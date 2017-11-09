Podcast: Call of Duty WWII and Assassin’s Creed Origins

WAR. The men and women of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, are doing their part, but are you doing yours? We have shown bravery among the bullets and beaches of Call of Duty WWII, with John popping helmets in the “quite good” single player campaign, and Matt hiding in the bloodied crater of multiplayer. I’ve done sweet foxtrot alpha on the frontlines, so to make up for it I’ve invented another minigame for my fellow hosts. On top of that we’ve been horsing around (or unicorning around) in the Egypt of Assassin’s Creed Origins, appreciating our friend the eagle and taking nice photos of the ancient civilisation. Come listen.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Patriotic and courageous music is by Jack de Quidt.

Want to write in with questions for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

Links:

Call of Duty WWII single player review

Call of Duty WWII multiplayer review

Wolfenstein 2 review

Assassin’s Creed: Origins review

The photo mode is real good

But the animals are weird