Tannenberg charges into early access, continuing Verdun’s WW1 FPS action

World War 2 is all the rage again but for those who favour classic conflicts, not their ‘bigger and deadlier than ever’ sequels, World War 1 games are still kicking. The creators of WW1 Western Front FPS Verdun today launched the Eastern Front standalone expansion Tannenberg into early access. Tannenberg focuses on ‘realistic’ action and ramps it up with a new 64-player mode (Verdun caps out at 40 players). Here, have a peek in the early access launch trailer:
So! It’s World War 1 and Russian, Austro-Hungarian, and German soldiers are kicking the heck out of each other. We step into their boots to endlessly continue the simulated kickings. Like Verdun before it, Tannenberg is a relatively realistic FPS more in the vein of Red Orchestra and whatnot rather than your Calls of Duty.
Beyond showing the other side of the war, Tannenberg introduces the new 64-player mode Maneuver. That has folks charging around big maps, trying to capture and hold objectives.
Made by Blackmill games and M2H, Tannenberg costs £14/€18/$18 on Steam Early Access. It also offers a 20% discount for Verdun owners until December 1st.
The full and finished launch is broadly slated for “early 2018.” Features the des are working on during early access include a new user interface, improved performance, better sounds, and a way to switch between Tannenberg and Verdun in-game. The devs say they’re not done with Verdun either, and will carry some of Tannenberg’s improvements back over to it.
16/11/2017 at 14:45 Michael Fogg says:
Cannons of Late Summer
16/11/2017 at 15:31 metalangel says:
It would be nice if they did something about so many games degenerating into just melee, snipers and the occasional flamethrower.
16/11/2017 at 16:10 zauberkraut says:
According to Steam and YouTube discussions, there seems to be quite a few optimization and clipping issues yet.
16/11/2017 at 18:08 EkoAzarak says:
Was pleasantly surprised by this game. The infantry combat is far better, far more authentic than Red Orchestra (artificially and purposefully clumsy and slow) series