The Joy Of swimming in Assassin’s Creed Origins

My three year old rates games based on whether the character goes into water, and if they do, do they swim underneath. My personal rating systems are a little more nuanced, but it turns out that Assassin’s Creed Origins‘ swimming is so astoundingly atmospheric I’m willing to forgive it a dozen other foibles. In all of gaming, water has never felt wetter.
It leaves me wondering when it was that gaming started to get swimming right. It used to be, for all of the 1990s and a good way beyond, that a game’s inevitable swimming section was always a tiresome chore. All the effort would go into, say, Lara’s run and jump, but since she only swam for two short bits in the game, her swimming received not nearly the same refinement. Swimming sections were a seemingly obligatory portion of the game that had to be included to secure, I dunno, funding from Big Water? Who knows. But at some point in the last decade, this is far less often the case. And with Origins, it proves to be a real highlight.
That’s not to say there’s anything especially wonderful about the swimming mechanics. They – and I can’t stress how important and complimentary this is – don’t get in the way of themselves. You can swim, you rarely need to, it’s not objectionable to do so. That’s pretty much all you want from a game where swimming isn’t a priority. But where I find my joy is in the absolutely extraordinary atmosphere that surrounds it. It just sounds incredible.
One of my favourite things is to lie on my back in the sea, on a quiet day, and just listen to the sounds of the water ba-looping and ga-looping around me. In the mix will be the faint sounds of a child laughing far away, a boat’s engine in the distance, a few gulls exchanging bitter words. And then, to let my head go under the water, and hear all those suddenly muted, deepened, the extraordinary cacophony of echoes and rumbles filling my ears, at once seeming to offer a deep sense of quiet. It’s gloriously isolating, and enormously calming. And goodness me, if Origins doesn’t evoke those feelings with its wonderful sound effects. Just have a listen:
The whole game has amazing background sound, but the very best of it is the underwater effects. That moment of transition from the gentle lapping noise of floating on the water, to the echoing majesty of your ears being filled – I’ve never seen (or heard) a game get it anything like this right.
09/11/2017 at 19:10 HothMonster says:
There is the digital water museum. link to hyperallergic.com though it just shows water not actual swimming.
09/11/2017 at 19:13 Drib says:
I hope you don’t show your poor kid the depths of Subnautica.
09/11/2017 at 19:31 Freud says:
I don’t think I’ve ever really enjoyed swimming in any game. It might look good in some games but as a way to move around in a game world it sucks.
09/11/2017 at 19:53 klops says:
Schistosomiasis.
09/11/2017 at 19:55 fuggles says:
Your child would have ranked the original ninja turtles highly with the extensive pita that was the bomb level.
09/11/2017 at 19:58 Ninja Dodo says:
Maybe it’s nostalgia talking but I liked the swimming in the original Tomb Raiders. I think AC IV Black Flag is when Ubisoft really figured out how to do water interaction and visuals (although AC3 was a notable first attempt).
Abzu is another good one.
09/11/2017 at 20:11 Dugular says:
Which Tomb Raider are you talking about? The original had swimming galore and was also really good swimming for the time. It’s one of my favourite series for swimming, until the reboot ruined that part.
09/11/2017 at 20:22 Zenicetus says:
There must have been earlier games, but the first one I remember enjoying swimming underwater was World of Warcraft. I started about a year after it launched, and played it for 2 years before bailing out. There was stuff to find (or kill, or be killed by) underwater, and sometimes it was the only way to reach certain areas. It felt integrated into the game, instead of just a gimmick.
Swimming was fun in Witcher 3 too, after getting potions/abilities to extend time underwater. I spent a lot of time hunting loot and spearfishing Drowners.
09/11/2017 at 20:27 Erroll the Elder says:
If you love the swimming I think you are in denial.
09/11/2017 at 21:23 John Walker says:
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo (etc)
09/11/2017 at 23:16 racccoon says:
lol looks so funny :)
10/11/2017 at 01:44 Hyena Grin says:
Based on the title of this this article I was 100% expecting it to be one of Alice’s many treatises on the delights of a cold dip.
Be honest now, John; did she put you up to it?