Star Wars Battlefront 2 cuts top-tier hero unlock costs

Dice have boldly gone back to the drawing board once more to rework the progression system of Star Wars Battlefront 2, now making the high-end hero characters take less time to unlock. They’ve cut the unlock costs of fellas like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader by 75%, meaning players won’t have to grind for squillions of ‘credits’ to play as their playground heroes. This follows Dice reworking — but not removing — the progression system of packing upgrades into loot crates. Those crates can optionally bought with real money, which is a whole other stink.
Oh and for fancy-pants Star Warriors with cash to flash, Battlefront 2’s Deluxe Edition is out now – but not its regular edition.
“Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning,” executive producer John Wasilczyk said in last night’s announcement. “We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it’s clear that more changes were needed,” he added.
“So, we’re reducing the amount of credits needed to unlock the top heroes by 75%. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader will now be available for 15,000 credits; Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa for 10,000 credits; and Iden at 5,000 credits. Based on what we’ve seen in the trial, this amount will make earning these heroes an achievement, but one that will be accessible for all players.”
Star Wars Battlefront 2 launches properly later this week, at 11pm on Thursday for us here in the UK, priced at £55 on Origin. Folks who refuse to wait a second longer can get in now if they buy the £70 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition.
We have reviews coming as soon as we can, first for the singleplayer campaign then a look at multiplayer.
14/11/2017 at 11:34 Mungrul says:
Can you guys not call this out for what it is?
I’ve seen many, many MMOs pull this over the years, and it looks like EA are now applying this to other genres.
It’s classic bait-and-switch:
Announce something that really shouldn’t have a price associated at it at an inflated price.
Await public outcry.
Reduce price and get a favourable response from the peanut gallery.
14/11/2017 at 11:34 ran93r says:
They have also reduced campaign rewards by 75%, they have changed nothing, this is obvious deflection and they have not addressed any of the other Pay to Win concerns.
Also, they had at last look removed the refund button from the storefront.
14/11/2017 at 11:43 Bull0 says:
Yeah no sorry it’s not worth reporting this. They’ve still added a huge amount of grind to try and lure people into buying loot boxes. It’s freemium mechanics in a premium game. EA are scum and the sooner the star wars license is taken away from them the better for everyone.
14/11/2017 at 11:43 Sakkura says:
“Boldly”? Come on. It’s damage control, nothing more.
14/11/2017 at 11:47 phuzz says:
I generally don’t bother with multiplayer games, mainly because I’m rubbish at them, but at least I can add “don’t like getting ripped off” as an alternate reason these days.