choose to make it blue, both then choose to have it be the means of instantaneous intergalactic travel.
It could simply be a coincidence. A pool of seven billion people makes unique ideas an unlikely prospect, and random events segregate seemingly non-randomly. While Discovery wasn’t announced until a year after Abdin announced his game, and not until nine months after Abdin renamed his project to “Tardigrades”, there’s every possibility that the show’s creative team had been working on the idea for years beforehand or simply came to it on their own. Indeed, put “tardigrade space travel” into Google and you’d perhaps expect to see Star Trek: Discovery dominating the results. But no. What you see instead is years and years of popular science articles about the seemingly invincible little Earth beasties, and their notorious ability to survive in a vacuum. And in space.
In 2012 the Smithsonian wrote in detail about the tardigrade’s potential ability to survive in space, in response to a Motherboard article about an amateur scientist who theorised that tardigrades could have come from outer space. They didn’t, of course. They come from Earth. Although they’ve been to space.
In 2008 a paper was published in Current Biology detailing how scientists with the European Space Agency exposed dehydrated tardigrades to space for ten days, with no deleterious effects. (Although solar radiation seemed to rather polish them off.) The extraordinary creatures were capable of withstanding not just complete dehydration, but also the vacuum of space, and then just get up and carry on. New Scientist reported the study at the time.
In 2011 they were off into space again, as the BBC reported. In 2015 the BBC looked back on this, and talked more about how the tardigrade is able to seemingly revive itself from death. They’re a creature that has caught public attention, not just because of their incredible ability to survive almost anywhere, but also because when looked at under a microscope, they’re just so damned cute.
It’s entirely plausible both projects were inspired by similar ideas and developed entirely independently, regardless of both coming to light around the same time.
But what’s more significant right now for Abdin is what he does next. People will argue that he has a legal case, others will contend that it’s coincidence, others still will make the case that ideas are to be shared. But for Abdin, a man who combines a full-time job with caring for two elderly parents, it’s made devoting his scant spare time to working on his gaming project a lot harder.
“I did not touch my computer at all,” Abdin tells me of the days following the realisation. “I was too scared to log on my email or any other social media outlet.” He first learned of the issue when, shortly after episode three of Discovery had aired, he received a series of emails and tweets from others within the AGS (Adventure Game Studio) community. Mostly populated by amateur developers who make games for little or no money, the tight-knit group had been following along with Abdin’s project since 2014. So when they watched Star Trek, the core storyline seemed immediately familiar.
Abdin said he wasn’t even aware there was a new series of Star Trek, but on receiving so many messages, he watched the episodes and found himself enjoying it. Then things got weird for him. “They started to show the “spore drive” and the white dots flying around in a blue room, and I felt something is not right. Then the Tardigrade appearance killed the show for me. I stopped enjoying the show as a story and just continued watching to note similarities.”
Abdin notes many more similarities between the show and his game, which to an outsider are perhaps less suspicious than to the developer who’s suddenly had the rug pulled out from under him. There’s a black female lead in both projects, and a gay couple. Both have a character with blond features that border on albino. For Abdin, this created the impression that Discovery was just taking his ideas one by one.
I suspect otherwise. The tardigrade is unusual, but beyond that the other similarities Abdin mentions could be found in any number of new television series. It seems astoundingly unlikely that Star Trek’s producers would have cast the show to match the pixel art of an unreleased game. But it’s easy for me to feel detached about this. Not so for Abdin.
“I felt some lawyer is going to call me any moment telling me I cannot continue developing Tardigrades,” he told me.
For the unknown developer, this has taken the joy out of his project. “I used to make doodles and pixel art almost daily, and share them via Twitter,” he says. “Until this happened. I can’t focus on anything. I can’t draw, I can’t even touch my guitar. Professionally speaking, my work has been affected.”
I suggest to Abdin that his belief that he’s been borrowed from falls down a little considering how ambiguously he presented the tardigrades’ role in his game’s plot. His previous posts and videos show a man being wrapped around by a giant blue tardigrade, which then zips off into space with lightning effect. But it was never overtly stated – because he had considered it a spoiler – that the tardigrade would be the civilisation’s secret for discovering intergalactic travel. The game was named after them, their role as a main theme was stated, but wasn’t the association too unclear for someone to take it without knowing the connections that exist only in Abdin’s head?
“No,” he says, unequivocally. “Why is the tardigrade huge? And blue? Why is it used for space travel? Why is it used in a blue set with little white dots floating around? This is too much for two people living on different sides of the planet to come up with in a short period of time.”
For Abdin, the most important thing is that his integrity be recognised, and his authenticity understood. What he wants is for everyone to know that his ideas were his own, and after that, some sort of answer from CBS. He’s contacted them, but previously been ignored. He wants them to respond, to know that he need not worry when they share so many similar ideas.
We got in touch with CBS for this story and they declined to comment.
“My ideal outcome,” concludes Abdin, “is to get addressed by the producers and [know that they’ll] let me be, to finish my project.”
08/11/2017 at 15:07 GrumpyCatFace says:
So, indie developer got ripped off by megacorp. Calls the front desk, and waits for megacorp to apologize?
He needs a lawyer. I’m pretty sure any IP attorney would be THRILLED to take this one.
08/11/2017 at 15:50 tomimt says:
The problem is, that the ideas here aren’t actually that novel. Tardigrades themselves have been the magical, mysterious creature of the decade, there’s been a lot of discussion about how peculiar they are, so to choose them as the mystery creature is not actually that big of a leap.
Colour blue itself is also a pretty common sci-fi/fantasy trope, intended to make something look more mysterious/magical/dreamlike. James Cameron uses the colour theme a lot in his movies and I’m not just talking about the skin colour of those Avatar aliens.
The same goes for taking something small or regular size and increasing its size. And old trope used even in movies since King Kong and Godzilla.
You could have something on the similarities of the characters, but then again, in this PC era, how many different types of PC characters can you have? People who differ from “normal” can’t be used only as a butt of the joke anymore like 10 or 20 years ago so that actually leads into some pretty bland characterization when everyone has to be so formal and serious all the time, as the writers are too afraid to do anything else with them.
The way I see it, there’s very little he has to go on here.
08/11/2017 at 16:39 ohminus says:
Sorry, but going from “tardigrades can survive in space” to “let’s have a tardigrade-based space travel method”, for all novelty of tardigrades, is still quite a stretch.
08/11/2017 at 16:52 tomimt says:
Not really, when you consider that the way they travel in trek is some sort of a space fungus network, so placing an animal in it that can use it for travelling and harness the said animal to human use is a pretty logical step.
The said animal being a tardigrade is even more logical in the context of how much they’ve been in the eye of the attention since they’ve been introduced.
Considering how much fiction is needed these days, it’s no wonder that several writers have come up with similar ideas.
08/11/2017 at 18:21 ohminus says:
The problem with your argument is that especially when the tardigrade has been so prominent, it was the first they came up with either way, and the space fungus network (which is completely ridiculous BS that reeks of handwaving to justify the former) was introduced later.
08/11/2017 at 17:24 Daymare says:
I agree. It looks like a giant coincidence, but if you’ve ever heard or read about water bears before and also like sci-fi, the logical leaps aren’t that big.
I’d also like to quote durrbluh from farther down this comment section: “But the reality was we were influenced by the media we consumed, the games we played, the books we read, which is hardly unique stimuli.”
I feel like that is an important thought: That (unknowingly) shared experiences can account for a lot of things.
08/11/2017 at 15:21 EvilSnake says:
But… Discovery’s tardigrade isn’t even blue. The lighting sure is, but not the creature itself. And it goes off to travel the universe on its own five episodes in, never to be seen or mentioned again.
08/11/2017 at 16:52 Fade2Gray says:
I was beginning to doubt my own memory by the end of the article.
08/11/2017 at 15:27 something says:
It does seem like an extraordinary coincidence.
I think he should plow on with his game. He’s successfully fended off accusations of plagiarism on his part. He has nothing to fear in that regard. If anything this story will give the game an audience it would never otherwise have had.
It’s probably worth talking to a lawyer, though suing a giant corporation might not be the most fun way to make money, what with all his other commitments.
All said and done, he’s not lost anything. If he just gets on with his life as if this didn’t happen, it likely won’t play out any differently.
08/11/2017 at 15:30 GrumpyCatFace says:
Yes, why should any artist/designer expect to be “paid” for their work?
08/11/2017 at 15:40 Sheng-ji says:
Was that a reply to something else? It seems to be arguing against a point that wasn’t made.
08/11/2017 at 16:09 GrumpyCatFace says:
Was responding to your suggestion that he ‘just forget it and move on’ –
“All said and done, he’s not lost anything. If he just gets on with his life as if this didn’t happen, it likely won’t play out any differently.”
08/11/2017 at 16:31 Sheng-ji says:
I didn’t make that suggestion, and the person who did specifically pointed out how little fun this kind of lawsuit was, hence why it might be worth, in the long run, if you ascribe value to quality of life and mental health, moving on.
08/11/2017 at 16:58 something says:
If the Star Trek people did indeed take this idea, then of course they should ask him first, and throw money at him for the rights to use his idea. But they haven’t done that.
Forcing them to pay up may or may not be worthwhile. If he decides it is not worthwhile, then he is still in no worse a position than if this had never happened. If he sues them, good luck to him. Deciding not to pursue them but still being angry about it seems like the worst of all options. That was my point.
What’s right and what we can make happen are not always the same thing.
08/11/2017 at 15:30 WMain00 says:
This looks like it’s a sad case of coincidence, which is a shame and I’m sympathetic toward him. I wouldn’t get hung up on it though – just keep developing.
08/11/2017 at 15:35 foszae says:
I generally count pop-culture plagiarism as being spurious comparisons over rather indistinct little snippets, but in this case i’d have to say that’s one hell of a suspicious coincidence. I’d count that as a quite distinct idea in the history of sci-fi and for all the details to line up exactly? Geez, i wish i were an IP attorney because i’d take this guy’s case pro bono
08/11/2017 at 15:46 Halk says:
I am willing to believe that a show that randomly copy-pastes Stuxnet code to display it on the screens of its spaceship in a completely unfitting context would also steal other things.
After all, they probably just googled “program code” and copy-pasted the first piece of code they found without thought. Maybe they similarly googled “space travel creature” and stumbled over Tardigrades?
08/11/2017 at 15:57 Sheng-ji says:
Wait – are you genuinely white knighting for the copyright of a malicious “virus”. Let the writer step forth and reveal him or herself, they can serve their prison sentance in every part of the world they get convicted first (Likely starting with Iran), then claim their copyright.
08/11/2017 at 16:04 Halk says:
Errm… what? I was just commenting on the apparent work method of the Discovery writers, and what it might imply for the plausibility of Abdin’s claim.
By the way, Stuxnet was written by the Americans. Some people know very well who wrote it, and the authors probably got a (secret) medal. In large parts of the civilized world, they would never be tried.
Now I am not a big fan of the US intelligence community and all the crimes they have committed and keep committing, but in this case: hats off! Stuxnet was a genius achievement, and morally unproblematic.
08/11/2017 at 16:12 Sheng-ji says:
Morally unproblamatic, if you don’t life within fallout range of the nuclear facilities they infected and don’t give the slightest toss about those who do.
Fact is, if you are a set designer, you are not a coder. You don’t know how to make code that looks real – because that’s a talent that requires a lot of skill to foster – as is set design. It could be argued that it’s quite clever, in fact, using material that the owners of the copyright could never, ever claim.
Iran, by the way, is a very civilised place. You might not like it’s government, or some parts of it’s cluture (let he cast the first stone etc. but they aren’t the flintstones, and the stereotypes don’t match the reality for the vast majority of the residents. Heaven forbid, we say all Americans are deep southern trailer trash, or all British are like Alan Partridge – yet those stereotypes endure, because a slight, very tiny percentage of your populations are like that)
08/11/2017 at 16:28 Halk says:
Not sure where you get the idea from that there was risk of fallout. They were sabotaging the motors of centrifuges not nuclear power plants.
In the past, Trek shows had people design this kind of thing for them, when it was needed. They even designed a whole language, Klingon. Compared to that, using Win32 code for a show set in the 23rd century is lazy as shit. Especially, when you then claim it has something to with physics, chemistry and biology. This pains me as a scientist. It most certainly does not “look real” for the context it was intended for.
No need to educate me on the degree of civilization of Iran. I have colleagues there and hope to visit them in the not so distant future. I am already fuming at the prospect that I will never be able to use ESTA again when/if I want to visit the US again after that. Talk about civilization.
But despite all this, I really don’t want the Iranians to have functioning nuclear centrifuges.
08/11/2017 at 16:37 Sheng-ji says:
I’ve worked in facilities with these kinds of centrafuges. We’ve found the virus on our systems. We are not in a country targeted by the US, and our systems are 100% with the approval of your current president. I can promise you, these centrafuges exploding, when loaded with nuclear material would not only kill people in the facility itself, because that size centrifuge exploding at the point in it’s cycle it targets is a terrifying prospect due solely to the amount of energy and mass of spinning metal. Add the explosion and you have a crater. Then add the nuclear material, which would be scattered in the explosion, and you don’t want landing on your garden, where your children play. Perhaps fallout was too loaded a term to use, but still…
When telling people about the brilliance of a piece of code, try not telling a person whose life was put at risk by said piece of code.
“They even designed a whole language, Klingon”
I think you may be confusing the role of a set designer, for the role of a writer.
08/11/2017 at 16:55 Sheng-ji says:
Actually, I should apologise – I’m not in a fantastic place at the minute, and should really be avoiding any internet discussions. I’ll probably cringer later when/if I reread what I read
08/11/2017 at 18:57 brucethemoose says:
That is entirely plausible. In fact it was my first thought when reading this.
They didn’t outright steal this dev’s idea like some maniacal corporate villain, like the dev implies. But some writer could easily have Googled something, watch that trailer among many other things about Tardigrades (probably without even knowing the trailer was about an in-development game), then pitched the idea to his co-workers.
That’s completely impossible to prove in court, of course, if it’s even actionable in the first place.
08/11/2017 at 15:58 durrbluh says:
Unfortunately, this is just how the creative process works. Nothing is created in a vacuum, and the rest of the details are just “wacky coincidences”.
About twenty years ago myself and another aspiring game designer wrote up a concept for a MMO, which we didn’t end up submitting to any studios or publishers for consideration as we didn’t feel the technology currently available would do the game justice. Five years later, he contacts me demanding to know if I’d gone behind his back and showed or sold the concept to someone, as a game had been announced that was astonishingly similar to our design. Eerily so. The setting, premise, factions, basic story, combat system… all could’ve been lifted directly from our design bible.
But the reality was we were influenced by the media we consumed, the games we played, the books we read, which is hardly unique stimuli. Someone else out there consumed the same media, played the same games, read the same books, and was more successful at pitching concepts than we were. To be fair the technology available *wasn’t* able to do the concept justice, as the game went F2P very quickly and was completely shut down within months of that.
If you factor in the average development cycle for a slipshod MMO at the time it’s pretty likely that within a year of us shelving the concept, someone else penned almost exactly the same document in its entirety. As bizarre as it feels to someone in the centre of it all when it’s happening, this just isn’t that uncommon.
Since the Star Trek franchise has enough lawyers to keep this in legal limbo until the show runs its course, my suggestion would be to preserve whatever evidence he has showing that his game design pre-dates the public announcements regarding Discovery and stay the course.
08/11/2017 at 17:27 Daymare says:
Just wanted to inform you that I quoted a bit of your comment, farther up this section.
08/11/2017 at 18:05 durrbluh says:
I appreciate the shout-out, and look forward to spending my royalty cheque from the proceeds of your comment.
08/11/2017 at 16:29 bretfrag says:
“That’s the peculiar situation in which independent developer Anas Abdin found himself in when he watched the first few episodes of CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery.”
You’v repeated ‘in’ for the same pronoun, ‘which’. Fix it please. Thanks.
08/11/2017 at 16:43 AbyssUK says:
Pretty sure there is a nicer way of pointing the error out too. Fix it. Please. Thanks
08/11/2017 at 17:15 Dead In Hell says:
You’ve missed the “e” in “you’ve”. Fix it please. Thanks.
08/11/2017 at 17:22 bretfrag says:
I’m not a professional writer, so your point is invalid. Thanks.
08/11/2017 at 17:50 Ghostwise says:
Then you should fix that. Thanks.
08/11/2017 at 18:56 ColonelFlanders says:
He’s a dick, but he’s right. Someone got paid to write that, then an editor got paid to read it and decide that it was correct and publish it. Like any error it should be pointed out and corrected. There are definitely nicer ways of pointing it out, but any other factual inaccuracy and people would be all over it.
08/11/2017 at 20:34 Daymare says:
I think the point of the response was to point out how rude your comment was by applying it to your own.
And while you’re not a professional writer, you’re posting on an RPS article. The main forum rule, as you can see below the comment section, includes this little phrase: “Respect others”.
Personally, I don’t think your post was very respectful. But maybe you disagree.
08/11/2017 at 16:31 Kefren says:
I have no idea in this case how much is coincidence, but I do understand the developer’s feelings. When my last novel was in the final stages I did another check for its name, to see what came up – and discovered a film had just come out (at film festivals, not yet on general release) with the same name, and in the same genre (sci-fi). I had a couple of days of panic, but ended up deciding to go ahead anyway, because it would be clear to any sensible person that there were no connections between the book and film, and it was genuinely a coincidence. Both had been worked on for a number of years before going public. But that initial fear, and worry about legal threats, or looking like I’d stolen ideas, or (worse!) having to change the name and therefore probably elements of the book that it tied into thematically and plot-wise – oh, that was a horrible feeling. In the end I just kept all my documentation and went ahead, hoping that both myself and the film makers did well, and if ever there were coincidental cross-connections it benefited both of us. That would probably be the best outcome for the Tardigrades people too.
08/11/2017 at 16:37 jonahcutter says:
Perhaps cynically minded, but he might benefit from the association and controversy. It sounds like he’s well-protected from being accused of ripping the show off. Whether the show ripped him off or not, more people will be aware of his game than before.
Fans of the show having previously no idea the game existed could well be compelled to buy the game to check it out. Either to compare for themselves, or simply for the chance to play something similar to the show they are fans of.
He should definitely keep creating his game.
08/11/2017 at 16:40 AbyssUK says:
This is very strange, i do find it hard to believe that high quality writers that penned something as high profile as star trek would have not researched this game existed, i am surprised they didn’t have a response ready to go.. i mean even the main characters look the same it’s very odd. r\legaladvise at the very least…
08/11/2017 at 17:09 Michael Fogg says:
Just out of curiosity: how does the sci-fi concept make the jump from ‘tardis can survive in space’ to ‘tardis can phase to any point in space instantaneously’?
08/11/2017 at 17:54 tomimt says:
In the case of Star Trek, their spore drive is actual, biological thing that grows in space and the tardigrade is an animal that uses it to navigate the space.
Obviously, they could have invented a fictional animal for that, but considering tardigrades have been the it animal for a good while now, it’s not surprising that they chose them. Besides, it’s an alien looking creature from the getgo, so it doesn’t even need redesigning.
08/11/2017 at 17:17 Jay Load says:
The TARDIs is blue, can travel anywhere in space, and the series was cancelled in 1987 immediately after the departure of then BBC controller Michael GRADE.
CONSPIRACY!
But seriously that really sucks for the poor guy. I hope CBS don’t be dicks about this – he definitely got there first. And I hope they didn’t steal it, too. That would really sour many people on the new series and there’s enough of those whingers already!
08/11/2017 at 17:21 Dead In Hell says:
I mean, it’s certainly weird that they both make the totally nonsensical leap from survivability to godlike teleportation powers. But that’s life. Tardigrades have been a fascination of the science and science fiction communities for years now. This dude is hardly the only person that took an interest in them.
Every person who has ever written anything has woken up one day to find “their idea” in someone else’s work. Robert Kirkham famously watched the opening scene to his own comic series (The Walking Dead) in someone else’s movie (28 Days Later), before his comic was even released. He didn’t whine, or take Danny Boyle to court for stealing his idea.
However, I do totally understand the emotional impact that something like this has. I especially sympathize with the creator’s fear of being shut down by CBS lawyers. When that day comes, I’ll side with him. Until then, just make your game bro.
08/11/2017 at 17:51 Jovian09 says:
Abdin’s not looking for a payout though. He just wants to know he can continue his project without fear of legal action. If he doesn’t have any basis for a suit, then neither does CBS, surely.
08/11/2017 at 18:14 GrumpyCatFace says:
Sorry, but the odds of the Single Stupidest Sci-Fi Idea Ever coming to both CBS, and an indie developer at the same time, are completely astronomical.
Occam’s Razor has a very clear answer to this question.
08/11/2017 at 19:04 ColonelFlanders says:
Stupid it might be, but it’s also fun. I’m very much enjoying the new Trek; in many ways it’s definitely Star Trek, but in many ways it’s definitely not. However Star Trek has always had stupid sci-fi in it and you’d be a fool to miss it. Transwarp Conduits? Subspace? Inertial dampeners, how the fuck is that gonna work then? Phase induced feedback loops in the left philange? It’s all bollocks and it always has been but it’s still good fun and still makes important social commentary behind the guise of science fiction, so they don’t get sued by everyone who’s offended.
That said if they did steal that story it would be fairly dickish.
08/11/2017 at 20:16 GrumpyCatFace says:
I’ll accept all of those things as rubbish, except inertial dampeners – I always took that to mean “quick manipulation of our artificial gravity system” ;)