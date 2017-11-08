Total War: Rome II expanding again with Empire Divided

A brand new expansion is coming to Total War: Rome II, developers Creative Assembly announced today, four years since the game came out and three since its last expansion. Empire Divided will travel back to the third century for a new grand-scale campaign as the Roman Empire risks collapsing. It’ll feature ten playable factions, from good ol’ Rome through the goths to Armenia, and bring new problems such as plagues, excess bandits, and cults.
The paid expansion is due later this month and will be accompanied by a free update overhauling expanding Rome II’s political system.
Empire Divided will star the Rome, Gallic Rome, Palmyra, Sassanids, Gothi, Saxones, Marcomanni, Armenia, Alani, and Caledones. The first five of those are ‘heroic’ factions, boasting fancy extras like unique victory conditions, units, and event chains, while others are just there to Totally War.
Banditry is overhauled with the expansion, with different levels of trouble in different provinces, requiring careful attention lest they raid your food too much. Plagues will be rolling around too, harming territories and traveling with armies and trade routes. And the cults of Christianity, Mithraism, and Manichaeism will helpfully construct free cult buildings as you allow followers to settle in your empire, bringing helpful bonuses, but cults will also spread their own foreign culture and disorder.
Empire Divided is coming to Steam on November 30th. Check this FAQ for more information.
Launching alongside Empire Divided is the Power & Politics update, which will apply to regular Rome II (and most its DLC) as well as this new expansion. Creative Assembly say it “completely overhauls the politics system and adds a variety of new political actions for your campaign to give a far greater meaning to how you deal with other politics parties and government types.” Completing missions and winning battles will help bolster your political position too.
While the full update is due on the 30th, Power & Politics does hit public beta testing for people who fancy a peek now. To get in, right-click on Rome II in your Steam library, select Properties, go to the Betas tab, and select “power_and_politics” from the drop-down menu. The patch notes are in that FAQ too.
08/11/2017 at 15:41 Janichsan says:
On that occasion, CA drops support for the Mac version of the game, as it seems.
Ah, well, it was a shitty port anyway. Not much of a loss.
08/11/2017 at 16:17 HigoChumbo says:
Seeing how similar Rome 2 and Attila are, I wonder if would follow the Warhammer path and integrate all Rome 2 and Attila games/expansions into a single campaign like in “Mortal Empires” to get a massive campaign that went all the way from the Punic Wars to Charlemagne.
08/11/2017 at 16:39 Zenicetus says:
What I remember of Rome 2’s politics was a copy-paste of Roman politics for every other faction, which was annoying. It only felt right when playing Rome. So if they’re revamping the political system, I hope it includes options for things like hereditary monarchies (Sassanids, etc).
08/11/2017 at 16:56 Grizzly says:
Atilla had that, and it was great, so I hope they carry that over :)
08/11/2017 at 17:12 Eightball says:
How many years per turn (or turns per year)?
08/11/2017 at 17:23 Jovian09 says:
While this is exciting, and Rome has always been my favourite setting for a Total War game, I have to wonder just how much an expansion for a four-year-old title is going to cost.
On the other hand, Rome II is a poster child for how worthwhile it can be to revisit games that had rough launches. Battlefield 4 would be another one.
08/11/2017 at 18:34 Imperialist says:
its $15 USD on the steam store atm.
Looks promising, but i cant help but feel that we are retreading familiar territory. Weve seen Rome at its rise, its pinnacle, and at its dreary end…putting it slightly at the onset of the decline is a strange choice. Attila really nailed the difficulty and atmosphere of a declining Rome, nearly incapable of defending against the myriad threats at its borders, while civil and religious organizations erode it from within. Doing that again seems odd.
08/11/2017 at 21:39 TheOx129 says:
I think this will play out distinctly enough from Attila to merit a purchase. Unlike Attila, the empire isn’t doomed so much as it’s in profound crisis, and the focus on warring Roman factions will likely result in a significantly different tactical experience when compared to the barbarian doomstacks of Attila.
In any event, I’m just happy to see more exploration of the late Roman Empire, as it tends to get ignored. While I get the appeal from a game design perspective, I’m tired of the “Rise of Rome” era.
08/11/2017 at 21:34 BaronKreight says:
Making a DLC for a 4 year old game and selling it for a price of a new indie game. I don’t use mods for TW games but I think modders do a great job of the same kind and for free.
08/11/2017 at 23:42 KhanSolo says:
Except that literally mods cannot add the same content that Creative Assembly can, every toolkit has it limitations and Romes has a few. The political system for example cannot changed drastically from mods, nor can the campaign map. So while we all love mods. Mods will never be able to fill the void like an Expansion can. At least with the current limitations in the tool kit.
08/11/2017 at 23:01 poohbear says:
Why so late after its release? lol i have totally forgotten about this game after 4 years. is there a Rome 3 being announced soon and they wanna revitalize our interest in this series?