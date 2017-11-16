Exhibit an Unreal game at EGX Rezzed and get 2x space

EGX Rezzed returns on April 13th to 15th 2018 to pack London’s Tobacco Dock with PC games. If you’re hoping to attend, tickets are on sale now. If you’re hoping to exhibit a game you’re working on, then there’s good news if your game is being built in the Unreal engine. Epic are partnering with the show again this year to offer a 2-for-1 scheme on booth space.

If you’re making your game in Unreal, exhibiting your game in the ‘Powered by Unreal Engine’ zone means your game is eligible to have its exhibition space doubled for no extra cost. The offer is available on a first come, first served basis with limited space available. If you’re a developer who is interested, get in touch soon.

I don’t enjoy most games conferences, but EGX Rezzed is lovely. It’s PC and indie-focused which does a lot to shape the crowd and atmosphere, and the Tobacco Dock’s warren of chambers means that small, unusual games are pleasant and playable without being drowned out by the AAA behemoths nearby.

For that reason, RPS is involved every year: we invite a bunch of our favourite developers along to talk about their work with us on stage, we have a room where we select great games to show ourselves, and we have a mixer in a nearby pub where you can come along and meet us. We’ll be doing similar this year with some plans to do more than ever before, though you can get a sense of what the show is like via our posts about it in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

As noted, tickets are on sale now. Day tickets are priced at £17.50 while three day ‘super passes’ cost £40.