Cats & Dogs rain down on The Sims 4

Pet lovers rejoice, because your cherished canine and feline friends can now scamper around in The Sims 4. The Cats & Dogs expansion launched on Friday, and allows you to create your own animal pals with an appearance and personality of your choice. I’m treating it as an exciting opportunity to bring my cat’s bullying of me into the virtual realm.
The inevitably adorable launch trailer is just below the jump.
I can’t help but spot a few inaccuracies. For one thing, that cat is sitting patiently to one side of that person’s keyboard rather than rolling around on top of it. Also, when the ghost man scoops up his dog, it doesn’t fall through his arms and trigger an existential crisis where the ghost man struggles to come to terms with his incorporeal existence and question whether his un-life is truly worth living when faced with such an insurmountable barrier to meaningful companionship.
In addition to housing your own pets, the expansion also lets you open up a veterinary clinic. One shot of that trailer features a machine that I’d stake my real life pet’s life on that they’ve only semi-accurately called a CAT scanner. The expansion also brings “new activities to enjoy in the charming coastal shores of Brindleton Bay”, which (judging by the trailer) include fishing and hanging out in a Cruft’s style obstacle play area.
As per usual with Sims expansions, Cats & Dogs will set you back a rather cheeky £34.99 on the Origin store.
My cat is actually perfectly well behaved, by the way. She’s even friends with my dog.
13/11/2017 at 15:14 Mungrul says:
I balked at the £34.99 price, but there are ways of getting it cheaper.
I feel even worse for the poor Brazilian Simmers, who had the price doubled on them in the week before release. It’s a rather eye-watering $149.90 now compared to $79.90 on November the 8th. Someone on the forums worked out that the European price is ~1/56 of the average wage, while the Brazilian price is ~1/14. That’s a bit sickening.
The pack itself is pretty good. Not worth the full asking price, but fun enough. It’s nice having some household members you have no direct control over (although this is also a big complaint for some players). And the Create-A-Sim mode for pets is just awesome. I want to keep every mongerel I make with it!
13/11/2017 at 16:59 fish99 says:
£35 for an expansion. Just letting that sink in. There’s also three other £35 expansions, five £18 game packs, and twelve £8 stuff packs. Then £17.50 for the game, which is normally £35 when not on sale.
Doesn’t quite rival DOA5:Last Round and its £973.30 of DLC in terms of shafting its playerbase, but it’s getting there.
(I realize you can get some of this stuff cheaper btw)
13/11/2017 at 17:08 Someoldguy says:
More than three years after its release, I still agree with the Gamespot review that the biggest problem The Sims 4 has is that The Sims 3 exists. Even setting aside the loss of the open world (which for me is a huge loss) the comparable feature set from 3 vs 4 is still no contest. If I could press a button and ‘upgrade’ from 3 to 4 for zero cost rather than spend hundreds of pounds, I’d soon want to swap back to do the things I no longer could.
13/11/2017 at 18:40 wackazoa says:
I’d pay the full price of The Sims 4 base, to get Sims 3 with Sims 4 visuals. I think that 4’s visuals are the best thing going for it. But I have 3, so 4 is pretty much a no buy for me.
13/11/2017 at 18:42 wackazoa says:
No offense Matt, but this article needs more Pip! Also cute dog and cat.