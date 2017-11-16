Podcast – Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Need For Speed

The hosts of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, have accidentally overdosed on EA games this week, and they don’t like it. You could say they’re in a … critical condition! Ha ha ha. But seriously, don’t buy the new Need For Speed.
That’s because John says the new cinematic racer, Need For Speed Payback, is awful. Meanwhile, Alec has gone on a foray into the laser-filled multiplayer of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and has trouble keeping his Stormtrooper helmet un-sizzled. He also explains some of the loot crate shenanigans that’s been upsetting players, while admitting that it’s the least of his worries.
16/11/2017 at 17:13 Grizzly says:
On John’s comments re: Finding inventive unlocks, I do wish Battlefield would stop tying their DLC weapon unlocks behind some sort of headshot count and simply tie any and all unlocks behind being nice to your teammates. The giving ammo, medkits, using the spotting equipment, taking objectives, repairing things, etc. It’s not exactly novel, but it’s a) fun to do, b) there isn’t a high skill ceiling for those things and c) it intrinsically rewards teamplay! They already do this to an extent, I just kinda wish they’d focus the entire progression thing around this.
Not that this would work in Battlefront, as sadly it doesn’t include that much avenue for teamplay.
16/11/2017 at 17:36 Netkev says:
From what I’ve seen it does indeed seem too spread out and or fast paced for those actions to be very meaningful. Which is a damned shame, as I am really fond of the entrenched battlegrinds of slower paced titles like battlefield 2142 and the like.
16/11/2017 at 17:17 Halk says:
2 rubbish gambling games in one podcast?
16/11/2017 at 20:10 Baring says:
Love listening to the podcast, i just wish Pip was still in it :(
16/11/2017 at 20:51 heretic says:
Great to have the old guard on the podcast, really enjoyed this episode!