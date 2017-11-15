How loot crates and unlocks really work in Star Wars Battlefront 2

A long time ago, a man worked out how to merchandise popular entertainment at a hitherto unprecedented level. 40 years later, C-3PO lunchboxes in Woolworths have given way to microtransaction loot crates in EA’s Star Wars Battlefront 2. With the game out this week, millions of voices are already crying out in terror about the time and/or costs involved in accessing every character, weapon and rechargeable grenade variant. I’m here to cut through the noise and examine how loot crates, unlocks, payments, and grind work within SWBF2 – and how incorporating this oh-so-2017 goldrush into an online shooter disrupts the experience of playing it.
I do want to say up front that even detailing all this stuff requires an ungodly number of words, which speaks to a needless degree of complexity that distracts from the core act of Shooting Some Dudes.
OK! Battlefront 2 has four, for lack of a better word, currencies.
The primary currency is Credits. Credits buy loot crates, which contain randomly-allocated Star Cards (see below), the crafting resource Scrap (also see below), and sometimes more Credits. Credits also unlock extra Hero characters, who I’ll return to later. You gain some Credits by playing in matches and meeting targets, e.g. kill x dudes while playing as Assault class. I earned around 3,000 credits from half a dozen matches but obviously this can vary.
Completing the singleplayer campaign also offers a chunk of 5,000 Credits. The solo ‘Arcade’ mode rewards Credits too but with a restriction, only giving paying out up to a certain point then not again until the next day. This is both harsh and strange, given that at that point you could just go play some multiplayer – where the unlocks are actually used.
Scrap is the secondary currency, used to craft specific Star Cards and, more importantly, to upgrade Star Cards. Star Cards are how character customisation is handled, representing different or upgraded weapons, active abilities, and passive perk bonuses such as speedier health recharge. Though Scrap is not directly earned through play, it’s the currency you most directly require for upgrades.
Crystals are the currency sold for real money. These buy the same loot crates as Credits do – i.e. which primarily contain a few randomly-chosen Star Cards. In theory buying Crystals enables you to sidestep the lengthy play matches – earn Credits – buy Crates – get Scrap – build/upgrade Cards loop – but, if you’re after specific cards, the blind bag element means you’ll almost certainly have to buy multiple Crates. Crystals also can’t directly buy Credits or Scrap, but you’re very likely to find some by opening a few crates. Crystals cost:
500 for £3.99/$4.99
1000 for £7.99/$9.99
2100 for £15.99/$19.99
4400 for £31.99/$39.00
120,000 for £79.99/$99.99
Loot crates, meanwhile, cost:
Trooper (cards for general infantry): 4,000 credits / 200 Crystals
Starfighter (cards for spaceships): 2,400 credits/ 120 Crystals
Hero (cards for Star Wars icons such as Luke, Vader, Yoda and, er, Bossk): 2,200 credits / 110 Crystals
Each crate, no matter the type, will contain some Scrap or Credits too. You also get a daily ‘free’ crate for logging on.
The final currency is Battle Points. This is one is significantly different in that it’s not persistent. You earn Battle Points by performing well in matches, and can only spend them in that same match. They allow you to spawn as various vehicles or Hero characters, but for just one life. If you want to spawn as that thing again after you get killed, you’ll need to earn enough Points again. Bluntly, if you don’t score many kills, you’re unlikely to earn enough Battle Points to play as, say, Vader.
After you’ve unlocked him to even be available to activate with Battle Points, of course. The 15,000 Credits price each to unlock Vader and other top-tier Heroes is not a tall order if you’re only after a specific one – you could earn it in a solid couple of hours play, though that really adds up if you want everyone. Before the recent Hero price cuts, they were a whopping 40,000 Credits, which would take dozens of hours and yes, that is somewhat ridiculous.
For what it’s worth, at least some big-name heroes, including Rey and Han Solo, are unlocked from the start – it’s not that all the famous faces are locked behind some paywall. I can, with a squint, just about see this as errant dev/publisher thinking about how big a deal it is to get to play as Darth chuffing Vader (i.e. as the ultimate unlock) rather than necessarily microtransaction greed. But it could go either way.
(As an aside, if your Star Wars fantasy is simply to kill Rebel scum with Vader’s choky-neck magic, you can do so within three minutes of loading the game – just not in multiplayer. The second Dark Side mission in the singleplayer Arcade mode, which pits players against waves of AI attackers, gives the opportunity to be Vader killing dozens of the devils.)
Do you need everything? All 324 Star Cards, every costume piece, every grenade variant or minor boost to ability recharge times for every single class, vehicle and hero? Or: will you really play as every class and every character consistently enough to require this stuff? Dunno about you, but I tend to find and then stick to favourites. And: how beneficial, really, are the upgrades in a game that often boils down to who can most reliably shoot other guys in the head from half a mile away anyway?
But there’s a principle element at work, isn’t there? We don’t like missing out, we like things to be complete, plus we are trained from oh-so-many games to believe that getting a new thing is necessary, that it will make all the difference. I’m not convinced that it really does here, though clearly better stuff grants some advantage. Battlefront 2 takes advantage of this kind of thinking/greed: it pins so much to so many unlock systems, requiring either an ludicrous time investment or, bitterly cynically, paying for a shortcut. The nature of the loot crate system – that you don’t know what you’ll get and you might open several before getting something you want – makes this worse.
I don’t like it. It’s a mess of overlapping, abstracted notions, as the sheer length of this description reveals. It’s conceptually at odds with what’s supposed to be a desperate battle between Rebels and Imperials (or the Abrams variants thereof). It’s a whole bunch of noise on the interface. And, worst of all, it often serves to make the actual experience of battle meaningless because all you’re interested in is how much closer it’s taken you to a new crate. It is one of several factors making this a Star Wars game I don’t particular enjoy playing, but that’s another story.
However, I would argue that some of the online reaction to Battlefront’s crates and points has occasionally gotten out of hand. Yes, it makes the game pretty darn skeezy in that you can indeed pay to get an early advantage, in a roundabout sort of way, but at no point have I gotten the sense that I need many of the unlocks, and so have felt no temptation to stump up cash. I figure, if I stick with it, I’ll sooner or later gain most of the stuff I actually want for the classes and characters I most enjoy.
But that’s just me: for other people, being kept at arm’s length from everything, especially characters, in an already-expensive game, is an insult, worsened by the option to shortcut your way there with real cash, that is in turn gated behind a blind bag system. Optional or no, it’s ugly, and worst of all, this cavalcade of currencies and diminishing-return upgrades stands in the way of the game itself. What does ol’ George and his lunchboxes make of all this, I wonder?
Our Battlefront 2 is in the works. The singleplayer campaign will come first, then a multiplayer review.
15/11/2017 at 21:41 frymaster says:
Thanks, this was a very considered write-up.
The multiplayer progression system doesn’t bother me; I’m only ever going to play the game in single player. That being said, I’ve not even completed (or in most cases bought) the last Deux Ex game, let along Dishonored 2, Prey, Watch Dogs 2, Wolfenstein etc. so I’m not about to rush out and buy it either
15/11/2017 at 22:01 tbs says:
I don’t usually pre-order these games, but I did in this case because I wanted to play it.
I beat the single player last night in about 4.5 hours. I didn’t find all the “hidden” stuff for each mission but I tackled the vast majority of it.
It’s fun, the story about the new character is kinda stupid. I liked playing as the various other heroes way more. And at the end there is a reference to the new movies and an obvious doorway to DLC when the movie drops. For a single player experience, I thought it was “meh.”
15/11/2017 at 21:43 Jeremy says:
I’ve always wondered what meetings had to happen internally to come to the conclusion that four(FOUR!) currencies were the best way to handle unlocks and progression. I mean, obvious money grab aside, this is just complete nonsense from any angle. This has been the trend among AAA titles that has been most disappointing for me, and has effectively prevented me from purchasing any since Shadow of Mordor. Unless Witcher 3 counts. Then also that.
15/11/2017 at 22:40 Tuidjy says:
It is necessary. By obscuring the mechanism, the developers obscure the artificial time sink which supports the money grab.
15/11/2017 at 22:47 MisterForkbeard says:
Saying it’s FOUR currencies doesn’t really sound right to me. But this is the way it works:
Credits: Used for loot crates (4000 for a “trooper” crate), used to unlock Heroes. Earned in game, small amounts gotten in Loot Crates.
Crystals: Can only be used to buy loot crates.
Scrap: Used to create abilities and upgrade abilities. Earned in Loot Crates and through Challenges.
Battle points aren’t really a currency – they’re just something you earn in each battle depending on your performance that lets you deploy advanced classes or heroes.
15/11/2017 at 22:58 DodgyG33za says:
I read something on the psychology of this stuff that by deliberately obfuscating the link between a real world currency and in game usage it stops people thinking of its real world value. So instead of letting you buy loot crates directly with your money they change it into crystals. A further trick is making it hard to spend all of the intermediary currency, causing people to buy more rather than waste it.
15/11/2017 at 21:45 GrumpyCatFace says:
This is me not playing EA games. :)
15/11/2017 at 21:46 Drib says:
Honestly I think people are overreacting to this particular instance. Reddit, etc.
But generally speaking the amount of microtransaction/unlocks/pay-to-win/etc in games lately has gotten kinda stupid. While I can understand having to work to unlock Vader, that’d be fine, the option to pay for it means that it’s not about delayed gratification, it’s about punishing folks who don’t want to pay.
15/11/2017 at 22:14 Dewal says:
The outrage is not very surprising. (And a bit welcome, I feel)
As invasive micro (and even macro, sometimes) transactions become more and more common in console & PC games, a lot of people were pissed/afraid. But when nobody talk, nobody talk and it went for some time without any consequence for the publishers.
This time, EA did something stupid enough to make people publicly denounce it. And even though they corrected it, it’s the first time in a few years that people are able to be heard about this problem and they want to make an example of EA so that the practice dies (or at least get less popular).
It’s a bit like a revolution. You have years and years of oppression but citizens can’t mobilize alone. So when the last straw break the camel’s back and a crowd movement start, even though maybe the last straw was really just a straw and the guy that did it isn’t really that bad, every one jump on the occasion and he still get lynched for it (meet Louis XVI).
So even if EA is paying for everyone else, it’s not like they’re particularly innocent to start with.
15/11/2017 at 23:25 subdog says:
It is genuinely scary that people are taking their reaction towards an unpopular feature in a video game and channeling it into terms like “revolution”, “years of oppression”, and “lynched”.
I get that video games are important to you. That’s why we’re all here, but can we just tone things down a skosh?
15/11/2017 at 22:51 MisterForkbeard says:
One of the things that bugs me about this particular question (the heroes) is that you CAN’T pay for them. They’re obtainable via Credits only, and you can’t buy those directly. You will almost certainly get the vast, vast majority of them by playing in-game.
Basically, you can use Real Money to buy Loot Crates, which can contain a small amount of credits, usually be received duplicate cards. This is (so far for me) in the real of 200 or so credits per duplicate card. Spending $20 on Crystals would thus get you… approximately 1000-2000 crystals. Maybe.
Or can you play the game for like… 45 minute and get the same thing. To the extent that “Real Money” lets you buy heroes, it’s mostly in that it lets you not decide between unlocking heroes and getting more loot crates – you can do both at the same time. And given the lackluster results of the crates, I’m basically okay with this.
15/11/2017 at 21:50 TehK says:
Thanks a lot for this very informative write-up.
Although I of course read about the whole loot box controversy, I didn’t even know that they actually had put in more “currencies” than just the good old credits/crystals couple.
This confirms my opinion that we (as customers) just shouldn’t support these kind of business practices (i.e. don’t buy it).
15/11/2017 at 21:51 Stargazer86 says:
Remember, back in the day, when you paid $50-60 for a battlefield game and it came complete, with no unlocks, upgrades, or microtransactions? And the thing that kept people coming back was the fun gameplay? Good times, good times.
15/11/2017 at 22:09 Mungrul says:
I fantasise about one of the old community server hosting companies firing up a bunch of old dedicated servers for great old games that can’t be taken down by corporate interests, and a new generation of players experiencing exactly what online play could be if it were free of commercial interests.
Go on Clanbase, start up a new bunch of Jedi Academy servers, or Battlefield 1942, or any number of good old games that let the community run them.
We fired up Jedi Academy briefly in the office the other day, and there was no bullshit unlocking of special characters; you could play as whoever you wanted from the get-go, and you could run the server on one of the computers where a player was playing. Force powers, light sabres, vertical gameplay, it was a joy.
15/11/2017 at 22:50 Menthalion says:
NuHere’s hoping Angels Fall First will get enough traction when it gets out of early access.
It’s the Battlefront 3 gameplay that never was, but the developers are trying to keep a low profile until launch so they can actually get some player mass.
And of course it lacks an iconic setting, and has to settle for something more generic.
15/11/2017 at 23:06 Jason Lefkowitz says:
The original Battlefield 1942 was such a revelation. A giant sandbox littered with toys that anyone could pick up and use to pummel the other side. Planes and tanks and battleships, all just lying around for you to grab and have fun with. It was like the greatest video game toy chest you ever saw.
I probably plowed more time into playing 1942 than I have into playing all the later Battlefield titles put together. It was great, casual fun. And each succeeding Battlefield game has seemed more ashamed of that feeling, and more determined to purge it out of itself forever, than the last.
What a march of folly! What a waste!
15/11/2017 at 21:57 Mungrul says:
I notice they also play the usual virtual currency scummy card and make it so that the amount of crystals you can buy with real cash is never actually equal to the cost in crystals of the things you can buy with them. Getting what you want almost always requires buying multiple different tiers of crystals, and it always insures that after spending them, you always have some left over, but not quite enough to actually buy anything, encouraging a spending loop.
MMOs have been pulling this shit for years, and I honestly think it needs regulating.
If these assholes had any scruples whatsoever, they’d price everything you can buy in game in real world currency, and let you spend just that amount.
But even adding just one layer of abstraction to virtual currencies has been proven to be effective at inhibiting the consumer’s ability to gauge the actual real-world cost of what they’re “buying”.
Bunch of supreme dickwads.
15/11/2017 at 22:07 ColonelFlanders says:
“The nature of the loot crate system – that you don’t know what you’ll get and you might open several before getting something you want – makes this worse.”
Otherwise known as GAMBLING. Let’s not dress this up – the system is gambling, and needs to be regulated. The fact that there are people sleeping at night after integrating gambling that they then aim directly at addictive personalities and children fucking sickens me. Gah it’s so gross.
15/11/2017 at 22:19 Deadeye666 says:
If it ever goes so far that the goverment looks into lootboxes I would assume the publishers main argument against it being actual gambling is that technically you can´t really lose when buying a lootbox. When you walk into a casino there is a very big chance that you will lose all the money you bet and walk away with nothing. That doesn´t happen with lootboxes. No matter what happens you will always get something in return for your money. It might not be the thing you want but you will never open an empty lootbox.
For now anyway.
15/11/2017 at 22:24 SWManiac says:
The big difference is that there is no cash value for the digital goods you “gamble” for in games. You cant “cash-out” and sell your loot boxes back to EA at the end of the day like you can with chips in a casino.
15/11/2017 at 22:32 Horg says:
Gambling isn’t defined as a risk with the potential to lose everything. If it were, then every betting institution could just guarantee a 1% return on every bet and skirt around gambling regulations. Loot boxes and other digital forms of gambling don’t follow the standard rules due to regulatory lag, so it’s omission rather then exclusion. If publishers keep pushing the monetisation in AAA titles, and public awareness of the problem increases (BF2 now has BBC coverage), then i’m confident that ”randomised shopping” in games will eventually be subject to gambling laws.
15/11/2017 at 22:54 Menthalion says:
How about slot machines that always payed out 5 units of currency, be they cents, dollars, $10, $100 or $1000 bills for a $1 buy-in ? Of course these would be weighted immensely to the lower end.
This would be the same as loot boxes according to some, since I am always guaranteed to get 5 units of currency. I don’t think you’d get a lawmaker to agree on any such slot machines though.
It’s all a question of value. And in this day and age even coin is just as valuable as the thought of value we assign to it. User data, advertising, digital content, even when re-hashed on twitch or youtube, all have value.
So it’s neither here nor there if it’s ‘not gambling’ now. Gambling is what the law describes as is, and laws can and should be adjusted as times go by.
There never were advertising laws until the impact of advertising reached critical mass. There used to be no laws on gambling, bribery, corruption, and no forms of trading standards. Hell, there used to be no code of laws at some time, period.
But that doesn’t mean none should ever have been made. For one, it’s a prerequisite for Trade, Monarchy and The Republic..
15/11/2017 at 22:59 ColonelFlanders says:
I understand what you’re saying and you’re totally right about how they’re skirting the definitions right now, but for me it’s not about the strict definition of gambling. It’s about the approach, the intent of the horrible fucking slimebags that dream this shit up.
They put these things in the game. They lock gameplay behind a random game of chance, then make the idea of actually playing the fucking game so unappealing that a weak-willed or addictive personality becomes manipulated into spending money. This is further worsened by the amount of kids that have such easy access to this. I mean christ almighty, how hard is it to convince a child to buy something fucking stupid just because it looks cool? If that weren’t the case companies like Razer wouldn’t exist. At least with a Razer you buy what you’re ACTUALLY getting though, rather than a box that COULD contain your keyboard, but could also contain a TV remote for a TV you don’t even own.
15/11/2017 at 23:30 Carra says:
It was in the Belgian news today. Our gambling committee is looking into Star Wars and Overwatch to see if the loot boxes can be considered gambling. If so it has to be regulated.
15/11/2017 at 22:37 Fitzmogwai says:
My considered response? “Fuck that shit.”
15/11/2017 at 22:57 Freud says:
While the outrage might seem excessive, if we don’t cause a big enough stink and it hurts sales this will be the new normal.
15/11/2017 at 23:06 ColonelFlanders says:
This is just it. It’s happened before. People get pissed off, then people get outrage fatigue and just start accepting it because they’re tired of being mad about it
They did it with DLC and people ignored it, believing the bullshit hype about mini expansions and post release content. They then started locking things that SHOULD have been in the game behind paywalls and we all went ‘fuck’.
They did it with Microtransactions and people said “Well you don’t HAVE to buy them, they’re optional, not only that but they’re cheap little addons you can have to enjoy your experience more”. Then they released Dead Space 3, and we all went ‘fuck’.
They did it with Lootboxes in TF2, then later Overwatch and the apologists said “IT’S JUST COSMETIC REE”. Then they started adding Pay to Win horseshit into games like this, Shadow of War and so on. And you know what’s coming next. When next year’s releases happen and we see how deeply infested they are with money-grabbing gatchas, we’ll all be going ‘FUCK’.
15/11/2017 at 23:28 subdog says:
I hope I’m wrong, but this seems like another thing that will ultimately be co-opted by fascists looking for a fresh crop of newly radicalized white boys to fill their ranks.
See also: the comments in this thread about oppression and revolution and lynching.
15/11/2017 at 23:10 Throwback says:
The controversy isn’t just about this game. This game is the spark to the gunpowder.
I think RPS (or anyone commenting on this issue) should know that already.
15/11/2017 at 23:17 Alikari says:
Yeah I think this has reinforced the decision I’d made to move this game from the ‘buy’ pile to the ‘never buy’ pile.
Have to agree with others re: the controversy. It certainly seems over the top if you think its just about this one game, but its about all games before this that have seemed designed to nickle and dime people who have already paid full price for a game. People have hit breaking point on this one.
15/11/2017 at 23:30 Magus42 says:
I don’t understand that constant impulse to compare EA’s microtransaction policy to the phenomenon of Star Wars merchandising. The existence of C-3P0 lunchboxes does not affect the ability of anyone to enjoy a Star Wars film. The existence of these microtransactions is clearly affecting the ability to enjoy this game. C-3P0 lunchboxes helped fund the sequels to Star Wars. I want EA to make a ton of money on the Star Wars license. That would mean more games for me to play. But that need to happen through a positive relationship with their consumers, not a predatory one.