Need for Speed Payback is out tonight, fast and with fury

Though Need for Speed Payback‘s official launch day is Friday, for us here in the UK it’ll be 11pm tonight. Payback brings fast and furious driving through an action movie-style story campaign, as well as an open world to pootle around and, I suppose, car races if that’s your short of thing. Actually the game is already out now if you’ve paid enough, as the Deluxe Edition launched on Tuesday, but I didn’t mention that before because Deluxeers were surely informed of that fact by their butler or video game sommelier.
The story campaign of Payback follows a crew of carcriminals trying to stick it to The House, a cartel who run the local casinos (and have the rozzers in their pockets, obvs). It’s riffing a fair bit on the Fast and Furious movies, our Brendan thought when he played a preview version. Beyond that, it does have plain ol’ racing as well as an open world to lark about in.
Observe, a trailer:
Payback will cost £55 on Origin when it launches at 11pm. Or the £70 Deluxe Edition is already out. Members of EA’s £4/month subscription service Origin Access can already play Payback for ten hours as a trial too.
Holding back the release for people only willing to pay £55 is weird. I imagine there’s an element of needing to placate shops going on here but sheesh, if someone is willing to pay full retail price on launch day and others are already allowed in, let ’em play.
09/11/2017 at 19:22 Hussain Ali says:
I don’t know why people are trying to berate it for copying Fast & Furious when it worked perfectly fine back in 2003 with the release of Underground which itself was based on F&F 1 and 2. It might work, it might not, but let’s give it a chance, shall we?
09/11/2017 at 19:29 Riaktion says:
Agreed, I think it looks great, it is just the £55 price point which is putting me off. If it was £30 I probably would have picked it up at launch, been ages since we have had a game like this (Burnout Take-downs etc I mean). Anyways, let’s see what the reviews say :)
09/11/2017 at 21:51 Skid says:
It’s £43 on Amazon (£45 without prime), because you know, it’s EA, they got to charge a stupidly high price on there own service.
09/11/2017 at 19:36 Avioto says:
Pretty much no marketing for this game and the fact they send their review codes very late before launch tells me this is probably gonna be awful. Which I guess wouldn’t be a huge surprise considering EA’s track record of late.
09/11/2017 at 20:28 Kurokawa says:
Apparently, if early opinions I read are to believed, Payback replaced simple “choose and pay for” car upgrades with random upgrade “Speedcards” (aka lootboxes), repeated grinds to get the one specific card you need to have a chance in the next story mission inclusive.
And here I thought repeatedly taking control away from you mid-race, to show you “great” scripted stunts instead of letting you drive yourself, was the worst problem the game would have…