Squad offers free weekend of 40v40 tactical action

You know what might relax you this weekend? Serious warfare. Squad, the early access FPS offering 40v40 tactical action with vehicles and all, is currently holding a free trial weekend on Steam. All and sundry are invited. If you played — and miss — the Battlefield 2 mod Project Reality, hey, most of Squad’s squad worked on that. Round up the gang and tell them to be polite, because they’re being invited into someone else’s community.
So! Squad is a tactical FPS all about combined arms — fellas plus vehicles — romping around in modes ranging from capturing control points to destroying targets. Oh, and squad leaders can build little bases too. While the plan is for the full game to be 50v50, I believe it’s limited to 80 players right now. 80 still seems a big number. Here’s a peek at an alpha build from earlier this year:
The free weekend will end on Sunday at 9pm.
Squad’s makers have compiled a few tips to help new players into the action.
The freekend might not give you the best impression of Squad. When a game relies on players being thoughtful and communicating well, an influx of newbies will somewhat diminish the experience. But if you play and and like the feel of it, think you have a sense for how it might be on regular days, and fancy keeping it, Squad is on sale this weekend too.
A 50% discount brings Squad down to £15/£20/$20 until Monday. I’m not sure when it’s currently expected to launch in full (2017 was the last I heard, which seems unlikely now) but developers Offworld Industries are certainly still busy with it.
10/11/2017 at 12:26 master thief says:
“If you played — and miss — the Battlefield 2 mod Project Reality”
Errr, it’s still alive and kicking.
10/11/2017 at 14:59 tbs says:
AngryJoe did a pretty good video about this game. I think part of the charm from the video is how helpful the community seems to be. It reminds me, very much, of the first edition of Insurgency.
As soon as it gains critical mass I’d probably hate it. Does that mean I shouldn’t buy it, and contribute to the problem? These are the things that keep me up at night.
10/11/2017 at 16:16 Sam_elliots_moustache says:
I’ve been playing Squad since v2, and the community has only gotten better. Toxic players don’t last long just due to the way the game is played. Admins are very present on all servers. If you decide to get it this weekend just announce to your squad lead that you are new and they will answer any questions you have. The subreddit is stock full of hints and suggestions for new players: link to reddit.com
If you like milsims, this one is really good, and like I said, the community is really active and helpful.
10/11/2017 at 18:01 SovietOvinnik says:
“You know what might relax you this weekend? Serious warfare.”
I think you mean…
“You know what might relax you this weekend? PTSD from watching all your friends blow up from a stray rpg then running by yourself back to base while getting shot at by atleast 2 squads.”
10/11/2017 at 20:53 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
I always warn people about the backblast, but do they listen? Noooo…
12/11/2017 at 01:56 Massenstein says:
Heck, it seems like a game I might tremendously enjoy if I had enough friends playing it. Few of them are now but with that price I would need to know I can reliably find company to play with for a long time. At least Plunkbat I can play alone when no one else has time.
12/11/2017 at 10:18 Machinedrum says:
You basicly need a mic to play it on any decent server. Everyone is friendly and trolls are kicked. I had no friends playing this game but you make them quick. The only thing i will warn you about is that this game demands some serious play. You can joke from time to time but the squadleader needs to be able to lead. You need to pay atention to what is said and call out enemies. If you go lone wolf cod style you will get kicked from every squad. Its all about teamwork.
15/11/2017 at 01:22 b3ddy says:
