Rainbow Six Siege holding another free trial weekend

Any plans for the weekend? You might want to consider shooting holes in walls so you can shoot faces on the other side in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft will hold yet another free trial of their tactical FPS this weekend, they’ve announced, inviting everyone to play the full game from Thursday through to Sunday. If you need persuasion, hey, we declared Siege one of the best FPSs. And did I not mention you can smash holes clean through walls to shoot people on the other side?

For current Siegers, some other news: the next content update, Operation White Noise, will hit test servers on Monday.

The free weekend will run from 16th to the 19th through both Steam and Uplay. For those who take a shine to it, Siege will be half-price for keepsies – and progress will carry over from the trial.

This trial accompanies Siege’s Pro League Season 3 Finals. Across Saturday and Sunday, eight teams will rumble for glory and we all get to watch. Hit this page for more details, a schedule, and livestream links.

The Finals livestream will also include a “full reveal” of Operation White Noise. We already know that it’ll bring three new characters–two from South Korea and one from Poland–as well as a new map set in a skyscraper over Seoul which is so pretty no one should be allowed to smash it. That section of the stream will be at 8:30pm (9:30 CET) on Sunday.

Following that, White Noise will hit the Technical Test Server on Monday the 20th.

All in all, a busy weekend of action which will lead to a lot of lucrative repair work for builders on Monday.