EA is buying Titanfall creators Respawn

The earth-encrusted behemoth known as EA is buying robot-befriending studio Respawn Entertainment for as much as $455 million. The publisher is going to pay $315 million in stock and cash, and a further $140 million if the Titanfall creators hit their “incentive targets” – in other words, if the games they’re currently working on get an aesthetically pleasant arbitrary number on Metacritic when they’re released. The rock-em-sock-em-up makers had been offered a deal by South Korean publisher Nexon, according to Kotaku, which EA had 30 days to match. Looks like they decided to do that.
“We have worked together a long time from the inception of the studio,” said Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn, in an interview with Venturebeat. “[An acquisition] has come up from time to time. The question was, where we are in the industry, how do we take the next step in making bigger, better games. We see the need for bigger resources to make bigger games.”
Respawn has been working on a Star Wars game we know little about, except that it’s a “third-person action adventure”. Visceral Games were also working on a similar but separate Star Wars project for EA, until they were shut down. So this must feel like being summoned to the emperor’s court to replace the advisor he just executed for not obeying “fundamental shifts in the marketplace”. But Vince Zampella, does not think so.
“This is a great next step for Respawn, EA, and our players,” he said.
Titanfall 2 was good, but its release date was sorely sandwiched between two bigger and flashier shooters in last year’s wave of winter games – Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1 – which is generally seen as a reason it didn’t sell as well.
welp. farewell Titanfall, it was good ’till it lasted.
Im calling it now. 2 years till we see the headline “EA is shutting down Titanfall Creators Respawn”
It’ll be closer to ten.
They need a hit, then something of an ebb, then a studio rename, and then they’ll polish someone else’s unwanted DLC a while before putting their head to the curb.
Yep, that’s them gone.
“I do not know with what weapons Titanfall III will be fought, but Titanfall IV will be fought with loot crates and micro DLC”
+1 I see what you did there
No doubt they’ll be eventually be closed and absorbed like every other studio EA has bought (Bullfrog, Westwood, Visceral, etc).
First of all. Visceral? You’re aware that that is an EA studio right? Created by EA, not bought by EA. Why exactly does EA only get credit for their failure, and not their success?
And like virtually every other studio EA has bought the reason they were sold is because they were already circling the drain. It wasn’t EA that destroyed Bullfrog. It was Molyneux. He sold the company and took the position as Vice President, but then realised he didn’t like being a Vice President so quit and took half the company with him. Bullfrog wasn’t killed by EA, it was fucked up by Molyneux and turned in Lionshead…now go follow the tragic story of that doomed developer…see how good they were at getting themselves shut down without EA?
Like those previous occasions, what this means is that instead of Respawn just collapsing and being shut down due to two big budget financial flops, EA will buy them and keep them afloat for another couple of games before pulling the plug. Or would you prefer that they just shut the doors now? Because that’s what the alternative will be.
And what about Westwood? Seriously, because until you said so I had thought EA has destroyed Bullfrog.
The article already mentions another alternative: getting bought by Nexon.
(I don’t know if that’d be better or worse than EA, but apparently Nexon publishes LawBreakers so they’ve got some good experience in how to sell decent PC games to very few people.)
I get what you mean, but technically, Nexon turned out not to be an alternative available to them. EA contractually had first dibs on Respawn. Respawn couldn’t choose to go to Nexon, EA had to let them go.
What about Maxis? Or Westwood, or Origin, or Black Box? All of them circling the drain were they? Those games with very successful franchises? Sorry but don’t be such a fuckin apologist, it’s not like they need defending for their morally bankrupt behaviour.
They’re not gonna respawn from this one.
Couple of years down the line…
Industry headline: “EA shuts down Respawn”
“Did honestly not see that coming at all” – Respawn CEO
Farewell Respawn, we hardly knew ye.
DICE haven’t done too badly under EA, one can only hope Respawn come out with their dignity intact.
Titanfall 2 is an underappreciated masterpiece and I have barely even touched it’s multiplayer, supposedly the meat of the title. It’s single player campaign, in this age of loot crate bullshit, is wonderful. It alone would have been responsible for me picking up another Titanfall game.
Fingers crossed the shareholders don’t royally fuck it up.
*the shareholders lean back from their notepads, stethoscopes falling from the walls of Castle RPS, and twiddle their grin-obscuring mustaches*
*sound of rifle getting cocked*
All I can think off is this.
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust, yeah
Hey, I’m gonna get you too
Another one bites the dust
Based on the EA Graveyard of previous acquisitions, Respawn employees have roughly three years to find other jobs before the doors close for good.
Happy job hunting!
It’s not like they didn’t have one foot in the door ever since they started.
Bye bye Respawn.
Closed within five years.
I wrote this, I don’t know why. Please forgive me.
The Curious Case of the Voluntary Murder Victims (excerpt)
————————————————————————–
Lestrade and I returned to Sherlock’s office. Hhis room was locked. Lestrade, of infinite patience, rapped at the door as if Hell itself had gathered behind our backs. “Holmes!” he yelled against the wooden laths. We heard a sudden yelp, a soft bump, then the sound of many smaller items hitting the floor. After a while, the door slowly crept open.
“Please, inspector”, Sherlock winced, “Is it necessary for London’s prime voice of the Law to be this loud at … what time is it?
“It’s five o’clock, sir.”
“My goodness, man! Do you never sleep?”
“Five o’clock in the afternoon, Sherlock”, I took the liberty to explain.
“That’s what confounds me so about you, Lestrade”, said Sherlock, shaking his head as if in disappointment. He finally let us enter and immediately slumped over on his chair: “Of course, I don’t need to strain my mental faculties to tell you didn’t come here just to hand me my morning scones. Sometimes, Lestrade, the absence of things might be just as enlightening as their presence. Judging from the chain of cases that led you to my office the last five times, I assume it’s our shadowy assailant again?”
“Indeed, sir. Just like last time. No sign of struggle. As if the man gave his life willingly.”
“Let’s not jump to any hasty conclusions! Watson, you’ve been with the inspector. Perhaps a suicide?”
“I don’t believe so”, I replied. “I found something odd about the corpse: As if the man had been starved and subsequently bled dry. Not a trace of creativity left in the body.”
Holmes had already finished his own deductions and completed my explanation: “And then, with no creative power of his own, he became a puppet to someone’s whims. Until these whims spelled ‘Death’.
“A propos spelling. We found the another message on the scene. It’s In The Game.”
Hearing these words, my old friend looked terribly worried. “You have the victim’s name, I presume?”
“One John Visceral.”
“That makes six murdered authors, then.”
“Jim Maxis, Jake Bullfrog, Jack Bioware, Joe Pandemic and Jason Westwood”, the inspector read, adding: “But we’ve also got a number of yet-unidentified corpses in our morgue.”
“I’ve read Visceral’s ‘Spaces of the Dead’ some time ago”, Sherlock nodded. “His second book shook me to the core. The dread invoked rivals Poe’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’. Yet there was something odd about his last entry”, my friend became thoughful. “It wasn’t anything like the others. As if somebody had forced changes into his narration — changes which weren’t quite his own. To a careful reader, they couldn’t be anything but intentional perversions of his work.”
“Terrible”, I agreed. “But who could do such a thing? Why ruin a perfectly fine author’s work?”
At this point in our musing, a young officer arrived. He had obviously been in quite a hurry and seemed most perturbed. “It’s ‘appened ag’in!”, he said perhaps a bit too loudly.
“This soon?” Sherlock looked troubled. “Yet another author, I presume?”
“I wouldn’t know, sir. A Johnson Respawn. Never ‘eard of ‘im.”
“Why, the widely acclaimed release of his second ‘Titan’s Fall’ was just last year!”, Sherlock grumbled. “Perhaps, young man, a bit of reading wouldn’t hurt too much? The Queen herself was enraptured by it!”
The young man’s eyes jumped between the three of us, looking for help. “The murderer, ‘e left behind the same message!” he blurted.
There was an awful silence.
“It’s In The Game”, Holmes finished darkly.
“Tha’s correct, sir.”
“By God”, Sherlock whispered. “Will the killing never stop?”
I just want to say thank you. This was an entertaining read, and likely the only good thing that will ever come of these news.
And thank you for reading!
Wish I’d proofread before posting, though.
If you liked that, you might enjoy also enjoy ‘Fowl Play at Christmas: Democracy for Turkeys’…
Gosh that was a wonderful thing to read. :D
Bioware lasted quite a while, but it’s starting to look like they’re soon to be gone too.
Wow, almost as if EA demanded that release window so that the game performs poorly and they get the chance to buy the developer company.
I would not be remotely surprised if this was what happened. ‘Never attribute to malice what can be better explained by incompetence’ doesn’t apply when it comes to corporate acquisitions.
It’s funny, I read games sites whose audiences run the gamut from bleeding-heart liberals to angry right-wing reactionaries, and the only time their comment sections look identical across the board is when EA purchases a developer.
And now, imagine how pissed-off the real-deal pinko commie socialists are… [*]=/
In Soviet Russia, plucky developer buys out YOU.
Oh how I wish, comrade.
Well, I guess this rules out the possibility of a good Titanfall 3. Or, more likely, any kind of Titanfall 3.
I just wish that either the means of production of good shooter games became so affordable that we’d have a glut of single-player shooters carried by small indie teams, be they new or experienced… or that the current AAA gaming market, with its ludicrious marketing budgets, frankly unreasonable obsession with having the best production values and most #content, and utter dependence on first-week blitz sales, collapsed already so that the publishers have to come grovelling to us instead of us coming grovelling to them.
RIP.
They made bank at least. In this day and age, what else is important?
RIP
*falls to knees, tears streaming down face, looks up to the heavens* NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
*insert dramatic camera pullback from face*
Didn’t Respawn form in the first place from people who quit Activision because of all the corporate interference? I’m sure it will be fine…
Oh cool , EA is ready to destroy even more gaming. Glad i dont play Titanfall. I cant even put into words how much hate I have for EA. Greedest , biggest joke of a company EVER.
Always relevant.
link to i43.tinypic.com
Oh, good. It’s been a while. I’ve been wondering when EA was going to get back on the horse and devour/ruin/close a new studio.
Hmmm, a successful studio with a Star Wars game in the works gets gobbled up by EA. Deja vu?
I sense a disturbance in the Force, like hundreds of developers crying out…