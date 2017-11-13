Final Fantasy XV boy Noctis is coming to Tekken 7

The crossover-verse collapses further upon itself with every passing day. This time it’s magic prince lad Noctis from Final Fantasy XV who falls victim to the fathomless gash in the fabric of our collective realities. In spring next year he will wake up to find himself in Tekken 7, where he must compete in the Iron Fist Tournament. Super.

Here’s a trailer showing off his moves, and an inexplicable relationship with Tekken character Lars, a Swedish soldier boy whose hobbies include “speaking on the mobile phone.”

A few very swordy moves there, and some fitting use of fire and ice magic too. His rage art (the “super” move you get when you’re low on health) is very over-the-top. Seeing as this is a general characteristic of both Final Fantasy and Tekken, I have no issue with that. The fighting game is also getting a new stage – the Final Fantasy garage where mechanic Cindy hangs out.

This was announced at the Tekken World Tour finals this weekend. I won’t spoil who won but you can watch it on Twitch (it starts at about the 1 hour 26 minute mark). I was rooting for my countryman, Fergus McGee, who previously tried to teach me how to not be terrible at Tekken 7. He failed at that – I’m still awful. But will he succeed here? Perhaps.

The DLC with Noctis is due out in Spring 2018. We still haven’t got Final Fantasy XV for the PC yet, but we do know it’s also due early next year and that it will have mod support.