A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia announced

The first Total War Saga, a new spin-off sub-series from the historical strategy games which will focus on very specific times and places, is off to good ol’ Blighty. Sega today announced A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, which travels back to Britain in 878 AD. While the focus is tighter, Creative Assembly say it will offer “the most detailed Total War campaign map ever made.” They’re not showing anything of the game yet but it’s broadly Total War so I’m sure your imagination can fill in the details as you watch this animated announcement trailer:
The devs set up the situation:
“The year is 878 AD, the embattled English king Alfred the Great has mounted a heroic defence at the battle of Edington, and blunted the Viking invasion. Chastened – but not yet broken – the Norse warlords have settled across Britain. For the first time in nearly 80 years, the land is in a fragile state of peace.
“Throughout this sceptred isle, the kings of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales sense a time of change approaching; a time of opportunity. There will be treaties. There will be war. There will be turns of fortune that become the stuff of legend, in a saga that charts the ascent of one of history’s greatest nations.
“Kings will rise. One will rule.”
They’ve previously pointed to Shogun 2’s standalone expansion Fall of the Samurai as an example of tight focus in Total War, the sort of thing they want in Sagas. More along those lines sounds good.
Thrones of Britannia is coming to Steam some time in 2018.
Creative Assembly are also working on a new historical Total War game set in an era the series hasn’t visited before. And back in more familiar history, they’re making another expansion for Rome II, named Empire Divided. Meanwhile in fantasyland, they’re still building bits for Total Warhammer II and a third game.
14/11/2017 at 15:15 Vacuity729 says:
And they’re working on further content for Total Warhammer II, as well as number 3.
I really, really hope they manage to keep the quality up, as the quantity of material they’re working on seems to be very high. In this respect, I do kinda wish they had some kind of competition in this niche to mix things up, and encourage them to be attentive. Right now, they’re doing a reasonable job with their releases (though there’s plenty of Internet-hostility to the Mortal Empires release being less than perfect), but they’ve dropped the ball before more than once.
For better or worse though; it’s pretty much a one-studio niche. They created that niche and by the looks of it they’re working hard at filling that niche up to its gunwales with releases.
14/11/2017 at 15:55 Silvermarch says:
I do think they did a great job with Warhammer 2 despite various bugs. I am just hoping they don’t leave the Warhammer 1 contents in the dust. Although the Powers and Politics update and Empire Divided
for Rome 2 look really good as well, so I think it is going to be a good time for Total War fans.
14/11/2017 at 16:05 Hyena Grin says:
This period and location in history has been getting a lot of attention in television lately, so it’s not a huge surprise they’ve chosen it.
Not that I’m complaining, I quite like the sound of it. I haven’t really been satisfied with their Viking and viking-adjacent stuff in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see how they’re handled in a title that’s more or less all about them.
I wonder if we’ll get the colorful, nominally egalitarian, historically accurate vikings, or the drab maurauders of popular visage. I guess we shall see.
If there aren’t at least some women warriors to be found I’ll be disappointed.
14/11/2017 at 16:17 Werthead says:
Yup, with Vikings and The Last Kingdom (and Bernard Cornwell’s novel series continuing) doing good business, it’s not surprising seeing them do this period again. The last time was the Britannia campaign in Medieval II: Kingdoms and before that was Viking Invasion for Medieval I, so whilst it’s a period they’ve visited before, it’s been a while.
I am intrigued by the Big New Game, which I’m going to guess they’re aiming for a 2020 release. That would make it the game with the longest development period since Empire. We know it’s an “all-new” period (i.e. not somewhere they’ve been before) so I’m hoping for a China game. Makes sense as they can start in the Warring States, move to the Three Kingdoms later on and have the An Lushan Rebellion, Mongol Invasion and the wars with Korea as DLC/expansions.
14/11/2017 at 16:28 Vacuity729 says:
Personally, I’m very sceptical that they’ll release a China-focused game; I’d guess the market just isn’t there for it. Very few people outside of China have more than a very passing familiarity with any of the conflicts you mentioned (in fact I’d guess most have essentially none whatsoever), which makes it a very hard sell indeed. If you’re thinking success in the market within China, the honest answer to that is that a Western studio selling a game about Chinese military history on PC at full price is a near-guaranteed failure in the Chinese market.