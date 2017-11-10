Best PC gaming deals of the week

Hello, hi there, and welcome to yet another round-up of the week’s very best PC gaming deals. This week, we’ve got everything from samurai to cyberpunk to giant, malevolent rat people, which is quite the varied range. There’s a couple of top hardware deals here as well if that’s your thing. All of this shows that various PC gaming Black Friday deals are starting earlier every year and while we’ve still got a couple of weeks left before that madness kicks off, here are the best deals of this week.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Humble’s latest Bundle focuses entirely on strategy and simulator games. Mostly with a driving sort of bent, too. Whether you want to drive a train, own a baseball team or destroy the world through disease, you can do just that for under $10.

Pay what you want

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

SimplePlanes

Out of the Park Baseball 18

Pay more than the average

Mad Games Tycoon

Plague Inc: Evolved

Train Simulator 2017

Pay $10 (about £7.61) or more

Cities Skylines Deluxe Edition

Pay what you want for the Humble Strategy Simulator Bundle

GOG is celebrating its heritage with a sale entirely dedicated to games that were made in Poland. The appropriately titled ‘Made in Poland’ sale includes The Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, This War of Mine, Dying Light, Ruiner, Kholat, Layers of Fear, Perception, and a whole lot more, all with up to 90% off.

Made in Poland Sale from GOG.com

This month’s Humble Monthly early unlock is a copy of H1Z1 along with two in-game ‘trickster’ crates. As always, you’ll get that now and a stack of Steam keys at the end of the month as well, and the whole lot will cost you $12 / £10.

H1Z1 for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

Comic book beat ‘em up Injustice 2 makes its debut on PC soon and you can currently grab a copy extra cheap by entering the code BRAINIAC during checkout at Green Man Gaming. That’ll get you a Steam key for the game just in time for launch.

Injustice 2 on PC (Steam) for £33.99 / $49.99 (use code BRAINIAC Green Man Gaming

Last week, Nioh finally landed on PC in the form of a feature-packed Steam version. You can currently grab a copy of that cheapest by heading to Green Man Gaming and using the code NIOHEXTRA15 during checkout. That’ll knock the price down to £30.59 / $38.24 (make sure you’re logged in, too).

Nioh: Complete Edition on PC (Steam) for £30.59 / $38.24 (use code NIOHEXTRA15) from GreenManGaming

One last thing at Humble now, as this weekend the site is hosting its Games Workshop sale, featuring up to 90% off a range of titles from franchises like Warhammer, Space Hulk, Blood Bowl and such.

Games Workshop sale from Humble Store

UK Deals

HyperX is a company that has made a bit of a name for itself over the past few years. Specialising in making gaming accessories and peripherals, the main product of HyperX is gaming headsets. Right now, you can save £50 off the price of the Cloud Revolver S multiformat headset, bringing the price down to £90 temporarily.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset for £89.99 from Currys PC World

John Lewis is currently offering the cheapest price around for a 2017 edition MacBook Pro 13-inch model. This version comes with a 128GB hard drive, an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and Intel integrated graphics. It also comes with a John Lewis warranty two-year warranty, which is nice. The cheapest I’ve seen this one recently has been about £1149, making this the cheapest price for a 2017 edition MacBook around.

MacBook Pro 13-inch 128GB 2017 edition laptop for £1099 from John Lewis

You may have spotted the wired Hori mini gamepad controller (“you know, for kids”) when it was announced earlier this year. You can now pre-order this one in multiple colours over at Amazon for the conveniently cheap price of £20 and it’s perfectly serviceable as a tiny wired controller for PC too.

Hori Wired Mini Gamepad for PS4 for £19.99 from Amazon UK

If you’re currently looking to build or upgrade your gaming PC, be aware that if you pick up a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 right now at the discounted price of £494, you’ll get a free copy of Destiny 2 along with your purchase.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card with free Destiny 2 for £473.75 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Whether or not you have a whole lot of family photos clogging up your PC’s hard drive, you may want to grab this SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC card while it’s reduced down to $30 this week. More storage space is always nice.

SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB MicroSDXC memory card for $29.99 from Best Buy

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.