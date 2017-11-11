What are we all playing this weekend?

While games are still releasing and bursting all over, we’re starting to think and argue about games for this year’s Bestest Best Games advent calendar. Digging up that link has made me re-read last year’s bestest bests and damn, yeah, I’d forgotten about Devil Daggers being the very bestest but I’m still entirely on board with it. I’m bad with these whole ‘time’ and ‘memory’ things so I’m excited to be reminded what came out this year. As if I wasn’t just playing Plunkbat and Isaac anyway.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m planning to spend some time with the wildlife of Assassin’s Creed Origins
. Still holding out hope that I can ride a hippo.
Alec: American Truck Simulator
, of course. There is only American Truck Simulator. Also it’s a lot of effort to unpack the USB steering wheel from the loft and set it up, so I’m damned well going to make the best of it while it’s out.
Alice:
As we start putting the RPS Advent Calendar together, I should play some of the games other folks are arguing for. I can’t tell you what they are. But I will say: woe betide anyone who doesn’t play The Norwood Suite, the surreal hotel game from the fella behind Off-Peak. It even has a demo
now, for goodness’ sake. I’ve also grabbed my free copy of SC2: Heart of the Swarm
so I’ll be summoning alien meatmonsters.
Brendan:
If I’m not Opus Magnum
-ing, I might give the samurai soulsness of Nioh
a spin. I also had a fly-about in Elite Dangerous last night, for old times sake, and have since constructed a playlist of “Space Trucking” music. It would be a shame to let that go unplayed.
Graham:
I started Call of Duty: WW2’s singleplayer campaign
last week. My verdict: it’s a Call of Duty game, for better and worse. I quite like most CoD campaigns and this seems as pleasant a head-popping manshoot as they ever are. I am finding myself already quite bored though: at least the futuristic games had surprises among their spectacle. Here I feel like I know what each mission will be before I get to it. So this weekend I will play… The Norwood Suite? Yes, that.
John:
On Saturday I am playing no games, because I am doing a parachute jump! Cripes! On Sunday I hope to be recovering in a dark room with my Switch.
Katharine:
Once again, gaming time will be at a premium this weekend, as I’m spending most of Saturday trying on wedding dresses. Reader, I’m getting married in March
, but apparently I’ve already left it far too late, according to one horrified shop owner, so I guess I better get on with it. At least I might be able to cram in a few more Super Mario Odyssey moons while I wait, and if I’m really
lucky, I might finally finish that second episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm
when it’s all over. Because nothing says wedding stress like an angsty teen drama.
Matt:
While I’ve been enjoying the game, my Ass Creed stamina will probably run out this weekend – there’s only so many times I can repeat the same type of missions. I’m hoping to get my old Dota crew back together, seen as we haven’t had a proper go with the Duelling Fates update
yet. I might be able to lure a couple of them into playing Battlerite with me, too.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
11/11/2017 at 10:16 Morte66 says:
I think I’ll start Divinity: Original Sin 2 now that it’s had a few patches.
11/11/2017 at 12:00 Dynamique says:
Nah, I’ll wait for the Enhanced Edition.
11/11/2017 at 14:45 Unclepauly says:
You answered a question that wasn’t asked
11/11/2017 at 10:26 Scurra says:
So this year’s RPS GotY is a tie between Odyssey and Breath of the Wild, right?
11/11/2017 at 10:30 Chaoslord AJ says:
American Truck Simulator’s New Mexico will be competing against AC’s Egypt.
That and Rolemaster “offline multiplayer”.
11/11/2017 at 10:51 Thulsa Hex says:
Breath of the Wild! Finally taking the plunge. The paraglider is in hand, you see, so I’m jumping off the Great Plateau the next chance I get. Genuinely excited.
I’ll also be joining a friend or a little Rainbow Six: Siege. Mostly dying, probably, but we’ll see.
11/11/2017 at 10:58 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I expected to be going back to Rome 2 since they patched it, but played it one evening this week and remembered why I gave up on it. The game just doesn’t have that “just one more turn” impulse, for some reason.
So, probably either Warhams 2, or Mass Effect, which I’m trying to get into for the third time.
11/11/2017 at 11:12 brucethemoose says:
If you can’t get into ME1, play through Mass Effect Genesis, and/or watch YT vids. Then give Mass Effect 2 a shot.
ME1’s gameplay is definitely a weak point, as are the side missions, if that’s what’s making you bounce off. ME2 vastly improves both, while 3 and Andromeda have some of my favorite gunplay anywhere. And once you finish those, you’ll be eager to play 1.
11/11/2017 at 11:18 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I’ve found turning the difficulty down so I can just blast through the combat bits helpful. Means I can get back to the delicious talky stuff sooner.
11/11/2017 at 11:46 Ninja Dodo says:
To enjoy ME1 more: It helps if you make active manual use of squad abilities and positioning instead of letting AI take care of it. Possibly skip most side missions as they are 90% copy-pasted filler with flavour text. I’d say do the one with the Biotic hostage situation, missions suggested by squadmates, DLC Bring Down the Sky and otherwise focus on story missions.
Also I found New Game Plus more enjoyable as you get to skip all the inventory micro-management because you already have everything and leveled up most skills. You could use someone else’s savegame for this purpose (though I guess you’d be stuck with their Shepard too).
Oh and if you bounced off ME with BroShepard, try it with FemShep.
11/11/2017 at 11:02 brucethemoose says:
StarMade dev build with the new power system. I want me some spaceship building, but Empyrion isn’t quite to my taste and Space Engineers is too… simple.
I’m sure there are better ones out there, but there are just so many to sift through.
Also, as a pledge to curb my Steam sale addiction, I’m committing to 1 backlog attempt a week. This week is Block’hood.
11/11/2017 at 15:15 dangermouse76 says:
I’m going through my 270 game steam collection alphabetically. Doing the untouched games.
Currently on company of heroes at the tutorial. Which is fun in its self.
11/11/2017 at 11:11 His Dudeness says:
Hand of Fate 2, Left 4 Dead 2 with friends and may be some trial WoW.
11/11/2017 at 11:12 EgoMaster says:
I have finished Demonicon. It wasn’t long to begin with. While better than I expected, it was the worst Dark Eye experience so far. My main gripe with it was the “auto lock-on” thingamabop. You lock on an enemy and beat it to a pulp, but before the finishing blow it locks on to another one for some reason, and that enemy with 1HP keeps hitting you in the back. I died quiet a few times because of this. Also an RPG with autosave as the only saving option? No, just no! Still, it had its moments. The swamp level was atmospheric. Story was decent, but it could be better written. Over all, it was much more darker in tone than every other Dark Eye game I’ve played so far, with Demon worshipers and all.
Demonicon is history, but I’m not finished with demons yet. I have headed of the WWI (anybody want anything?) to deal with hellspawn in NevroVisioN. I have played and finished it when it came out, but didn’t play Lost Company. Now I want that finished too, and since I had fond memories of the first game, I decided to play through it again. Sadly, it isn’t as good as I remember. It seems like devs couldn’t decide between a horde shooter or survival horror. I slash through hordes of enemies but there’s rarely enough ammo. At least that was the case in the first two levels. Movement is also somewhat clunkier than I remember.
My Mars liberation efforts in Red Faction: Guerilla continues, as are my deliveries in ETS2.
11/11/2017 at 11:20 wcq says:
I’ve been playing a bunch of older games since last month, and enjoying every one of them. First played both Legend of Grimrock games (the second one was particularly excellent) and then the Sega Saturn cult classic Panzer Dragoon Saga (pretty dang impressive for its time). Currently I’m into Vandal Hearts, the PS1 TRPG.
Man, video games are just good, aren’t they?
11/11/2017 at 11:51 JB says:
I’ll be playing Brigador (I must regain my 100% level/loadout status) and maybe some more Spintires:Mudrunner with chums. Good times.
11/11/2017 at 12:03 Vacuity729 says:
In my Total Warhammer campaign (game 1), Chaos has just rolled up on the doorstep of the Empire, and I’m woefully underprepared for them. Hellcannons are… hell!
Sigmar’s breath! Those things are overpowered! How am I supposed to take them out before they’ve broken my battle line? And my battle line *needs* to be intact when the melee troops connect; those Chaos Warriors aren’t swinging inflatable squeaky hammers!
11/11/2017 at 12:49 larpsidekick says:
Light cav is your friend here – pistolliers vanguard deployed to go round the chaos flank and shoot the hell outta them cannons. Needs a bit of micromanagement but without flyers it’s the bat Empire can do
11/11/2017 at 14:10 Haplo says:
Hellcannons are brutal. They’re Chaos’s only real ranged option besides the cavalry, but they hurt a lot. Using great cannons to ‘cannon-duel’ the Hellcannons is one option but that’s still a lot of time for them to blow chunks in your line. You can try using a unit of flagellants to draw their fire whilst you intercept them with cavalry.
Other good options:
* Celestial Wizards on Pegasi can be good with lightning bolts, but Celestial Wizards w/pegasi do not grow on trees.
* Thin out your unit lines to 3 lines or 2 lines deep- the deeper your formation, the more missiles tend to hit.
* Hellcannons have rubbish accuracy, and they tend to ‘lock’ onto the first thing they can see. If you have a Lord on a horse or griffon, you can charge them at the enemy line then have them juke around, drawing their fire.
Unfortunately, the Empire struggles a little with countering Hellcannons (although not as bad as the poor Dwarfs). Cavalry and flying wizards are your best bet.
11/11/2017 at 12:12 The Almighty Moo says:
Enjoy the jump John. Ive never been more terrified and subsequently exhilarated, so good luck. Are you parachuting or skydiving?
11/11/2017 at 12:13 The Almighty Moo says:
Oh, right, yeah. This weekend I’m going to be on a plane as well (though hopefully one I won’t have to jump out of) so will be playing Advance Wars 2 on by GBA SP, as I don’t have a Switch yet.
11/11/2017 at 14:00 The Almighty Moo says:
Blasted supporter expired again… I had wondered why there had been so few articles of late
11/11/2017 at 12:25 particlese says:
Lawbreakers is in the midst of another free weekend, so I’ll be playing that with a greater variety of folks. Probably also trying to finally finish Xenoblade (Wii, but on a PC) again. New things? Maybe work on learning (playing!) the first movement of Beefoven’s moonlight sonata. It’s another of those things I’ve been meaning to get around to for ages, and I’m really feeling it this weekend.
As much as I love playing Lawbreakers, I think my choice for bestest best this year would be Dead Cells, if we allow games still in early access. I’ve played it enough now that it’s my go-to comfy-yet-exciting game, as Devil Daggers was before it.
11/11/2017 at 12:57 Chaoslord AJ says:
Funny thing, I was playing Xenoblade a long time before giving up, read the plot then and found I was just at the half-point. GUess it’s really really long.
11/11/2017 at 12:35 wombat191 says:
Slowly building a museum out of Vault parts at Star light drive in in Fallout 4
11/11/2017 at 13:38 SuddenSight says:
Playing a little more Stephen’s Sausage Roll. I gave up on it months and months ago because there was a puzzle I couldn’t solve. I came back to it and was able to solve it, which made me feel great! We’ll see how far I get this time.
11/11/2017 at 13:39 Mi-24 says:
Having dabbled in HITMANs goty content which was a tad disappointing I’m back to looking through my games library and trying not to feel guilty when I come across something I’ve neglected for too long (Divinity OS 2 and the evil within are both giving me hard looks atm). I’ve been enjoying some more wonderful day of infamy, and maybe some cities skylines.
Good luck with the parachuting John and good luck with the preparations Katharine.
11/11/2017 at 13:49 mcdreamer says:
Finally back working through Prey. I think I’m about 2/3 of the way through now. Still not sure whether I’m really enjoying it as it feels a like a constant slog with no ammo available. Perhaps I’ve missed a trick. Either way, I just want to get to the end as quickly as possible now as the story seems pretty good.
Other than that I’ll be sinking more time into Zelda: BotW and Sonic Mania on the Switch.
11/11/2017 at 13:56 FelipeCC says:
Back to Overwatch, ocasional Dota 2 and fresh spawn in Killing Floor 2.
11/11/2017 at 14:21 Ben King says:
I am away from my PC housesitting so I am listening to D&D campaign design podcasts and doodling dungeon maps instead. I keep looking for entertaining games on mobile but I just don’t find a lot that I feel I can sink my teeth into. I am slowly working my way through Sapkowski’s “blood of elves“ and season two of deadwood instead of games.
11/11/2017 at 14:28 Jaykera says:
I’m playing Far Cry 4.
I wanted more subtle gunplay after Wolfenstein II so I’m assaulting outposts on an elephant.
11/11/2017 at 14:38 Creeping Death says:
I’ll be neglecting the PC a bit this weekend to get back to chipping away at Persona 5. 50 hours in so I think I’ve hit the halfway point.
I was so excited for this game at launch and, while it is fun mechanically, the characters are completely ruining it for me. None of them have any charming or decent qualities to them and their insistence that essentially taking away their targets free will makes them the good guys is infuriating to me.
11/11/2017 at 15:15 Darth Gangrel says:
Finally playing Deus Ex: Invisble War. I say finally, because I’ve had it on Steam for years, despite liking the demo way back when it was a new game. I also say finally, because I can now see how my own experience matches up with those who pretend it doesn’t exist or isn’t worthy of the name Deus Ex (Deus Ex: The Fall, anyone?).
First impressions are really good, lots of voice acting and stuff to read and listen to, which adds to the atmosphere. I’ve already got several weapons and biomods that let me choose how I want to tackle situations. Been playing for 5,8 hours, but not gotten that much further than the first open city area.
That’s a testament to what I like most in immersive sims – the ability to explore and fiddle with the environment. I love being able to flush toilets, move furniture and leave the lamp on when I break into someones apartment, lol.
11/11/2017 at 15:53 Ninja Dodo says:
Played some VR stuff:
Universe Sandbox 2: neat but the interface is pretty unusable/non-existent (you keep having to remove the goggles and switch to mouse) but it’s early access, so…
Adrift: pretty cool, nice environments.. though some of the movement is VR-sickness inducing which is not ideal. Interesting in short bursts.
Superhot VR: I have concluded I don’t have the space right now to play this properly which is a shame cause it seems awesome.
Batman Arkham VR: short but very well-done. Some cool ideas with manipulating objects and visually impressive.
Rest of the weekend I’m going to see if I can do a late quick entry for PROCJAM (link to itch.io) and maybe start playing Life Is Strange.
11/11/2017 at 16:02 Daymare says:
I’d played through Destiny 2’s story and farmed up to 240. Now I’m supposed to … somehow find a clan and then hope I’m good enough to play Nightfall and/or raids?
I’m not sure. I’ve managed to do all these things fine in WoW for over a decade, but now having to try the same in a different game just made me instantly stop playing.
Maybe I’ll play some LoL, reinstall Prey or finally get back into Dark Souls 3 again.