Surfing on pumpkin rockets in Fortnite looks amazing

Fortnite Battle Royale players have come up with what might be my favourite mode of transport I’ve ever seen in a video game. Forget about the wingsuit in Far Cry or the grappling hook in Just Cause, because Fortnite lets you surf on a rocket propelled pumpkin. The recent “Fortnitmare” Halloween update added the Jack-O-Launcher, a rocket launcher with a pumpkin attached that, it turns out, can act as a perfect platform for a human passenger. See it for yourself in the clips below.

As you can see, the trick is pulled off by getting a friend to fire a rocket at just the right spot beneath your feet. Here’s a video that (eventually) shows you how to do it in more detail, where you can see the perspective of the firer at 5:40 and another rider at 7:00. It doesn’t take them many tries before they succeed, though if you want to try it out yourself you’ll first have to hunt down your own Jack-O-Launcher.

Some people have got to the point where they can use the trick reliably enough to actually get some kills with it, though I’m not convinced they aren’t making things harder for themselves.

I didn’t particularly get on with Fortnite Battle Royale when I tried it a couple of months ago, though embracing wacky stuff like this might just lure me back one day.

“100 percent worth it” indeed.

Thanks to cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer for pointing this out.