Humvee manufacturer suing Activision over Call of Duty warcars

The manufacturers of Humvees are suing Activision over Call of Duty games featuring vehicles which, they say, look an awful lot like their own warcars. AM General claim that these Humvee-lookin’ vehicles violate their trademark and Activision don’t have permission, so they want CoD to knock it off and pay them damages. Their case pivots on several Call of Duty games, including Modern Warfare and Ghosts, featuring warcars which allegedly look close enough to Humvees to fall under their ‘trade dress’ — a type of intellectual property covering what a product looks like — and are sometimes called Humvees by name.
Humvees, I’ll explain for people without an encyclopedic knowledge of military hardware, are military vehicles that have been used by the US Army and others for 30-odd years. If you’ve seen modern-day US soldiers driving a truck on TV, it’s probably a Humvee. Wide, flat things. Like a wheeled tortoise wearing clunky spectacles. Here’s a picture from Army Recognition:
As well as owning the name Humvee, AM General have trademarked what a Humvee physically is. Their ‘trade dress’ covers the overall shape of the vehicle as well as specifics such as X designs (sometimes) on doors, where mirrors are mounted, where special headlights sit, and where wipers wipers are attached – bits that, combined, broadly capture what a Humvee looks like.
AM General have licensed the Humvee name and trade dress to games before, including Homefront, but not to Call of Duty. AM claim that a number of CoD games include vehicles which look close enough to Humvees to violate the trade dress, and point out that several characters distinctly call them Humvees. AM are not best pleased with that.
They don’t like the warcars appearing in licensed Call of Duty toys either. And they’re not best pleased with actual real-world Humvees having been dressed in CoD livery during marketing events. Nor do they like strategy guides including screenshots of those vehicles while using the name Humvee. They also dislike games’ EULAs claiming intellectual property rights to the game’s contents, including those warcars AM think fall under their trade dress. And they’re miffed about such vehicles appearing in marketing materials, including at the start of Modern Warfare 2’s launch trailer:
All this amounts to “clear and unmistakable intent to infringe AM General’s marks”, they claim.
AM General say their lawmen found out about Call of Duty using Humvee-lookin’ warcars in May 2016 and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Activision in June 2016. AM and Activision have had a little back-and-forth since then without resolution, so AM have called upon The Man to sort this out. They’re seeking a jury trial, hoping Activision will be told to knock it off and pay damages.
09/11/2017 at 18:21 Zorgulon says:
The suing seems a bit absurd, but they do look a lot like Humvees. It’s an odd choice, and seems a bit anachronistic. But then maybe this article would have been about the makers of the Jeep suing Activision if they’d gone for that…
09/11/2017 at 18:39 Zorgulon says:
Oh right, this isn’t about CoD WW2. My mistake. Carry on, everyone…
09/11/2017 at 19:00 stevex says:
you mistook humvees as ww2 jeeps? hah!
09/11/2017 at 18:30 Maritz says:
It took them until 2016 to notice this?
09/11/2017 at 22:13 phuzz says:
It took them (or their lawyers rather) until now to work out how much money they could make.
09/11/2017 at 18:34 Michael Fogg says:
Military-industrial complex vs games publishing behemoth. No one to really root for, much like in actual WW2.
09/11/2017 at 18:45 rochrist says:
Right. Because nobody rooted against Hitler.
09/11/2017 at 18:47 Michael Fogg says:
case of lesser evil, if you count who actually beat Hitler. It was not the Big Red 1 or the Screaming Eagles.
09/11/2017 at 19:05 HothMonster says:
Are you saying Hitler killed himself for funzies and it had nothing to do with the Allies moving into the neighborhood?
09/11/2017 at 19:08 Michael Fogg says:
I am saying that it was Stalin’s Red Army that did the bulk of the fighting, which doesn’t fit the simplistic good vs evil narrative of the new CoD. That’s why they failed to include a Russian portion of the campaign, which was prestent in CoD1 & 2 & World at War.
09/11/2017 at 19:33 HothMonster says:
Ohhh I get your jive now. I thought the Big Red 1 was a reference to Russia and knew the Screaming Eagles were an American outfit so I was a bit lost as to what you were getting at.
09/11/2017 at 23:14 crueldwarf says:
Sorry, dude, but Red Army was objectively good in that case. No ‘lesser evil’ thingies because post-war politics have very little to do with what happened during the war itself.
09/11/2017 at 19:36 Creeping Death says:
Fuck me, that’s some revisionism.
09/11/2017 at 18:51 Antongranis says:
To be honest, i would have thougt what an humve looks like to be common knowledge…
09/11/2017 at 21:34 Ergates_Antius says:
What a Ferrari looks like is common knowledge. Doesn’t mean you can include one in your game without paying a fee to Ferrari.
09/11/2017 at 18:57 BockoPower says:
Anyone remember Command & Conquer: Generals ? The Humvees in the game are exactly the same 1 on 1 copy of the military Humvee in reality.
I thought these cars weren’t copyrighted or probably C&C:G was released in that time when not everyone was suing for even the slightest similarity.
09/11/2017 at 19:25 Someoldguy says:
If there is a defence here, I would imagine this will form part of it. Authors are obliged to defend their intellectual property promptly or risk losing control of it (or so they have said, I’m no expert.) Not bothering to object to humvee-like cars in games for 20 years or so may mean these companies can just say they were using an industry-standard look.
09/11/2017 at 21:12 benkc says:
Oft-repeated, but (at least according to stuff I read from EFF), no actual basis.
And think of it this way: say a small business has a trademark. If they don’t actively patrol the entirety of human creative output for anything similar, they lose it? Nonsense.
09/11/2017 at 22:28 buzzmong says:
Tell that to Rickenbacker guitars.
They were actively pursuing not just people who were trading 70’s/80’s copies of their guitars, but even DIY builders.
The exact reason they gave was that under US laws, if they’re not seen to be making effort to protect it, they lose their trademarks.
Same concept applies here, but AM will have a very hard time of it if they’ve done nothing for 20+ years of video games.
10/11/2017 at 00:08 benkc says:
People saying “oh but I have to do it!” as a defense of why they are bringing unscrupulous lawsuits absolutely does not demonstrate that doing so is necessary. Circular reasoning.
09/11/2017 at 23:51 MrUnimport says:
That’s a myth that IP lawyers are happy to promulgate.
09/11/2017 at 20:16 brucethemoose says:
Generals was too small to even register on AM General’s lawyer radar, but that doesn’t invalidate your point either.
The modding community is still active too. If they do bring up Generals in court, it might make modders think twice before adding more humvee variants.
09/11/2017 at 21:35 Ergates_Antius says:
Or they licenced it.
09/11/2017 at 23:31 agentghost says:
I think you are missing the point. Humvee can appear in video game, if the developer paid for the license. Apparently Activision overlord did NOT. Hence the law suit!
09/11/2017 at 19:15 wislander says:
IANAL, but I did a 5 minute Google so it’s basically the same thing.
It doesn’t seem like GM has a good case here. I don’t remember CoD implying any sort of fault of either Humvees or their manufacturer. It would appear, from my amateur reading of trademark law, that Activision was well within its rights to include trademarked items in its game, so long as they didn’t smear them.
09/11/2017 at 20:08 Noc says:
IANALE, but I don’t think that’s correct, since this is a trademark thing and not a copyright thing? Trademark is about product identity: if you’re putting a “Wisland Brand” label on your stuff, then I’m not allowed to put a “Wisland” label on my stuff, because that would confuse people into thinking that our respective products are made by the same people, which they aren’t.
(Which makes perfect sense itself and is important from a consumer protection standpoint, but does run into weird and sketchy territory when companies e.g. trademark common words then try to sue anyone who uses the word “edge” or “scrolls.”)
So the issue here isn’t that Activision isn’t allowed to show an image of a Humvee, but that by using Humvees prominently in their game, trailers, and marketing materials they’re hijacking the “Humvee” brand, and giving people the impression that AM General has a relationship with and approves of the game, which they don’t.
Like, if every character in COD were prominently drinking Pepsi Zero, and if their trailers lingered in images of Pepsi Zero cans moodily lit by guttering fires in a warzone, we’d assume that Pepsi was paying for product placement. And if they weren’t, Pepsi could reasonably sue them and be like “why is our logo all over your marketing materials? We have nothing to do with you!” AM General is asserting that the specific appearance of a Humvee is pretty much like a logo, and that it’s being used in the same way, without permission.
09/11/2017 at 22:55 hyzhenhok says:
You’re right, there are two elements: 1) did they violate the trademark? And 2) are consumers likely to confuse the source of the good because of it?
I don’t think there is a strong likelihood-of-confusion argument here, though. That relies on factors like the similarity of the products (cars vs video games), whether they’re sold in the same forum, whether there’s evidence anyone was actually confused, etc. Most of these weigh in favor of Activision.
09/11/2017 at 23:33 agentghost says:
Holy hell, there are actually ppl in this world defending Activision corporate overlords for this blatant copyright infringement? The copyright holder has explicitly stated that they didn’t give permission and the Activision overlord knew about this lack of permission. There are many good causes to whiteknight but this is not it.
09/11/2017 at 23:57 lucidrenegade says:
Except it’s not copyright infringement. RTFA
09/11/2017 at 23:45 MrUnimport says:
It’s frankly absurd. Humvees exist, they’re out there in the public consciousness. How can a company assert IP rights to the likeness of a real military vehicle being used in real military conflicts? There’s a pretty strong case to be made out, IMO, on free speech grounds. How does one make a video game about the military without being able to use guns, vehicles, helmets?
09/11/2017 at 19:22 Fade2Gray says:
So, what’s the difference between using an art asset that looks generally like a specific real world thing in a game vs a film maker using the actual thing in their film with all of the identifiable markings hidden? This just seems like an odd line to draw.
09/11/2017 at 21:24 Lukasz says:
Permission and agreements.
Military is happy to lend their equipment to movies and TV shows.
Here Activision recreated something which does not belong to them.
I think humvee guys have a pretty much a win here as long as their trademark is valid. Activision will probably settle and pay them some big money
09/11/2017 at 22:59 hyzhenhok says:
No, in trademark law you have to show consumers would actually mix up the sellers of the goods to have trademark liability. No one is going to think the manufacturer of the car featured in the game produced the video game.
09/11/2017 at 21:40 Ergates_Antius says:
One is using a physical object that you own (or rented) one is *copying* that object in electronic format.
09/11/2017 at 19:29 Yellow Devil says:
GM is like what, five CoD games behind the curve?
Maybe they are worried that future games will only show MRAPs or the next gen vehicles instead, so it was best to cash in now.
09/11/2017 at 19:33 Martel says:
I assume it’s because they didn’t find out about it until recently, like the article says.
“AM General say their lawmen found out about Call of Duty using Humvee-lookin’ warcars in May 2016 and sent a cease-and-desist letter to Activision in June 2016.”
09/11/2017 at 23:48 MrUnimport says:
What it really means is that they didn’t find out other companies were charging money for it. And now they want the extra revenue stream without having to do any particular work.
09/11/2017 at 21:39 Ergates_Antius says:
I’d say they have a pretty strong case – pretty much anyone looking at the screenshot above is going to think “Humvee”. It’s not until you put them side by side that you start to see *any* differences.
09/11/2017 at 22:15 phuzz says:
Can’t see a humvee without thinking of Generation Kill.
09/11/2017 at 22:43 buzzmong says:
Be interesting if they can actually claim to have copyright/tm on the design. From the very little I’ve read, I was under the impression that stuff created for the US military is sort of in public domain.
09/11/2017 at 23:22 Zenicetus says:
I’ve heard of WW2 and later air combat games having to either avoid using certain planes, or pay licenses for use of iconic military planes where the manufacturers are still around. So I’m not sure it’s as simple as “taxpayers paid for it, so all rights are public.”
IANAL though, maybe someone else knows more about this.
09/11/2017 at 23:33 DEspresso says:
I vaguely recall developers using the military designations instead of the manufacturers name in this context but the specifics are blurred. Where is Tim Stone?
09/11/2017 at 23:18 racccoon says:
This is mental..
Its a friggin computer game for god sake!
which I might add has probably increased your HUMVEEEEEEEE!! SALES!!! you ****** ass’s