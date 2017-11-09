CD Projekt won’t abandon the Witcher universe

The Witcher creators are too busy making Cyberpunk 2077 and playing 200-card pick-up in Gwent to be working on a fourth game in the series, according to a translated interview with the developer’s president, Adam Kiciński. They’ve always said that the Witcher himself is retired as a character, following the Witcher 3’s last expansion. But Kiciński has taken a chance to remind us that this doesn’t mean they won’t return to the world in some form in the future. If they were to abandon that universe, he says, fans and investors would “not forgive us”.
Of course, new games in the same world could mean anything – more Gwent expansions, visual novels, a monster-hunting match-three game for smartphones. It doesn’t mean you should hold out for a third-person RPG with more billowing trees and idiot horses, even if that too is a possibility. It just means that, despite sending Geralt of Rivia to the old folk’s home, CD Projekt Red aren’t putting their most successful series in a big box and locking it away in the spare room.
This all comes from a video interview with Polish investment website Strefa Inwestorow which has been translated into a bulleted list by a resetera.com forum member (thanks, Cornbread78). The original video could just be two geography teachers talking about amethysts for all I know. But we can’t afford to hire another Polish translator, especially after what happened to the last one. So we’re going to give Cornbread the benefit of the doubt today.
Kiciński also repeated the boast that upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 would be “bigger in scope” than the Witcher 3 (but didn’t say how) and skirted around the question of multiplayer. We know CD Projekt have been researching “seamless multiplayer” but don’t know what the exact craic is with that. He also said that new features would be coming to the card game Gwent early next year. We knew that one. Basically today has been a big game of “What Do We Know?” in the RPS office.
09/11/2017 at 13:49 Kefren says:
If they released a paid DLC that made Witcher 3 work nicely in first-person, that would be enough for me for a long time! I don’t care if the combat has to be simplified (the combat was the least interesting bit for me) or if third person is used for that, but I hated always staring at Geralt’s back, and not being able to look at things up close. In the end that put me off buying the expansions, but if there was a proper FPS mode I’d buy them to continue the adventure that way.
(I realise there are mods but I have had real hassles with mods recently, and would rather pay for the simplicity and reliability.)
09/11/2017 at 16:29 tbs says:
Heart of Stone might be one of the best stories in the game outside of the main quest. Actually, it may be better. You should really consider purchasing it.
09/11/2017 at 14:08 Jenuall says:
Good to see that the games press is still going to some form of NeoGAF to get all of their news information. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
09/11/2017 at 14:40 Someoldguy says:
I’d love to see more Witcher, but it’s hard to see how they can do that effectively if they’re going to retire Geralt as the PC. All the known witchers are established NPC colleagues of his, so to shift focus on to one of them just for the sake of it makes little sense. Step even further away from Geralt’s world and you’re having to create a new roster of NPCs almost completely from scratch and risk losing the magic that makes the whole game work so well. It’s doable, but it’s a huge gamble. That would be two in a row given that’s exactly what they’re doing with Cyberpunk 2077.
Of course if ‘punk sells millions they’ll be able to take that gamble, but would have to weigh it against making more punk games. If punk performed poorly, would they have the resources to invest in a huge new Witcher project? If it was somewhere in the middle, with punk giving them enough to get by on but not enough to make a follow up a no brainer, they might feel that they had to pick a safer course and resurrect Geralt and his companions as a known selling point.
Whatever happens, I do hope they get on and start planning some more Witchery goodness once some resources are freed up from punk and their other untitled RPG. I know creative people want to be doing creative things rather than just iterations of the same material, but I’d really like to be playing some Elder Scrolls 6, some 5e D&D games and eagerly anticipating the release of Witcher 4 by the end of 2020. Some of us just aren’t wired up for playing multiplayer gun games.
09/11/2017 at 15:00 Kasjer says:
Well, main story of Witcher 3 does have some loose ends. Then, they can make witcher-Ciri ending a canon and build a game around her adventures (this would also be much more interesting, as she is not mutated but posess powerful magic). Or they can make a game about a bunch of Elf rebels in the woods. Or about a witcher from another school. Or a mage. Lot of possibilities, really.
I would gladly play a game where you control much less powerful character than Geralt.
09/11/2017 at 15:42 Mungrul says:
I think a game where you play Vernon Roche leading the Blue Stripes in guerilla warfare attempts to reclaim Temeria could be pretty damn cool. I always wished he’d had more of a presence in Witcher 3, as he was one of my favourite characters from the second game.
09/11/2017 at 16:19 playzintraffic says:
I don’t think they necessarily have to retire Geralt as PC. Ciri would be the obvious choice to replace him if they did. But Geralt’s not dead or anything.
I would really enjoy if they made a jaunt into the realms further north or east, like Kovir and Poviss. Like TES, there’s just so much world building that’s already been done, they can really just throw a dart on a map and have a decent place to go to anywhere it lands.
Also, I’m likewise super pissed that TESO was and continues to be basically used as an excuse not to make TES6. MMOs can be good and all, but the MMO-ization of practically every major RPG franchise after WoW’s run of success was a huge insult to RPG fans.
09/11/2017 at 17:41 Chaoslord AJ says:
The same way the successful Warcraft RTS franchise was axed as to not interfer with the MMO one can guess.
09/11/2017 at 14:55 Chiselphane says:
A game following a witcher from a school other than Wolf would be pretty cool and allow them to use different mechanics. Even Letho would work if they set it far back enough to not interfere with plot choices in 2&3.
09/11/2017 at 14:57 durrbluh says:
As much as hardcore Witcher fans might disagree, I don’t really mind if they move into a Cyberpunk focus for a while, but I want them to maintain the standard of overall quality they achieved by the third Witcher. Storytelling, graphics, world design, character development… hopefully that can be maintained by the studio regardless of what they’re doing.
That said, I hope they’re not wasting much in the way of resources on Gwent, as one of the first mods I installed was NoTimeForGwent.
09/11/2017 at 16:24 Horg says:
”one of the first mods I installed was NoTimeForGwent.”
You take that back or i’m revoking your Witcher license.
09/11/2017 at 17:37 Chaoslord AJ says:
Agreed, the franchise doesn’t have to be milked to the last drop of interest as sad as the parting is. (see Mass Effect)
As long as they can deliver something new of equal quality I’m in and keep my warm memories of the Witcher world.
09/11/2017 at 15:48 mvar says:
hopefully they abandon any plans for multiplayer and focus on perfecting the single-player experience like in W3!
09/11/2017 at 16:50 muminap says:
Wait a minute… so what exactly has happened to your last Polish translator ?!?
09/11/2017 at 17:27 Ghostwise says:
A grue. It was dark.