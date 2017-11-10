SC2: Heart of the Swarm now free for Liberty owners

If you, like me, bought the original StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty then skipped the sequels, good news: you can now get the Zergy one, Heart of the Swarm, for free. This little freebie comes ahead of Blizzard launching a big free version of SC2, including the Wings of Liberty campaign, next week. Yeah, I’ll give this a go now for free. Stomp around as Kerrigan and make some meatfriends, sure, why not?
People who owned Wings of Liberty as of October 31st this year can now fire up the Battle.net client and claim Heart of the Swarm for free. Look for the little gift icon in the top-right corner:
Clicking that should open a window letting you claim a free copy of HotS. I’m already installing mine.
I don’t really play real-time strategy games in multiplayer and Wings of Liberty’s campaign was wobbly enough that I didn’t fancy buying HotS, then it slipped out of my mind. Alec’s old review said the Swarm campaign’s story and writing were guff but it had some big fun action bits and yup, I’ll go for that. I like aliens. I like meat. I like rampaging alien meatmonsters.
We’ve got until December 8th to redeem the gift, after which it’ll expire and vanish.
The free version of StarCraft II, launching on Tuesday the 14th, will contain the Wings of Liberty campaign along with SC2’s full competitive multiplayer and most of the cooperative mode. Read this for more details.
10/11/2017 at 16:56 Agnol117 says:
While I can understand (sort of) why they didn’t do anything this way, I feel kinda doubly screwed here. I own Wings of Liberty and Heart of the Swarm, but hadn’t picked up Legacy of the Void yet. Pretty bummed that there’s nothing being done for people in my situation, and honestly this makes me want to pick up LotV even less now.
10/11/2017 at 19:32 theslap says:
I feel the same way. I only bought HotS because it was on sale at one point which is rarer and rarer for Blizzard games these days. Never thought it would be available for free in the future.
10/11/2017 at 17:20 rocketman71 says:
Nice of Blizzard to all those who only had WoL.
Big fuck you from Blizzard to the rest of us who bought HotS.
No way I’ll buy Legacy of the Void now. I’ll wait until they repeat this, thank you very much.
10/11/2017 at 19:31 -funkstar- says:
You have two games, that you paid for. They’re making one of them free. People who paid for this one game, now have a chance to get the other one you got. So now you won’t buy a third game, because you think this is a “fuck you” to you.
I’d talk about entitlement, privilege etc., but really.
10/11/2017 at 19:37 theslap says:
It’s not about entitlement. It’s about fairness. If you offer an expansion for free to some people but do not offer even a modicum of consideration for those who paid for it then that is a problem. I’m not saying they should give away LotV to HotS owners but it would be nice if they acknowledged those who purchased with even a sentence in their post.
10/11/2017 at 17:24 Ghostwise says:
The space hardsuit that is lovingly styled to make it look like she’s wearing near-thong knickers is so, so Blizzard.
10/11/2017 at 19:18 automatic says:
Seems like a bait. Maybe I’ll bite it. Or maybe I just keep my SC2 disapointment stored in it’s dusty grieving box and go waste my time playing good games instead.
10/11/2017 at 20:12 benkc says:
Grabbed the free upgrade Wednesday night and fired it up. As soon as it finished the intro cinematic, it started firing up achievement notifications. A batch of five every few seconds, for what felt like forever. With a mixture of amusement and incredulity, I sat back and counted them — a total of 161 achievements and 16 portrait unlocks (which announce with the same visual flair and were interspersed throughout). Reminded me of the stories I’ve heard here on RPS about Steam games that exist solely as a way to get thousands of achievements.
Didn’t get around to actually playing it, after all that. :P