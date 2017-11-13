ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove delayed into 2018

As the year crawls to its end through the leaves and snow — uphill, both ways — games that were slated vaguely to launch in 2017 are now looking at the two final pages on their calendar and thinking: 1) heck yes I’m stoked to turn over for December’s Christmas cat picture; 2) oh god, did I say THIS 2017? One such game is ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove, a crowdfunded revival of ye olde oddeballe roguelikelike. It was due some time in 2017, now it’s pushed back to some time in 2018. If it’ll cheer you, here’s a new trailer:

“We tried super hard to get ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove out in 2017,” ToeJam and Earl co-creator Greg Johnson said in a Kickstarter update last week.

“Game development is an inexact science and it’s our priority to deliver the best, most solid game we can. To get the game across the finish line we need to push into 2018, but rest assured we are working our butts off and you guys are going to get an awesome game.”

Okey cokey.

I’ve been quite looking forward to this. I missed the series back in the day but I’m into the idea of a weird cartoony roguelikelike (or maybe it’s so far from the norms it’s a roguelikelikelike? I’ll have to consult the Roguelike verifier). Still, plenty of games around so I’m happy to wait. The first two TJ&Es from the Sega Mega Drive are on Steam too, if I get desperate (I believe Back in the Groove is more like the first than the platform-y second).

