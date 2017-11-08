Grand Theft Auto V publishers want microtransactions in all their future games, says boss man

The endless quest for more American dollars continues without respite or clemency at Take Two Interactive, daddy of Rockstar and uber-publisher of Grand Theft Auto V. They want to put “recurrent consumer spending” in all their future games, said CEO Strauss Zelnick in a recent conference call for investors. “Recurrent consumer spending” is how men in suits say “microtransactions”, which is how men in slightly shabbier suits say: “we’re putting a shop in your videogame”.
Gamasutra listened in to the 50-minute call and managed to stay awake long enough to get some hints about the dark (yet unsurprising) future which lies in wait for all of us.
“We’ve said that we aim to have recurrent consumer spending opportunities for every title that we put out at this company,” said Zelnick. “It may not always be an online model, it probably won’t always be a virtual currency model, but there will be some ability to engage in an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board.
“One of the things we’ve learned is if we create a robust opportunity, and a robust world, in which people can play delightfully in a bigger and bigger way, that they will keep coming back,” he continued. “They will engage. And there is an opportunity to monetize that engagement… There’s a lot of room for growth. This is just the beginning.”
This will not be surprising to anyone playing GTA Online, where the dollars of San Andreas have long been available for real life dollars. But it also means upcoming cows and guns blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 is likely to have some kind of microtransactions too.
Yes, we could all have probably guessed that but there it is anyway. We don’t yet know what form any such microtransactions would take, however. It could be a harmless hat shop, or a drug store where you buy various bottles of player-killing poison, or a fully lifelike economy in which you are enthralled to your mining boss and any attempt to unionise is met with a mysterious accident in an unsupervised tunnel. We just don’t know.
But my guess is on all three.
08/11/2017 at 14:25 Drib says:
Well this isn’t surprising but it is a bit saddening.
08/11/2017 at 14:29 His Dudeness says:
Just don’t buy this games. It’s not worth it with all this scam.
08/11/2017 at 19:33 ExParrot_1337 says:
Sadly, we are in the tiny minority. If we weren’t, then this kind of BS would not be profitable. I give it about 5 years before my hobby, as I know it, is dead.
I’d like to think that I can replace it by watching more movies or reading more books, but I fear that by that stage we will have ‘insert coin to continue this movie’ popping up every 10 minutes requiring a two-thirds majority of theatre patrons to drop a dollar in the coin slot in the armrest before it will continue. Books, on the other hand, will simply be sold on a cents/word basis. ‘Completing my library’ will be somewhat more literal.
08/11/2017 at 14:32 keefybabe says:
Because GTAV didn’t make enough money?
I have a huge steam backlog, I can wait all this microtransaction horror stuff out.
08/11/2017 at 15:32 oggnogg says:
Because GTAV didn’t make enough money?
Exactly. Because there is no such thing as “enough money”. The goal is to maximize profits and to continually find new opportunities for making more money. Always more. Never enough. As much as possible. And if you don’t like that, then you’re either weak, hindering progress, or a communist. Probably all of them.
08/11/2017 at 15:52 DuncUK says:
To be fair, Rockstar would not have put anywhere near as much effort into GTA Online if microtransactions were not (over) funding its development and server costs. I hardly ever dip into GTA:O but every time I do there’s a massive patch and a ton of new content of varying quality. Asking players to pay for that content directly won’t work as it splits the playerbase, if I played GTA:O obsessively then I can imagine not being to reticent about paying for the occasional shark card.
I will object to this if it starts invading single player games too much. The loot boxes in ME:SOW are entirely ignorable and pointless, but still have a cheapening effect on the game overall, desperate as they are to attract your attention in the game menu. If you want to add new content to your single player video game and need some way to fund it… well isn’t that how paid DLC normally works?
08/11/2017 at 17:55 TechnicalBen says:
By the same extent, Mafia run hospitals are the BEST hospitals. Same goes for most dictator ships and when a gun is pointed at your head.
The means of funding does have an effect, even if the “money out our ears” can result in a good game (see Star Citizen for a less scummy but close to method).
08/11/2017 at 19:53 ExParrot_1337 says:
Even were I inclined to support microtransactions (which I am not) GTA:O was a hacker-infested wasteland on PC by about the 4th week after launch. And that doesn’t even include the 10 minute long load times to get into a game so you could get your ass immediately handed to you by a hacker.
So… ‘effort’ gets about a C- at best as far as I’m concerned.
08/11/2017 at 14:34 The First Door says:
I mean it’s really not surprising seeing as GTA Online has made them figuratively (and almost literally) all of the money in the world.
Still though, if they they keep doing it in a similar vein to GTA V where the single player is untainted, and it’s just infesting the online stuff I’ll not be too grumpy.
08/11/2017 at 14:34 distantlurker says:
Horse armour is a premium drop in loot crates now.
2006 me is looking at 2017 and is in full on, double face palm mode.
08/11/2017 at 14:55 Baines says:
Almost as sad is that if you call out a warning against some publisher tactic, you will still have a bunch of people spring up saying the warning is unfounded.
No, even if there is an idealistic acceptable form, some publishers are still going to twist it and exploit it to the maximum, and will continue until their twisted form becomes the accepted status quo. (And even if it temporarily gets rejected, it will be revisited until it does become a standard.)
08/11/2017 at 14:35 wombat191 says:
This does not bode well for the future of both X-com and Civ
08/11/2017 at 14:39 james.hancox says:
Pay $1 to re-roll when your heavy decides to fire his Heavy Laser into the ceiling at point blank range. Again.
08/11/2017 at 17:45 Ghostwise says:
To be fair, the ceiling started it.
08/11/2017 at 14:41 Kollega says:
I’m not an avid fan of Civ or XCOM, though I’ve got friends that really like those. But given how Borderlands is also a 2K game, and given how the wider picture is one of literally everyone jumping onto cash shop bandwagon… yeah.
I mean, nowadays the indie market is burgeoning, and I barely buy or play AAA games anymore. But it’s still sad that the few good things remaining in the AAA market have to be taken away from us by caricatures of greedy capitalists.
08/11/2017 at 17:50 dontnormally says:
oh god please no
08/11/2017 at 18:29 Drib says:
Phalanx will be done in six turns! Or, you can rush production with 15 Civbux!
08/11/2017 at 18:49 Kurokawa says:
Gandhi declares war!
Avoid nuclear annihilation for only 30 Civbux!
Buy “Total Retaliation Pack” for only 50 Civbux and get one “Intercontinental Balistic War Elefant” for free!
08/11/2017 at 14:45 Halk says:
Screw Take Two games then. Easy.
08/11/2017 at 14:49 Syt says:
It’s a disgusting development, but economically it seems sound – companies like predictable revenue streams, so instead of putting money into several big budget titles that can succeed big or fail big, it’s safer to have fewer titles that generate a constant income stream. It’s also why so many things areis a franchise now with sequels, prequels, reboots etc. – trusting the tried and true over taking risks.
08/11/2017 at 14:54 Gothnak says:
It’s ok, Dollars back in red Dead Redemptions time bought loads of stuff, so the exchange rate should be pretty good.
08/11/2017 at 14:55 criskywalker says:
Oops!
08/11/2017 at 14:58 GrumpyCatFace says:
I was hopeful for a Kerbal Space Program II… Now, not so much.
I don’t buy any of these shlocky games anyway, but the trend is infuriating.
08/11/2017 at 15:02 BooleanBob says:
Isn’t it more like saying, ‘we’re putting a videogame in your shop’?
08/11/2017 at 15:07 Earl-Grey says:
Uuuuugh.
UUUUUUUUGGGGGHHHHH!
Well, as one of the few remaining people in the world who don’t own GTA V, this gives me yet another reason to avoid it.
08/11/2017 at 15:14 Captain Narol says:
Same here…
The only Rockstar game I own so far is Red Dead Redemption and it should stay that way forever, even if the idea of RDR2 is tempting.
08/11/2017 at 16:16 Eery Petrol says:
I play GTA V for the single-player only, as I did with every GTA before it. It’s worth the money for that alone, especially if you grab it at one of the many discounts. Your experience will be microtransaction free, and the vast majority of negative reviews will not apply.
08/11/2017 at 17:56 Vandelay says:
Another non-GTA V owner. Held off until upgrading and then got Watch Dogs 2 for free with the graphics card. Played it for about 5-6 hours and was bored pretty quickly.
Pretty much decided from then on that open world games have to do something pretty spectacular to entice me now. The latest GTA just seemed more of the same from a series that I’ve only ever had fleeting interest in anyway.
RDR 2 could tempt me, mainly for the setting, but would need to hear more about the actual gameplay.
08/11/2017 at 15:16 Zanchito says:
How appropiate for a game about Grand Theft.
Seriously, a pox on this crap.
08/11/2017 at 15:29 Zerpherion says:
LOL not a surprise, the loot box craze illusion now hit Take Two’s fat head.
08/11/2017 at 15:32 something says:
I think I’m basically done with games.
08/11/2017 at 18:52 Ser Crumbsalot says:
Eh, there’s still a crapton of indie games, and it’s not like every AAA release does all that egregious bullshit.
08/11/2017 at 15:53 Crusoe says:
Screw Take Two.
It’s already obvious they’re holding off announcing the PC version of RD2 to increase the amount of double sales they can get. With GTA it happened as a result of tech improvements, with RD2 they’re just manipulating the market.
Me at least, I won’t be buying their games anymore.
08/11/2017 at 15:53 tomimt says:
Another company which goes to my “don’t buy”-list then. I think from now on I’ll just stick to old games. Though I doubt that makes even a microscopic dent in their finances.
08/11/2017 at 16:04 Rane2k says:
Similar for me.
I still buy some of the large games, but for example EA lost me at Dead Space 3 (one of the first attempts at wringing cash out of a single player game with microtransactions).
Activision will probably be next. (Tough I might make an exception for Blizzard, they are not as crass as others).
Take Two just stepped onto this line as well.
08/11/2017 at 16:13 Eery Petrol says:
I’ve played a lot of games where I was happy to support the people behind the game more and get some cosmetic goodies in return. That’s all good. Please when you protest pay-to-win, remember to not direct it at people supporting their continued work by selling cosmetic extras.
08/11/2017 at 16:40 jonahcutter says:
So all Take-Two games are going to be free-to-play from now on then? No more $60-$100 up front cost? Since they’ll be designed around maximizing in-game microtransaction profits, it seems only fair.
08/11/2017 at 16:58 melerski says:
$$$ red dead devs gettin paid this time!!
(seriously though, I agree with oggnogg)
08/11/2017 at 17:09 dcobs123 says:
Can’t Rockstar just ditch Take-Two? Aren’t they basically the hottest game developer on the market? Why are they complicit with this?
08/11/2017 at 18:22 ResonanceCascade says:
They are a wholly owned subsidiary of Take-Two.
The only independent developer the size of Rockstar is Valve.
08/11/2017 at 20:18 ExParrot_1337 says:
At least Valve has never gotten into the whole microtr– oh.
08/11/2017 at 17:44 cardigait says:
Not unexpected.
Still saddening.
I hope that they will be punished for this kind of choice; it almost surely won’t happen.
08/11/2017 at 18:23 jp says:
Ex-customer plans to pirate their future products, says random internet person.
08/11/2017 at 18:32 fish99 says:
Not really surprising since we’re already in a world where nearly every AAA game already has post-release monetization.
The real surprise with GTAV is that they didn’t tap into the single player market with post release content. A total guess but surely 30-50% of GTAV buyers don’t play the online. I remember Epic saying something like 90% of UT players never went online.
08/11/2017 at 18:42 Creeping Death says:
“but there will be some ability to engage in an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board.”
Remember when that used to be worthwhile, meaty expansions you would happily pay for? Good times.
08/11/2017 at 19:06 Pigswillfly says:
I know we all hate the micro transactions but it seems to me that it fills a niche which has been left open by the huge decline in players willing to pay monthly subscriptions (see decline in WoW players, Eve going partly F2P and more). So from that point of view as long as it doesn’t introduce game breaking items for real money I can put up with it rather than £10+ a month in subs. It’s not compulsory even if it is sometimes thrown at you rather untastefully in many cases
08/11/2017 at 20:45 Chorltonwheelie says:
Tell them to fuck off.