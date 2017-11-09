Stardew Valley’s multiplayer is “coming along great”

While we wait for online cooperative multiplayer to officially arrive in Stardew Valley — early 2018, last we heard — creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has shared a little update. It’s “coming along great”, he says, and “already really fun”. I mean, sure he would say that, but it’s Stardew Valley in multiplayer so I’ll believe that. The wait continues but Barone does share a nice picture of a farm he worked on:
That’s a lovely little wood, isn’t it? While some folks favour organised rows of crops, I like a bit of wooded sprawl on a farm.
The reason Barone has a little log cabin will be because he’s there as a farmhand. Stardew Valley’s co-op will have extra players live as farmhands in cabins on your farm, rather than sharing your house or bringing their house over from their own farm.
Farmhands are secondary players but publishers Chucklefish, who are in charge of adding multiplayer, have said farmhands can do “almost anything” the main farmer can. “They can farm, mine, fight, fish, forage, marry NPCs and take part in festivals.” They won’t have a say in certain decisions that fall to the main farmer, mind, such as “when to sleep, when to start and end festivals, and whether to side with Joja”.
I always see Stardew Valley as a bit of a getaway, not something I’d want to play with pals, but I can see the fun of farming and adventuring with friends.
If you can’t wait for official support, you can try Stardew Valley’s unofficial multiplayer mod. It’s bit janky but hey, it’s multiplayer.
Barone is already thinking about his next game but don’t expect to hear much about it for ages. Chucklefish are also borrowing a bit of that Stardew spirit for a new game of their own, the witch school game codenamed Spellbound.
09/11/2017 at 12:22 Nevard says:
Very much looking forward to playing this with my partner, though we haven’t yet decided if we’re going to marry each other in game or take the opportunity we have been given to marry two NPCs instead of the usual one.
09/11/2017 at 13:06 dahools says:
Well you could do both? might be the only chance you get to cheat on your partner. 😜
Wonder if they will introduce a councilor in the village for such occasions.
09/11/2017 at 13:37 Jovian09 says:
Many people certianly do play Stardew Valley as a getaway, relaxing as it is, it’s also very easy to play as “serious business”, i.e. in hardcore eight-hour sessions. I can totally see myself and a friend (or more; not sure what the limit is) spending a long time working on an efficient farm, dividing tasks and manpower and getting far further in an in-game year than was possible before.
09/11/2017 at 16:23 Nauallis says:
^ 200% This! Aggressive industry done cooperatively in an otherwise fairly casual game environment can be a ton of fun. Minecraft, for example.
09/11/2017 at 18:01 toodlemynoodle says:
Farmhands… secondary players…. More like Cuckfish, amirite, amirite? Sigh, I’ll show myself out…
09/11/2017 at 18:39 hungrycookpot says:
My GF isn’t much into games but sometimes asks if there’s a game we can play tonight. Maybe this one will be at her speed.