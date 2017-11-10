Don’t Starve Together now fighting through The Forge

If you’ve got the hang of not starving with your pals in multiplayer survival sandbox Don’t Starve Together, it’s time for a new challenge: not getting kicked to bits in a gladiatorial arena together. Don’t Starve Together has launched the first of its new time-limited events, a trip into a fiery world to fight the Battlemaster’s army. Still, maybe you’ll get to drink your own spilt blood, eat your own smashed-off limbs, and die sated.

Klei Entertainment are holding a big sale this weekend too, including their own (Invisible Inc, Mark of the Ninja…) as well as those they’ve published (Darkest Dungeon, Crypt of the NecroDancer…). Good video games.

First, The Forge! This is the first of Klei’s planned special events for Don’t Starve Together. It’s a six-player arena rumble, and brings loads of new character skins, emotes, and other pretty bits. Started yesterday, it’ll run until November 30th.

Klei are also new selling skins separately or in a big bundle, hoping that enough people will buy ’em to justify continuing creating new events and bits for free. Also, they say, “this method of funding allows us to provide content to all our players, instead of splitting the player community if we implemented it with a DLC paywall.” Nice, nice.

As for the Klei sale on Steam, dang it’s a good’un. We have heaped praise upon many of these games. We named Don’t Starve Together one of the best co-op games. Mark of the Ninja is the best stealth games, Invisible Inc is one of the best stealthers AND best strategy games, Darkest Dungeon was one of our favourite games of 2016, NecroDancer was one of Pip’s favourites… a great many good video games.