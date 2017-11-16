Wot I Think: Megaton Rainfall

Megaton Rainfall‘s goal is to let you feel like a superhero. Originally created with VR in mind, the earliest build I played years back on an Oculus Rift featured what still makes up the core of the game: swooping around via the gift of flight, trying to blow up alien ships while not accidentally levelling the city around you. Released now in flat-o-vision (I’ve no idea why the PC release is non-VR only, after the PSVR release last month), I find a game containing absolutely astonishing ambition, incredible achievements, beyond comprehension scale and awe, and the weirdest sense that you’re not really being allowed to have fun.
Megaton Rainfall is an awe-inspiring achievement. At first you think, “Wow, they built a planet,” before then realising, “Crikey, they built a solar system!”, before it hits you that they built a galaxy, after which it finally dawns on you you’re playing a game that contains the universe. And you can fly seamlessly all around it, observing details from the cars driving past cathedrals on Earth’s roads, to a cluster of spiral galaxies in one corner of reality. Of the cities that are scattered sporadically over the otherwise geographically familiar Earth, any single building can be obliterated, brick by brick. Gosh. Gosh. And yet, it’s always impossible to shake the feeling, no matter how much more elaborate and breathtakingly vast it becomes, that this is a game where the enemies get to have a much better time than you.
There are these amazing cities, incredibly detailed, and the enemy’s job is to smash it all to bits in spectacular ways, causing vast towering scrapers to come crumbling down, the screams of the masses heard under the noise of destruction, church towers exploding into bricks, evil spaceships transmogrifying into buildings… Your job is to not let them get on with the smashing, but also to try really awfully hard not to destroy anything yourself.
Destroying stuff, as any three year old will tell you, is always more fun than keeping stuff safe. In all of Megaton Rainfall’s swoopy, swishy battles, the baddies get to wreak incredible destruction, while the number of innocent civilians you kill with errant blasts of your powers is constantly being counted, and once it gets too high, you get reset to the last checkpoint.
It’s like being given a JCB in a porcelain doll exhibition and being told not to break anything. However, it’s still one hell of an exhibition.
If anything, Megaton starts off too modestly. You’re able to fly around a recreation of planet Earth, visiting the (presumably) algorithmically generated cities (no human would have created these road layouts, not even the one that designed Swindon), realising that your superhero powers allow you to distribute terrifying destruction if poorly wielded. So, of course, you will wield them poorly, gazing in amazement at the detail with which these buildings collapse, the way people and cars are ricocheted off the sides of houses, how skyscrapers so gruesomely collapse around the holes you blast through them. And then you’ll be told off for doing that, and instructed you’re only supposed to be shooting at the tiny red weakspots on the sides of the silvery UFOs. Boo.
It is within the first hour, however, while guided under water to look at a school of fishes the extraordinarily detailed game has put there, that you’ll be given the power to fly at one trillion times the speed of light.
This is where Megaton shines. One trillion times the speed of light. It doesn’t do things in little bits near the start. When you get given a new power, it changes how you play, whether it’s a new way to attack that if pointed in the wrong direction can level an entire city block with thousands of deaths, or, as with here, to suddenly be able to fly across the solar system and swish through the rocks that make up the rings of Saturn. It’s phenomenal. While I was supposed to be heading back to Earth to deal with more threats from the Intruders, I instead flew to the Moon to take some nice pictures of the Earth over its horizon. You can do that. That’s ridiculous.
And yet what I was supposed to be doing was carefully shooting at some more variants of the Intruders’ fleet, which is by far the most boring thing there is to do in the game. Oh, woe. The thing the game’s about is the worst thing about it!
Because when you get fed up of being careful, and you will, you start being the baddy and just go crazy destroying stuff until it stops you, then you’re having a good time. But the game says a big “NO”, resets everything, and flashes up one of its many sarcastic remarks about how you oughtn’t do that. “Maybe I didn’t explain it clearly: Humans are good. Aliens are bad.” See! They knew! That’s the agony of it. They knew people were going to want to do that instead of play properly! But they still carried on making the other game.
This theme gets stronger the farther you get. The powers it adds later are measly, some of them utterly useless (there is no cause to drill into the ground, at all). And any hopes you might be harbouring that this is in fact an exploration of how with great power comes great
electricity bills risk of corruption are abandoned as you realise, no, you’re just not supposed to hit the buildings no matter how much more fun that would be.
The other side to this is what appears to exist as a sort of side-quest to the main theme of stopping UFOs from causing trouble: exploring the rest of the universe. I still can’t really believe it’s happening when I do it – you fly off, your speed increasing the farther you are out from something, until you can see spirals of galaxies, and then pick one at random, fly toward it, and see hundreds of thousands of stars on screen. Pick one, fly toward it, and you’ll enter a unique solar system, perhaps one with a blue novaing sun, perhaps a tri-star system which must make for very confusing sunsets. Each will have planets, so pick one, fly toward it, and you can enter its atmosphere (should it have one), and then fly low to its ground. You just picked one of literally billions of dots in this game, and found a planet’s surface.
There’s nothing to do when you get there, because – well – there wouldn’t be, really, would there? Early on you’re warned there are only two sentient species in the universe, and this isn’t – nor is it trying to be – No Man’s Sky. You aren’t going to find flora and fauna, but rather rocks or wobbly patterns. And yet, despite the outrageous pointlessness of this breathtaking creation, it still feels spectacular to explore. Someone made this! Which, as it happens, is the mini-plot that can be uncovered via this universal travel. And yet the whole time, you’re achingly aware that what you’re meant to be doing is what now seems like the piddliest of unimportance: worrying about those Earthling cities.
The other issue I’ve found is that the later I got in the game, the buggier it became. The drilling, which you can sort of use against some enemies a bit, often leads to some inescapable clipping problems. And I’ve had the whole thing just lock up when I least wanted it to. But this is pre-release, so presumably we’ll see patches arriving as the problems are reported. Although rather problematically, the final mission appears to be so bugged that it can’t be completed – some alien ships appear to have entered a quantum state, existing in two different places at once, but never the one I’m near to. (Looking on the game’s leaderboards, of the five people who’ve registered a score for the penultimate mission, only one has done so for the final, so I suspect I’m not alone.)
Yet this rather significantly game-breaking issue doesn’t change much about how I feel. I feel like Pentadimensional Games have created something beyond comprehension, something utterly extraordinary, and then had little idea of what to do with it. A fairly crummy shooter takes place in a corner of a phenomenal universe, that perhaps made a lot more sense when it was a pioneer of VR gaming. Now, it all feels a bit like watching a VR demo in 2D, its ridiculous way of having all the dialogue subtitled in 3D letters that fling around the screen underlining this point for you. In VR it induced the most horrendous motion sickness. On my monitor it does not, but instead realises the most bizarre combination of ambition and the complete lack of it in one game. Astonishing, but flat.
Megaton Rainfall is out on the 17th November on PC via Steam. The price is yet to be revealed.
16/11/2017 at 19:33 Wolfram86 says:
Sounds like what they really should do is let you clue together where the alien worlds are, find them, and destroy them. Also… no VR on PC??
16/11/2017 at 20:05 Shuck says:
Also, they missed a trick in not having the alien spacecraft be just as interesting to destroy as the cities – instead of trying to hit a small spot, have players smash their way through a destructible spacecraft made of distinct components, smaller alien craft that could be sent careening into the larger craft, add in some nice explosions. It should have been pretty obvious, really.
16/11/2017 at 19:36 Someoldguy says:
If only you could find the Alien planet(s) perhaps you could put those destructive powers to use blowing up their military production centres. Given your heroic status, destroying alien cities and killing civilians on a massive scale is no less morally questionable than destroying your own. Flying around their worlds, identifying acceptable targets from unacceptable ones and blowing the crap out of stuff really does sound fun.
16/11/2017 at 19:43 Napalm Sushi says:
I was worried from the outset at the apparent dissonance between the tech of this game and its narrative. I’m really disappointed to be validated.
16/11/2017 at 19:44 Megatron says:
Well, it sounds like an exceptional experience. Space Engine, but with Earth Peril to stop!
I love Wolfram’s idea above. Let’s get some alien stronghold planets in there, perhaps a megastructure or two (hundred), and turn this into a fight to save the UNIVERSE. I’d buy the shit out of that.
16/11/2017 at 19:47 dare says:
I think I kind of like the idea of Superman Simulator, having to be super-careful in a world of cardboard. I’ll probably buy this even if it’s a bit rough, it just looks that interesting.
16/11/2017 at 19:54 reddog says:
When encountering a game like this (haven’t tried this one myself, though), I often wonder if they simply ran out of time. Great environment art, an engine that is an amazing technical feat, and then a handful of half-baked things to do. It’s as if the developers only got the preliminary work done, and then someone told them “all right, that’s enough, time to wrap this thing up into something that looks like a finished product.”
Brainstorming for what to do in a game world like this is just so easy. Children can do it, literally, they do “game development” all the time. Developers could maybe learn a thing or two from children. Games need to have a heart, be exciting, feel alive, have actual content = fun interactions.
16/11/2017 at 20:11 Shuck says:
I wonder the same thing. Lack of time is always an potential issue, but doubly so for VR games – the dev time for those is necessarily going to be much shorter given the small market and lack of expected revenue. It seems very much like a problem that could have been figured out once someone got to sit down and play the basic game, which suggests that they didn’t have any time beyond that point to iterate or respond to issues that came up during development.
16/11/2017 at 20:54 LennyLeonardo says:
I think you’re glossing over one or two of the other facets of game development.
16/11/2017 at 20:04 Drib says:
I can’t help but wonder if Sony paid them to make it only VR on the PS4VR.
Am I being paranoid? This sounds like something Sony would do, right?
16/11/2017 at 20:17 Shuck says:
It could very well have just been a natural function of development – target the biggest VR market, and build to that display and controller. It was probably done in an engine that made a PC port not-too-onerous, but making it work with the various PC VR displays and controller schemes was seen as throwing away development money, given the smaller user bases – and expected sales – for each.
16/11/2017 at 20:09 sagredo1632 says:
Pity. They should have allowed a continuation in the failure state, perhaps prompting the hiring/creation of the heroic alter-ego that you never managed to become, making you the arch-nemesis of the story.
Also, no game of this sort should be mentioned without at least a reference to that timeless classic “Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex.”
16/11/2017 at 20:41 Railway Rifle says:
Top reference, thank you for that.
16/11/2017 at 20:39 Railway Rifle says:
So this isn’t Megatron Rainfall, when the Decepticons have an evil plan to control the weather. Still, “superhero sim opens out into Noctis” sounds cool.
Someone made this! Which, as it happens, is the mini-plot that can be uncovered via this universal travel. And yet the whole time, you’re achingly aware that what you’re meant to be doing is what now seems like the piddliest of unimportance: worrying about those Earthling cities.
I like the concept that the game goes cosmic with the Dr. Manhattan way of leaving behind the insignificant Earthlings.
16/11/2017 at 20:44 LennyLeonardo says:
Yeah, perhaps the game is saying that with great power comes an inability to care about the things you’re supposed to care about.
16/11/2017 at 20:44 poliovaccine says:
I don’t even care about the lack of focus described here, the rest sounds too damn fun to pass up. I might just grab this and hope there are supervillain mods in the near future.
16/11/2017 at 20:45 LennyLeonardo says:
Is this possibly a sort of test run for technology that will be used for something more involved later on?