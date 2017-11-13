Dead Cells gets even tougher with The Brutality Update

Dead Cells was a tough game to begin with, and apparently the “RogueVania action-platformer” is getting even more brutaler. The Brutal Update adds new levels, abilities, weapons and enemies as well as a re-working of the upgrade system. It’s designed to make your choices harder, you see, putting more demand on both your fingers and your decision making skills. The early access update is live for anyone who buys the newly-launched GOG version, though owners of the Steam version will have to wait until Tuesday.
There’s a trailer below that shows it all off.
I’m excited about wall jumping in particular. There was a point with Dead Cells where it properly clicked for me, and I could start sprinting and sliding my way through the levels rather than slowly creeping forward. It now feels like it’s been designed to play that way, especially since they added a speed boost for killing multiple enemies in quick succession. The wall jumping looks like it should feed into that, making traversing each level an even speedier, slicker experience. Doubly so once I find that flying magic carpet item.
As for that upgrade system, it used to be the case that you’d find scrolls that let you choose to upgrade either your health (green), weapon damage (red) or skill damage/cooldowns (purple). They found that players would simply choose the weapon damage one each time (though personally I’d always go for a mix), so they’ve given the system an overhaul. Those type of upgrade scrolls are now rarer, and determine the stats of items in a different way. Green now both increases your health and the effectiveness of shields, while red increases your health by a little bit but substantially increases the effectiveness of weapons.
You can find all the details of what’s changed and what’s been added in the patch notes. In the meantime, enjoy this gif.
Alex Wiltshire recently spoke to the Dead Cells team about how weapon builds became one of the game’s defining features, which also goes into a little more detail about the reasoning behind the changes to the upgrade system.
The update is live now on the GOG version of the game, which just released with a 25% discount – it can be yours for £10.49. It’s not out until Tuesday for the Steam version.
13/11/2017 at 19:47 Kamestos says:
I found the game already a bit too hard before…
13/11/2017 at 20:10 zeep says:
Same here, it’s hard. At least with the current upgrade system i can put the force where i want it. I can do different runs, choosing different weapons and strenght or health etc.
I think with this update the game will limit strategies.
I hope that i’m wrong.
13/11/2017 at 20:48 LexW1 says:
The literal entire objective of this update was to de-limit valid strategies.
The devs were finding virtually everyone who was good at the game (with no insult to anyone else) was going hell-for-leather for weapon damage upgrades.
They discussed it in the linked RPS article: link to rockpapershotgun.com
So the idea is to make there be more valid builds – this article is slightly misleading, as the upgrades work in a somewhat more complicated way than described (I suspect the patch notes can I explain better than I). They will put some limits on valid builds, but the overall number of valid builds should be a great deal higher.
Should be! We’ll see. I’m sure the devs will iterate if not.
13/11/2017 at 20:47 clockworkrat says:
That’s a shame. Guess it’s coming off my wishlist.
13/11/2017 at 20:52 LexW1 says:
I seriously doubt it will make it noticeably harder. I know some people find it hard, but fundamentally, it’s just a game about finding your groove, and it is absolutely not a “punishing” game.
If you’ve not played it, I’m curious as to why an update making it an arbitrary amount harder (relative to a value you don’t even know) would put you off?
13/11/2017 at 21:03 DrJ3RK says:
I agree 100%. It’s not an easy game, but it’s very fair overall. Sure, occasionally you’ll find a situation that’s fairly ridiculous, but you just keep going. It takes a little while to find sweet spots, nice weapon and skill combos, but there are quite a few in the game, even before this update. I found that I played quite a bit differently than most of the people I’ve come across in forums. (different weapon choices, different favorite skills, etc.) The developers seem very intent on improving the balance of the game, and not just to make it as hard as possible.
I highly recommend picking it up even in Early Access. I’ve played somewhere around 30-40 hours at this point, and look forward to playing more with large updates like this one.
I had taken some time off of it to play through Sundered (which is another I very much recommend by the way).
13/11/2017 at 20:57 Neurotic says:
I’m no great ninja in the reflexes department, but I find Dead Cells not as brutal as that other recent one, from Ubi. I forget the name, but wow, it’s an arse-kicker.