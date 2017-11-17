Soma’s new ‘Safe Mode’ will stop monsters eating you

If you, like me, want so much to experience the undersea existential horror of Soma but you, like me, need to stand up, turn away, and go out for a brisk walk when the first monster lunges at you, there is hope. An official ‘Safe Mode’ is coming to Soma, which developers Frictional Game say will offer “the chance to explore the story without being eaten by monsters.” One seahero has previously made a mod named Wuss Mode which stops monsters from eating your face, but Safe Mode will make your safety official.
Frictional announced Safe Mode alongside a release date for Soma’s Xbox One version. That’ll launch with Safe Mode included and Frictional say the mode will come to PC in a patch on the same day, December 1st.
I’ve dropped Frictional a line to ask about how exactly Safe Mode will work. I wonder if they’ll do anything different with it. I’ll let you know what I hear back.
That mod, first released by ‘The Dreamer’ in 2015, keeps the monsters in the game but makes them non-hostile. Mostly non-hostile. When they’re roaming around levels they won’t attack you, but they do still make their terrible noises and chase you (without harming you) during certain sections. Hostile sealife is still present and will still nibble, though it doesn’t hurt.
In some ways, the monsters are better when they’re not eating you. Their very presence is still DREADFUL and being eaten can become frustrating, which shifts reactions away from fear to irritation.
Not played Soma yet? See Adam’s review.
Oh, and do check out JP LeBreton’s game tourism page if you’re looking to remove baddies from more games so you can poke around at your own pace.
17/11/2017 at 16:03 Drib says:
I like the neat underwater, overgrown aesthetic of this game. But I’m a big baby and I don’t think safe mode would stop me being too spooked.
17/11/2017 at 16:09 Kefren says:
What a fantastic game.
I only remember two bits where I was chased and worried it might get frustrating, but I passed both without too much trouble. They didn’t overdo it, and I think that’s why it works – infrequent chases keep you on your toes. If they had made a full game out of those bits it would have been predictable and stopped being scary. I loved the bits where I explored but always felt like something horrible might happen. My mind made me more tense than endless action would, which is no doubt what they intended.
17/11/2017 at 17:59 basilisk says:
There are five or so bits like that, and I honestly felt even that was one or two too many, precisely because they’re all pretty much the same.
I very much approve of a safe mode; it might actually make the game better. I thought the “scary” parts were ultimately just distracting and rather pointless.
17/11/2017 at 16:14 Focksbot says:
Sounds ideal, actually. There’s surely some kind of investigation waiting to be done on how all ‘scary’ elements from horror games graduate to being mere frustrations the more the game tests you with them. There’s a basic clash or contradiction between the process, in a game, of acclimatising to a challenge, and the prerogative in anything horror-themed to keep you on edge. Once you die a few times, the horror is spent.
(Nb. Haven’t played SOMA yet but have played Alien: Isolation – I found that instantly lost any prospect of being a scary game once I died to the first alien attack by not realising that walking to the back of the transit car automatically triggered the door-close mechanism. Instead, I turned round to try to figure out how to close the doors myself, was eaten by the alien, and spent the rest of my time playing viewing the alien as an irritating ‘start again’ mechanic.)
17/11/2017 at 17:14 Laini says:
I had kind of similar experience with Alien Isolation, although it took me a few hours before I died to the alien. It was ridiculously tense until that moment and whilst I really enjoyed the game it never managed to get back to those levels unfortunately.
17/11/2017 at 19:24 Person of Interest says:
That transit car invisible trigger fail was the moment I lost most of my enthusiasm for the game, as well. After my next death during a sneaking section, a bit further into the game, I quit and never returned.
The game’s dozens of GB of install space still haunt my SSD, however…
17/11/2017 at 19:40 Kushiel says:
“There’s surely some kind of investigation waiting to be done on how all ‘scary’ elements from horror games graduate to being mere frustrations the more the game tests you with them.”
Done already, sort of:
link to gamasutra.com
17/11/2017 at 16:27 TychoCelchuuu says:
I played this with an “enemies can’t hurt you” mod. Glad to see the developers realized people like me exist. I’m doing the same thing with Alien: Isolation.
17/11/2017 at 16:29 wombat191 says:
Alien Isolation is a spectacular world to explore which is really hard when you are constantly being hunted haha
17/11/2017 at 16:42 tornflags says:
SOMA is a masterpiece and I don’t throw such a word lightly. I can’t wait to replay it in December.
17/11/2017 at 17:09 Synesthesia says:
Already did my run with the Wuss mode mod, and I’m glad I did. I hope more horror games get this option.
17/11/2017 at 19:36 zulnam says:
Same. Guess this will be easier for those who don’t bother with mods, but this was already a thing.
17/11/2017 at 18:21 Sardonic says:
Soma is pretty fascinating to me. Holding the Ark felt like holding the most important item a videogame player has essentially held.
17/11/2017 at 18:42 Seafoam says:
Story: fantastic. Atmosphere: fantastic. Reflections on the nature of our existence: fantastic. Monsters: horrible, unnecessary and tacked on.
Now the game is 100% pure fantastic. You could corrode a sink with this high concentrate.
17/11/2017 at 20:04 duns4t says:
Added to wishlist!