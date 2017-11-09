Plunkbat dev’s next game is steampunk airship MMORPG Ascent: Infinite Realm

Bluehole Studio are now best known for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, but the mega-hit murderfest is actually the black sheep of their family. Bluehole are mostly into MMORPGs, having started with Tera and Devilian, and this will resume with their next game. Today Bluehole announced Ascent: Infinite Realm, a magical steampunk MMORPG with jetpacks, mechs, airships, wizards, dragons, and Avatar-y magical floating rocks. Amongst all this, also expect realm vs. realm aerial warfare, and a peaceful life building your own estate. Have a look in this trailer:
I like that it’s a bullet point list of features in video format. Let’s see:
0:10 – Swanky-ass airships, big and small. Some have flapping wings!
0:19 – Wingsuits for players.
0:35 – Stompy steampunk mechs charge through a city.
0:42 – MMORPG characters on foot hack, stab, and zap a dragon.
0:47 – A great many manned guns blast bugs.
0:51 – Players leap and jetpack around dungeons.
0:56 – Stabbing a big ol’ fantasy crocodile.
1:02 – Manning guns to blast big monsters.
1:14 – Teensy personal airships blast a big monster coming out a portal.
1:21 – Fellas building an estate, starting with a nice big house.
1:41 – Fishing!
1:44 – Crafting!
2:07 – A… Mario Kart race running and rolling around inside a barrel?
2:35 – Planting plants.
3:07 – Cruising around on your personal aircraft, attacking airships, dragons, and stuff.
3:28 – Five players crewing an airship together.
And then the rest is more of all that. It’s an MMORPG with lots of flying, yeah? It looks quite fancy. I rarely enjoy the structure MMORPGs tend to follow but I do like the look of these big fancy things, even if the video is mighty jerky (hey, the game’s not finished yet).
The western release of A:IR (oh, I see) is being published by Kakao Games, the folks who brought Black Desert Online over here. They don’t say when it’ll launch but they expect to begin closed beta testing in 2018.
Hit the game’s site for more information. Sadly, it does not explain the barrel races.
Truly magical.
09/11/2017 at 12:53 Syt says:
Generic Name: More Generic Name
09/11/2017 at 13:05 Anti-Skub says:
The chances of this not being a bland, grind fest with a world that feels about as alive as the surface of the moon are slim to none.
It’s pretty, sure, but look past the graphics and you’ll see the bones of notoriously boring Korean RPGs. If the gameplay isn’t entirely focused around endlessly mashing the same challengeless enemy a million times with a giant sword, so that you can make the two gold pieces you need to unlock the hat slot only to find out that the only hat available through gameplay is a generic tin helmet, and all other hats are £35 “micro” transactions…I will eat said hat.
09/11/2017 at 14:25 DarkFenix says:
Yeah, saw this, thought “that looks like it could be pretty cool”, then saw the letters MMORPG. I’d say it’s guaranteed to be the same tired old grindy crap we’ve seen a thousand times before, just with a different coat of paint slapped over it.
09/11/2017 at 15:14 durrbluh says:
Having played TERA, and verified it to be a three-course meal of stale saltine crackers, I can pretty confidently say that this looks like TERA with homesteads and what appears to be unsatisfying air combat.
Never fails to amaze me that after so many generic MMOs built around microtransactions/grinding launch and close, that there’s still enough revenue in failing to create a decent game that they will continue doing it until entropy grips the universe in its cold, dead fingers.
09/11/2017 at 13:10 Jerodar says:
Looks like they’re using the same engine as Black Desert.
That can look amazing as long as your character stands still… but once you start moving you notice all the popup and janky frame rates.
They did add some pretty volumetric clouds it seems :P
09/11/2017 at 14:29 Freud says:
It has fishing. Count me in.
Just kidding. It’s a MMORPG, count me out.
09/11/2017 at 14:50 Sui42 says:
I want to do all of the things represented in that trailer. But, as many have already said, it’s an MMO grindfest
I really, REALLY wish someone made MMO-style games that were designed to take like 2-4 hours to play (like, the length of a complex boardgame). So it’d play a little like an RTS game, but with 20 people on each team. And you start out with a loincloth and a pointy stick, but 2 hours in, you’re piloting a giant battleship and your friends are dropping their crazy battlemechs into the enemy castle.
But, it’ll never happen so long as the same game can be made into a 300+ hour grindfest with fees and microtransactions
09/11/2017 at 14:52 Thule says:
It seems very Korean.
09/11/2017 at 15:11 mungo says:
I like the way it looks. Haven’t played MMOs for 7 years, so I’m curious to try this when it’s out.
09/11/2017 at 15:41 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Looks pretty. Ground combat seems like Every MMO Ever again (there was definitely a hotbar in there) but the airborne/mech stuff might be fun – just being able to aim with a mouse is a step I wish more MMOs would take. Also, I have a thing for airships. So, cautiously interested, will have to see how horribly grindy it ends up.