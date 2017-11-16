Podcast – Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Need For Speed

The hosts of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, have accidentally overdosed on EA games this week, and they don’t like it. You could say they’re in a … critical condition! Ha ha ha. But seriously, don’t buy the new Need For Speed.

That’s because John says the new cinematic racer, Need For Speed Payback, is awful. Meanwhile, Alec has gone on a foray into the laser-filled multiplayer of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and has trouble keeping his Stormtrooper helmet un-sizzled. He also explains some of the loot crate shenanigans that’s been upsetting players, while admitting that it’s the least of his worries.

