IO definitively confirm they’re making a new Hitman

Amidst the fuss over Hitman’s Game of the Year Edition launching yesterday, developers IO Interactive also said a little about something unsurprising but quite welcome: a new Hitman game. Last year’s episodic game was a fine return to form for the sandbox stealth-o-murder simulator so I’m certainly glad to see IO continue.
“One last thing about our next Hitman game,” CEO Hakan Abrak said in yesterday’s announcement, “I want to let you know that we’re making great progress and we have exciting new features and some franchise firsts, which we can’t wait to tell you all about. You’ll have to wait a little longer as we don’t plan to start talking about that until some point in 2018.”
That’s it. That’s your lot. But isn’t that enough?
Let’s assume that when he says “new features” he means Ian Hitman can throw a handful of football stickers to distract whole crowds with a classic playground ‘scramble’. The other new feature is surely committing long-term murder by nudging targets’ lifestyles towards death from natural causes. You know: order double-decker Meat-o-rama pizzas to their flat every night, don a range of disguises to keep offering them cigarettes, pretend to be a plumber and replace their plumbing with lead pipes – play the long game. As for “franchise firsts”, he can only mean Ian Hitman will visit Blackpool and ride a donkey on the beach. Scoops: scooped.
As I said, it’s no surprise. I’ve been expecting this ever since IO confirmed that they’d kept hold of Hitman while going independent after former studio owners Square Enix ditched them. And since they muttered vaguely about future plans. And especially since they started posting job adverts seeking more people to work on Hitman. But now I can say: a new Hitman game is confirmed.
08/11/2017 at 11:16 Javier says:
They already confirmed Season 2 was a thing and that it was coming before the end of fiscal year 2018/2019 in their last financial report: link to datacvr.virk.dk
Excited!
08/11/2017 at 11:56 Mungrul says:
I really hope they keep the engine and framework from Season 1 and don’t decide to deviate from the formula too much.
While I didn’t buy it episodically, it is still possibly my favourite overall game in the last five years, and I would seriously consider buying a new season episodically.
Oh, and I hope IO ignore the hardcore players and keep the opportunities and things in. Make them the same as the first game, so that they can be turned off if you want, but they’re a fantastic way to learn the ins and outs of the wonderfully intricate levels.
Interestingly, I think that’s something it shares with Mario Odyssey: relatively small levels compared to the wide roaming spaces of the average open world game, but those levels are absolutely stuffed with content.