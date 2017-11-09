American Truck Sim’s New Mexico DLC has hit the road

Do you know the way to Santa Fe? I do. I drove there this morning. Albuquerque too (I only just learned how to spell ‘Albuquerque’, so expect me to write it a lot), plus Roswell, Farmington, Socorro, and indeed the whole state of New Mexico, which has now made its much-awaited debut in American Truck Simulator.
I wrote in my American Truck Simulator: New Mexico review-o-feature yesterday that the New Mexico DLC – the game’s first paid add-on state- has a surprisingly different vibe to the existent recreations of California, Arizona and Nevada. There is a great deal of beauty in the landscapes, but the settlements are a little bleaker, especially architecturally, and this creates a sense less of escapism and more of making do. It feels like a more authentic vision of modern America, outside of its biggest cities, somehow, though I can’t speak to whether it really is not.
As such, I definitely consider it an essential – it transforms my all-time favourite road trip game from a sightseeing affair into far more of game of long journeys across changing landscapes, and makes it now feel like a country (even if it remains just one corner of it) rather than a zone. Anyway, I say a whole lot more about that here.
Anyway! The news is that New Mexico is out right now, available via Steam. It’s £8.99/$11.99, and on top of all that atmospheric, hypnotic stuff I keep jaffing on about, it includes these things:
- Over 4,000 miles of new in-game roads
- 14 major cities, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell
- 11 custom rest/truck stops for parking and refueling
- More than 600 completely new 3D graphics assets
- Complex and realistic custom-built junctions and Interstate interchanges
- 8 new company docks and industries
- Unique landmarks both natural and man-made
- New Mexico achievements to unlock
And here’s my usual plea: I know this sounds like the most boring games in the history of boring games, but it is not what it appears to be. Yes, there is truck simulation, and things to repair, and hotkeys for arcane brake locking functions and roads and roads and roads and roads recreated with worrying accuracy. It is that game for the people who want it to be that game. But it is also this game: night-driving with the radio on, amazing scenery in your peripheral vision, servant to no-one, at one with the road and the song and rumble of the engine. It makes me feel better about life on days when little else can.
09/11/2017 at 17:28 Drib says:
This line made me look at this from a different angle.
America is… absurdly large. I don’t think much about it, looking at maps. But this game’s playable area is already pretty huge, despite being scaled down significantly from reality, and it’s still only a smallish corner of America.
I have nothing of value to add. It’s just neat to me.
09/11/2017 at 19:44 Fade2Gray says:
I remember the first time I went on a road trip with my wife from sounthern California to Texas. She had never spent much time outside of SoCal and was truly astonished at just how BIG the rest of the country was. Texas alone took an entire day to drive from El Paso to Houston.
09/11/2017 at 21:10 blondie4091 says:
I live in the UK and this is one of the things i always find fascinating about Continental spanning Countries, ie the USA, Russia, Australia etc. I could drive from one end of this Island to the other in less than a day with a bit of time left to get some sleep and a decent meal. It amazes me that Texas alone is roughly 3 times larger than the UK and it is JUST ONE STATE !!??. Wow…. To think that you folks in the states could have relatives on the East Coast who are different time zones from the West Coast is mind boggling to someone who can get from Newcastle upon Tyne, the most northern city in England to my Aunts house in London in the South East in approx 4-5 hours…. Mental !.
I need to play this game !.
09/11/2017 at 21:45 Chairman_Meow says:
I’m originally from Ohio and was living in Chicago. I would visit my family in Ohio and fly back to Chicago, which is a time zone behind Ohio. Also a less than 1 hour flight. I would arrive in Chicago before I got on the plane in Ohio.