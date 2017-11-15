The joy of tomb raiding in Assassin’s Creed Origins

Weirdly, none of my favourite Assassin’s Creed Origins moments so far relate to assassinating. Then again, they never really did in the previous games. Instead they’re about buildings, specifically climbing them and going into them. So it’s appropriate that my absolute second favourite thing to do in Assassin’s Creed: Origins is tombs.
OK, so there are several extremely obvious and, frankly, attention-seeking tombs in Oranges’ Egypt, and because they’re so showy I held off investigating them for a good while. But there are more. The first I stumbled on was one near the opening area of the game, a training tomb, if you will, which featured a room stuffed with mummified cats. And yes, it was plenty to seal my excitement for the whole idea of tomb raiding in Assassin’s Creed.
There are lots of reasons for appreciating a good tomb in Oranges. The big official ones are its equivalent of the big tombs in the earlier AC games and they award ability points. But there are other forgotten places to explore, and they all satisfy some of my innate fascination for blundering into deep passages that wind towards hidden chambers filled with riches. You’ll squeeze Bayek through narrow fissures, watch beetles swarming into the cracks of a wall weak enough for you to smash through, and slide under gaps.
And they’re old. Oranges is set in 50 BC, which is 2400 years after the Great Pyramid of Giza was built, so the crumbling, sand-filled, partially collapsed tombs you visit are already ancient, a bridge to our modern appreciation of ruin porn. Spiderwebs burn as you pass with your torch. Chambers are already looted, furniture shattered.
And then, as you explore a pitch black hall, its broken pillars lit only with your guttering torch, a vast granite statue of a god will loom from the dark, its polished surface burnished in dancing gold by your flame. These moments are stunning. Oranges’ lighting is wondrously atmospheric, and a reminder that games don’t tend to do unlit spaces very well. They can be too dark to be practical, in which case you turn up the brightness in the settings. Or their shadows are just washed out, hardly contrasting with bright areas. In Oranges, though, you need to light the darkness if you want to see.
As such, one of the things I like to do in a tomb is to light them up. Bayek automatically holds his torch to any sconce or brazier next to him to light them. I like the sense that I might be lost down here, with all those thousands of tonnes of limestone above, if it wasn’t for the breadcrumb trail of lights I’ve left that lead out. And it also reminds me of the other thing games often do about light, which is to ask you to believe that the abandoned dungeon you’re wandering is just constantly lit by flaming torches, just waiting for someone to turn up and appreciate them.
Oh, there are problems with Oranges’ tombs. The official big ones are a bit gimmicky, with tooltips explaining what to do. And there’s not really enough varied, subtle and naturalistic challenge in all the places you find, with the same old sarcophagi popping up, over and over. I’d like to face some of their builders’ traps, get lost; I want to map them and wonder how to get to some void my eagle’s sensed deep within the solid stone. And maybe I want to bring back something more valuable and interesting than just a few coins from pots, a blue-rarity spear from a chest, and an ability point.
But as Bayek heads out of another burial chamber, leaving all their piles of actual riches behind, maybe he’s just leaving its wonders for another to claim. I’m happy to wait for another game to try to capture the magic of tomb raiding.
15/11/2017 at 19:27 Unclepauly says:
The Great Pyramid is *at least* 10k yrs old, along with the sphinx. You’re welcome. I could go on for days about why but most info is online now.
15/11/2017 at 19:33 IaIaFhtagn says:
Ohhh, you’re about one ‘WAKE UP, SHEEPLE!’ aware from conspiracy theory bingo :(
15/11/2017 at 20:02 Earl-Grey says:
Go on, tell me about chemtrails.
I can’t wait to have my mind blown.
15/11/2017 at 20:06 Joriath says:
Personally, I’m waiting for how you can’t see the curvature of the Earth from the top of a pyramid.
15/11/2017 at 20:11 skyst says:
There’s some pretty compelling arguments to be made for the sphinx being modified from a lion statue to its current form which really has nothing to do with blowing minds or conspiracies. Regarding the 10k year old claim, there are megalithic sites in the vicinity that date to that period, so it’s not much of a stretch.
15/11/2017 at 19:59 woodsey says:
You missed the best bit: throwing torches into pits to see how deep they are, like you’re Indiana Jones.
That alone puts most of the “tomb raiding” in the Tomb Raider reboots to shame.
15/11/2017 at 20:07 Zenicetus says:
It’s fun, but it’s also a bit of a twist for a Medjay to be robbing tombs, since protecting tombs was apparently part of their job.
I know Bayek has gone rogue (to an extent) vs. the establishment, but he’s still acting as the do-good town sheriff with side quests. So it feels a bit weird that he likes looting tombs. The game could use some exposition about why he thinks this is okay, but maybe I haven’t hit that part yet.
15/11/2017 at 22:16 thanosi says:
Even worse, so far in my game Bayek has chastised at least a couple of quest givers for raiding tombs claiming that he himself is no grave robber. Two minutes before happily skipping into a tomb and raiding all its pots for coins.
15/11/2017 at 23:21 Magus42 says:
It’s certainly out of character, but my greatest joy in this game is imagining the pain that my every action will cause future Egyptologists. What, is that a vase which was 3000 years old during Ceasar’s lifetime? Let’s smash that to see what’s inside. Is that an intricately carved hieroglyph describing an ancient legend? That will make a great foothold as I climb this obelisk.
15/11/2017 at 22:11 Tyrric says:
Oranges? Did I miss a previous joke?
15/11/2017 at 22:47 mrjbarron says:
Personally, I prefer to think of it as “Apples” but hey, I guess Oranges works too.
15/11/2017 at 22:48 Amstrad says:
I think its a carryover joke from ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ or possibly ‘Dragon Age: Origins’. Publishers seem to have run out of names for their prequels.
16/11/2017 at 00:58 blur says:
From what I can recall, the first use of it on RPS is from Rayman: Origins.
15/11/2017 at 23:54 mike22 says:
Was wondering the same, is it a pun? Is there a lot of fruit in the game? Or is it just wHaCkY?
16/11/2017 at 01:06 HothMonster says:
It is a long running joke. Rayman Origins’ WOT is titled Rayman Oranges and Rayman Legends is often called Rayman Lemons.
16/11/2017 at 00:20 Someoldguy says:
Almost as much fun as tomb raiding in The Sims 3.
16/11/2017 at 00:24 Buggery says:
These bits look like they belong in something a lot better than an Assassin’s Creed game. Lovely and atmospheric – as opposed to the lukewarm beige of AC.
16/11/2017 at 01:03 blur says:
Pretty and all, but what the hell is with those shadows?
In gifs 1 and 3, the torch seems to cast a shadow of itself in front of itself. It looks like they’ve modeled it as a point light source at the very tip of the flame (which is why it seems to lag behind when the player is moving, and catch up when they stop).
I can’t unsee that a burning object seems to be casting its own shadow!