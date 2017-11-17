Witchy healer Moira now spooking Overwatch

“Do no harm”, video game healers swear, “unless you want to.” The latest healer arriving in Overwatch exists in this same split state. On one hand, she can blast liferays and loose bouncing healballs. On the other, she can zap deathrays and blorp killballs. Each of her hands has different zapbeams, see. After a stretch on the test server, Moira has now arrived in the main version of Overwatch (though she won’t hit Competitive Play until Thursday).
Overwatch is running a free trial weekend from tonight, if you’re curious.
Is Moira a witch? Is she a dracula? A pixie? We can argue forever over her precise classification but she’s some sort of ghost for sure. Most of her powers come in healing or harming variants, from regular zap beams, through bouncing regen/decay balls, up to her Ultimate megabeam which does both at the same time. She also has a blink ability teleporting her a short distance. Here, meet her in this video:
Moira arrived in Overwatch proper yesterday. As with all new heroes, she has to wait a week before hitting the Competitive mode.
Yesterday’s patch also boosted Ana’s rifle damage, added a health bar to Winston’s barrier so friends and foes can see its strength, and made Mercy a little less powerful. Mercy’s remade Resurrect now has a 1.75 casting time, up from 0, and she also moves 75% slower while casting and can be interrupted – though it’s still instant-cast while Vaklyrie is active.
“We feel that Mercy’s recent rework has been successful, but her Resurrect ability still feels too strong and frustrating to play against,” Blizzard said. “Now that it has a cast time, enemies are more able to counter the ability.”
Read the patch note for full details on all that plus some fixes.
As for the free weekend, yup, everyone is invited to play Overwatch through the Battle.net client. It’ll start at 7pm tonight (UK time) and end at 7:59am on Tuesday. See Blizzard’s announcement for more details and international times.
17/11/2017 at 11:23 JKnaperek says:
Blizzard has been doing a wonderful job incorporating characters of all types. Moira to me, is a step towards introducing a trans character, and I’m totally supportive if that is the case.
17/11/2017 at 11:43 Zorgulon says:
I really like Moira, both in terms of visual and mechanical design. She’ll take a bit of practice to unleash her potential – the Fade step (or whatever that ghostly manoeuvre is called) in particular.
Also excellent voice acting/direction – she sounds like a real person rather than a cartoon.
I saw a lot of complaints last night along the lines of “RIP Mercy”, but I think she’s fine. Players will have to adapt their playstyles, and stop expecting to always be able to swoop in to insta-rez their allies, which was happening way too much in the last patch. She’s still extremely viable, just not a must-pick.
17/11/2017 at 14:23 Excors says:
Months ago, before all the Mercy changes, she was already the most-picked hero. Compared to that version her new non-ultimate form is strictly better (she can fly much faster and can sometimes res), and her ultimate is probably more powerful and definitely more versatile (she can’t reverse a Zarya-ultimate team wipe any more, but in pretty much every other case she can contribute more to the fight). So I suspect she’ll still be popular and successful.
With the changes in this new patch, perhaps the biggest difference is that inexperienced Mercies will be much less effective because they’ll make poor decisions about res and get killed while casting it. Previously a player who was a good Ana/Lucio/etc but a bad Mercy would feel obliged to play Mercy anyway to have a better chance of winning, and that annoyed a lot of people who just don’t enjoy playing her. Now they know they’ll be useless as Mercy, so they can happily pick other healers without feeling like they’re throwing the match. Meanwhile people who do enjoy playing Mercy can still be effective with her.
17/11/2017 at 14:53 mitrovarr says:
I gotta say, the whole issue with Mercy getting hugely overbuffed and then not fixed for months (if she is fixed even now, which I doubt) has completely ruined Overwatch for me. Their balance team is absolutely worthless, and they’d rather ruin the game for tons of their players for months than ever just admit they were wrong and reverse a change, even temporarily while they work out the details on the PTR.
I honestly don’t understand how the balance team could be this bad at their jobs. That, or it’s all deliberate and they’re intentionally ruining heroes and making others overpowered. Maybe whales like Mercy or they want to force character rotation or something.
17/11/2017 at 15:03 Zorgulon says:
That’s really not my experience. Sure she was very powerful but “ruined” the game? This is obviously subjective, but I haven’t found that at all.
I broadly agree with each balance change that’s been made over the last 15 months or whatever. I like Blizzard’s transparency and willingness to iterate. Perfect balance is entirely subjective, and ultimately impossible, but they clearly are making an effort. Take Roadhog – he’s in a pretty good place now despite Reddit having held his funeral even after the most recent change.
As for never reversing their changes – that’s precisely what they’ve just done with the Ana damage change in this patch.
17/11/2017 at 13:14 Ghostwise says:
With those hands, I’d err toward a cyberdracula classification.
17/11/2017 at 14:32 Mejwell says:
After contentious debate between Moira being
A) a witch
B) a dracula
C) an anime
D) a Bowie
E) a pixie
the greater consensus seems to be F) all of the above.