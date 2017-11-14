Have You Played… Magicka?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
QFQFSAA + M2. I just made a double steam arcane double lightning beam, and now you’re dead. Oh, you were on my team? Crap.
Magicka does away with mana and cooldowns, allowing up to four wizards to cast spells as quickly as they can hammer on their keyboards. Eight letters correspond to eight different elements, which can be combined together and cast in different ways to create a bewildering array of spell effects.
The game launched with a campaign mode that was best enjoyed with a full complement of friends. That’s partly because of how many opportunities there were for clever team play, like combining beams together for devastating effect. Mostly, though, it’s because of the even greater opportunities for calamity if you get things slightly wrong: throw in the wrong element to help with your friend’s spell and it might explode in their face.
As great as the co-op was, I had the most fun in the PVP mode that got added later. The hours I spent with it paved the way for the many, many more hours I’d spend with Invoker in Dota 2, who uses a similar element combining system. Magicka came out in 2011, but as I sit here now I can still feel my fingers twitching towards the button combinations needed to cast my favourite spells.
SAFE + middle mouse button: I’ve got a shield protecting me from 3 different elements.
ARSE + Shift + M2: I’ve summoned freezing mines in a circle around me.
ASA + Spacebar: I’ve teleported out of that circle.
SRRQRS + Spacebar: I’ve summoned the grim reaper, and he’s heading for the nearest character with low health.
It’s me. I’m dead. Those last two were Magicks, special element combinations that have powerful, unique effects. You need to memorise them from a book, which makes you feel – just a little bit – like an actual real life wizard.
14/11/2017 at 16:39 cpt_freakout says:
I played it with friends a few months ago and it was an utter and complete blast. Death is insignificant enough to not be a problem when your mates “accidentally” kill you, but it’s still a nuisance because somebody’s got to revive you. In other words, it’s incredibly fun to kill your friends while the game sets up these mad, chaotic fights for you, so you’re scrambling about everywhere just throwing spells like an idiot. One of the best co-op experiences I’ve had!
14/11/2017 at 17:42 Jalan says:
Prefer it over the sequel. While the sequel did do some things well, it just didn’t leave me with the same sense of enjoyment I had with the first.
14/11/2017 at 17:58 Zhiroc says:
I dropped Magicka 2 pretty quickly. IMHO, it seemed to have been tuned for MP co-op, and some of the early fights were just way too chaotic for my tastes.
14/11/2017 at 17:42 montfalcon says:
No, and I suspect I never will, simply because I do not have any friends who are interested in games, much less in PvP multiplayer games with me.
14/11/2017 at 17:57 Zhiroc says:
FYI, the original Magicka has a really fun single-player campaign. Never even touched the PvP part myself.
14/11/2017 at 18:06 montfalcon says:
Oh, in that case, I may well consider looking at it. All of the glowing coverage I have ever seen about it has raved about how much fun it is PvP and co-op with friends, so I had written it off as forever remaining inaccessible to little old me.