The Elitist: Warping back to Elite Dangerous

A photon checks into a hotel and the receptionist asks him: “Any luggage, sir?”
“No,” he says, “I’m travelling light.”
This is just one of the jokes pilots were broadcasting over the comms channel as I collected my wages in Grant Dock. There was one joke about the Higgs boson walking into a bar, or maybe it was a synagogue, I don’t remember. All I care about is getting that sweet Palladium money, which I take from the pale-faced man who runs this station. He doesn’t do much, the pale-faced man. Imagine a profile pic stuck on a postbox, with a little slot where money comes out. I prefer the people sounding off in local chat, they’re at least human beings. Not that you’d know it, listening to their jokes.
I load up my spaceship with power generators. It’s good to be back.
When Elite Dangerous first hovered into existence, I went on a series of misadventures. I tried to pull off impossible manoeuvres, or rob innocent traders. I even tried living the simple life of a humble space trucker. Today, I’m going back to space. The game has added a lot in my absence – planetary landing, deployable fighters, new mission types, the ability to captain a ship while your friend screams in the chair beside you. But in many ways, it’s the same old scrap delivery sim. I just want to know if it’s better.
Let’s start with vanity. The commander creator.
As you can see, I opted for the preset which most matched Willem Dafoe, then made some alterations to his nose, neck, hair and eyeballs. Then I put him in a white suit and painted some red stripes on his shoulders. That’s how you end up with a guy who looks like Roy Batty, if Roy Batty were human and the inmate of a forced labour camp.
But fiddling around with the creator, there’s a surprisingly good range of faces. You can also have:
Shit Harrington
Space Ghandi
Theresa May
Your mate Gaz.
A gender-flipped version of the engineer from the new Star Trek Discovery.
These are just a few of the 50 presets for each gender, or slight variations on them. There’s actually a whole lot of choice and variation, as character creators go. Most of the extra spacesuit stuff and accessories cost real money. But there’s still some nice free stuff – you can give your commander a robot eye, or a whole bunch of garish face tattoos, for the discerning space menace. I settled for some simple heterochromia of the eye, because it is the future and asymmetry is probably fashionable.
The only downside is that these are still basically profile pictures, just like the pale-faced man who runs Grant Dock. Most other players will only see you as a small square photo. Only those who plonk themselves next to you using the new mutli-crew feature will see the detail. You still can’t get out of your pilot’s chair and walk around.
For now, I’ll settle with being a passport photo. I have some power generators to deliver.
The Elitist will continue.
13/11/2017 at 19:49 duquessheep says:
I’m curious to see if there will ever be things worth really coming back for. I burned out about a year ago about 17k ly from Sol and haven’t logged in since.
Being a Fuel Rat was really fun and rewarding but only carried the game so far for me, which is a shame.
13/11/2017 at 20:15 Asurmen says:
I would say no. I find my fun where I can, but it’s in on and off spurts, a few weeks here and there.
I want the next series of patches, the ones they’ve said they’re revisiting the base mechanics, to really shake things up a bit.
13/11/2017 at 22:39 Psychomorph says:
Totally burnt out on it, too.
I launch it up some times, because using free head look in the cockpit while flying around is fun, but I really need to motivate myself to go back to playing ED.
13/11/2017 at 21:36 Gabriele Svelto says:
I’ve had a pretty troublesome relationship with ED. Having spent a disproportionate amount of time playing Frontier as a kid I backed it on Kickstarter so early I could lock down “Guybrush Threepwood” as my commander’s name… and then proceeded to hate the game when it launched because it was sparse, clunky, slow and seemed to be mostly about grinding, grinding and grinding.
I tried it again just a few weeks back and was rather pleased about the improvements to the control system and UI. So I decided to give the tutorials another shot… and got stuck in the third one which I seemed to be unable to complete. I haven’t touched it since and I fear I won’t ever touch it again.
13/11/2017 at 22:10 Det. Bullock says:
“You still can’t get out of your pilot’s chair and walk around.”
I never quite understood this kind of comment regarding spacesims, nobody is complaining about Morrowind not letting you pilot a Silt Strider or Deus Ex not allowing to pilot a helicopter.
It’s a bit I don’t play it because my internet turned to shit this summer and for some reason was never completely fixed even though the new wi-fi spot is the exact the same model as the one that got fried during a particularly bad storm.
Also getting a fullHD screen has highlighted that my video card is too old so I’m getting some frame rate hiccups too many to play anyway, at least until I get a new video card.
13/11/2017 at 22:38 aircool says:
I’d like to maybe give it a try again, but I got tired of fighting with a right-handed joystick and throttle, because, hey, fuck 10% of the population, right?
13/11/2017 at 22:41 Psychomorph says:
The tyranny of the majority.
13/11/2017 at 23:19 AshkEl says:
I absolutely feel you on that one, there’s basically only one ambidextrous stick on the market and whilst adequate to play Elite it isn’t exactly a full on hotas. I still have an ancient saitek cyborg stick, back from the days when they cared about lefties.
13/11/2017 at 23:03 B3tanTyronne says:
I recently started replaying it after forgetting that it could be played with the vive – Bloody hell that was eye opening as the sense of scale you get is amazing. Sitting in your ship and looking around as you depart stations had me sitting there with my mouth open and that was just the start.
I really wish I could spend more time on it but the gaming time I have now in my 40`s is not a patch on what I had 20 plus years ago.