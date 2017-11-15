Black Friday 2017 has already started at Currys PC World

Twas the Wednesday a week before Black Friday and all through the web, the deals were stirring, yes, it’s that time of year again, let’s prep. That’s how it goes, right? As you may have noticed, it’s Black Friday next week, but despite the fact the biggest sales day of the year isn’t meant to kick off for another ten days, some retailers, like Currys PC World, have started their discounts early, letting you beat the crowds and bag that all important deal before the masses start clicking feverishly at any saving they can find.

There are over 800 Black Friday products on sale at Currys PC World right now, all of which have a handy ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sticker telling you their prices won’t change between now and the day itself. To save you the hassle of trawling through that giant list yourself, though, we’ve sifted the wheat from the chaff and have listed our top PC-related picks below. Of course, if you also fancy a new TV, camera, soundbar, fridge, washing machine or microwave oven, then you’re on your own.

Black Friday Best Laptops:

HP 15-bs559sa – £349 (down from £550)

This 15.6in general purpose laptop is aimed at everyday working and comes with a Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a 1920×1080 display. It’s also available in gold, white and red with exactly the same spec.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBN – £599 (down from £800)

It doesn’t have a dedicated graphics chip sadly, but this high performance laptop comes with a Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 2TB of storage and a 1920×1080 display.

HP Pavilion x360 14-ba051sa – £449 (down from £650)

You’ve got to love HP’s model numbers, but this hybrid two-in-one laptop is another general purpose device that’s been designed with both work and play in mind. With its 360-degree hinge, the screen can fold flat to become an extra large tablet – handy when you’re short on space on a crowded train and want to watch a film. Specs-wise, you get a Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 14in 1920×1080 IPS display, so colours should be pretty decent. It’s also available in silk gold if the default silver version doesn’t take your fancy.

Lenovo 80XL03FVUK – £499 (down from £700)

Another great all-round laptop, this one, with a Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, 2TB of storage and a 1920×1080 display. Again, no dedicated graphics, but this is a still a decent price for a powerful, general purpose laptop. There’s also a plain black version too.

Asus ZenBook UX530 – £999 (down from (£1100)

Asus’ ZenBook laptops are always stunning to behold, and the UX530 looks to be no different. Equipped with a Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it certainly won’t let you down when it comes to everyday computing tasks. Admittedly, its Nvidia GeForce 940MX may feel a bit old hat now, but at least it’s something to give your games a bit of a boost when you’re on the move. Don’t expect to play the latest games on max settings, but this should serve you well enough when you find a quiet moment away from work.

Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe UX940 – £1399 (down from £1800)

If you want something even slimmer than the UX350 above, then the Deluxe UX940 is absolutely top of the line. Measuring just 13mm thick and weighing 1.3kg, this Core-i7-7500U-powered laptop is seriously swish. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14in 1920×1080 display. If you don’t like the blue version, then it’s always available in grey as well. Alternatively, you can get a non-Deluxe model, the regular ZenBook 3 UX940, which comes with a 256GB SSD and a Core i5-7200U processor in either blue or grey for £1000 (down from £1400).

Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370 – £1099 (down from £1500)

As its name suggests, this two-in-one laptop also has a 360 degree hinge – only it’s a lot more upmarket than HP’s version above. Here, you get a Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 13.3in 1920×1080 display, and that excellent Asus build quality.

Black Friday Best Monitors:

AOC G2460PF – £170 (down from £220)

This 24in 144Hz monitor is an absolute bargain. We’ve actually got one on our desk right now for review, and I can already tell you it’s a great deal. Image quality is great, and its flexible, height-adjustable stand makes it a doddle to setup. It also has AMD FreeSync support and a four-port USB2 hub. What more could you ask for at this price?

HP Omen Quad HD 27in – £550 (down from £850)

This 27in, 2560×1440 monitor is quite the looker. With a super slim stand and slender bezels, this is one monitor you won’t be ashamed to have on your desk. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and a three-port USB3 hub.

Samsung C27F396 – £180 (down from £200)

This curved monitor is another one that will look very nice on your desk. Its 27in display only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should produce pretty great colours.