Star Wars Battlefront 2 cuts top-tier hero unlock costs

Dice have boldly gone back to the drawing board once more to rework the progression system of Star Wars Battlefront 2, now making the high-end hero characters take less time to unlock. They’ve cut the unlock costs of fellas like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader by 75%, meaning players won’t have to grind for squillions of ‘credits’ to play as their playground heroes. This follows Dice reworking — but not removing — the progression system of packing upgrades into loot crates. Those crates can optionally bought with real money, which is a whole other stink.

Oh and for fancy-pants Star Warriors with cash to flash, Battlefront 2’s Deluxe Edition is out now – but not its regular edition.

“Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning,” executive producer John Wasilczyk said in last night’s announcement. “We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it’s clear that more changes were needed,” he added.

“So, we’re reducing the amount of credits needed to unlock the top heroes by 75%. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now be available for 15,000 credits; Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa for 10,000 credits; and Iden at 5,000 credits. Based on what we’ve seen in the trial, this amount will make earning these heroes an achievement, but one that will be accessible for all players.”

Star Wars Battlefront 2 launches properly later this week, at 11pm on Thursday for us here in the UK, priced at £55 on Origin. Folks who refuse to wait a second longer can get in now if they buy the £70 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition.

We have reviews coming as soon as we can, first for the singleplayer campaign then a look at multiplayer.