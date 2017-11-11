What are we all playing this weekend?

While games are still releasing and bursting all over, we’re starting to think and argue about games for this year’s Bestest Best Games advent calendar. Digging up that link has made me re-read last year’s bestest bests and damn, yeah, I’d forgotten about Devil Daggers being the very bestest but I’m still entirely on board with it. I’m bad with these whole ‘time’ and ‘memory’ things so I’m excited to be reminded what came out this year. As if I wasn’t just playing Plunkbat and Isaac anyway.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I'm planning to spend some time with the wildlife of Assassin's Creed Origins. Still holding out hope that I can ride a hippo.

Alec: American Truck Simulator, of course. There is only American Truck Simulator. Also it's a lot of effort to unpack the USB steering wheel from the loft and set it up, so I'm damned well going to make the best of it while it's out.

Alice: As we start putting the RPS Advent Calendar together, I should play some of the games other folks are arguing for. I can't tell you what they are. But I will say: woe betide anyone who doesn't play The Norwood Suite, the surreal hotel game from the fella behind Off-Peak. It even has a demo now, for goodness' sake. I've also grabbed my free copy of SC2: Heart of the Swarm so I'll be summoning alien meatmonsters.

Brendan: If I'm not Opus Magnum-ing, I might give the samurai soulsness of Nioh a spin. I also had a fly-about in Elite Dangerous last night, for old times sake, and have since constructed a playlist of "Space Trucking" music. It would be a shame to let that go unplayed.

Graham: I started Call of Duty: WW2's singleplayer campaign last week. My verdict: it's a Call of Duty game, for better and worse. I quite like most CoD campaigns and this seems as pleasant a head-popping manshoot as they ever are. I am finding myself already quite bored though: at least the futuristic games had surprises among their spectacle. Here I feel like I know what each mission will be before I get to it. So this weekend I will play… The Norwood Suite? Yes, that.

John: On Saturday I am playing no games, because I am doing a parachute jump! Cripes! On Sunday I hope to be recovering in a dark room with my Switch.

Katharine: Once again, gaming time will be at a premium this weekend, as I'm spending most of Saturday trying on wedding dresses. Reader, I'm getting married in March, but apparently I've already left it far too late, according to one horrified shop owner, so I guess I better get on with it. At least I might be able to cram in a few more Super Mario Odyssey moons while I wait, and if I'm really lucky, I might finally finish that second episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm when it's all over. Because nothing says wedding stress like an angsty teen drama.

Matt: While I've been enjoying the game, my Ass Creed stamina will probably run out this weekend – there's only so many times I can repeat the same type of missions. I'm hoping to get my old Dota crew back together, seen as we haven't had a proper go with the Duelling Fates update yet. I might be able to lure a couple of them into playing Battlerite with me, too.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?