Star Wars Battlefront II’s free December DLC revealed

We’ve already been told that Star Wars Battlefront II will hand out expansions, maps and characters for free a la Titanfall 2. But we weren’t totally clued in about what that stuff would be. Well, we are now. Sadly, there are no laser glaives, the iconic weapon beloved by fans. But there are: ships, maps, gear and a campaign expansion. Remember that on top of this two new characters will arrive – the coward and imperial whistleblower Finn, and heroic tin woman
Brianne of Tarth Captain Phasma.
The Electronic Artists themselves have laid out their plans for the first wave of bonus bits. But here’s the main takeaway:
“Things kick into high gear on December 13. Your favorite stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn joins the fight for the Resistance and Captain Phasma steps on to the Battlefront for the First Order. They can be purchased with in-game Credits that week. Whichever faction is victorious in completing the most challenges that week will net a reward as well: a special Crate of high-power upgrades for Finn or Captain Phasma.
New locations and vehicles will also arrive. On December 13, the cinematic content from Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues with a new planetary map: Crait. The Starfighter Assault map of D’Qar will join as well, plus a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron’s T-70 X-wing is also upgraded with a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi .
Iden Versio returns. In Star Wars Battlefront II Resurrection, you’ll join Commander Iden Versio during the days of the First Order’s rise to power. These new chapters of Star Wars Battlefront II’s single-player story mode will be available December 13.”
As you can see, it’s timed with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in cinemas. But on December 5 you’ll be able to choose a faction – the honourable First Order, or the gangly Corbynistas of the so-called “Resistance”. Either way, we’re told that players will get “specific rewards” based on how well their side performs, and that your faction’s progress will be “reflected in-game”. I don’t know if that means a For Honor style-swapping of some incidental flags to symbolise a larger off-screen victory, or something more meaningful.
I didn’t play the previous Star Wars Battlefront, but I just shouted to my brother, who did, and he shouted back: “Overall lacking, boring as fuck, the Stormtroopers were nice? In the end, disappointing.” Thanks, brother.
EA hope to improve on that assessment, and judging by Matt’s enjoyment of the beta, they may pull it off. We’ll let you know come its release on November 17. Or, if you’re an absolute keener, the ten-hour pre-launch trial is now live on Origin Access, the £4-per-month subscription service. And for the not-that-keen-but-still-quite-keen, the Deluxe Edition is out early, at 11pm on the 13th.
10/11/2017 at 14:03 Syt says:
‘I didn’t play the previous Star Wars Battlefront, but I just shouted to my brother, who did, and he shouted back: “Overall lacking, boring as fuck, the Stormtroopers were nice? In the end, disappointing.” Thanks, brother.’
– Now I want a “Brendan shouts at his brother about games” column. :D
10/11/2017 at 15:05 SuicideKing says:
This has my full support
10/11/2017 at 14:09 Meat Circus says:
“Free” as in lootboxes.
