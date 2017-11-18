Reigns: Her Majesty swipes right to December 7th

Nerial’s Reigns was such a lovely surprise. An utterly unique take on role-playing that worked a little like King of Dragon Pass mashed up with Tinder. Slipping gracefully into your role as King, a procession of courtly visitors sidled up on your PC or mobile phone screen, and you swiped left or right to answer their queries and requests with either a positive or negative slant. Simple, but brilliant once it started layering in multiple advisory factions with their own unique goals, and distinct story-arcs began coalescing.

This time, it’s the Queen’s turn to rule, and rule you shall, if you can wait just a couple more weeks. Reigns: Her Majesty is set for release on December 7th. Look within for a peek at some gameplay.

As you can see in the footage above, death comes easily in Reigns if you’re not spinning your plates quite right, and this game adds the additional challenge of keeping the King happy, too, handling more complex matters of economic management while he’s off having fun.

Expect the writing to be wickedly sharp, and with little time set aside to suffer fools, thanks to journalist and writer Leigh Alexander (once an RPS contributor too, for full disclosure’s sake) taking over as narrative designer on this second outing.

If you want a little more detail, we covered the initial announcement of the game round about here-wards. Personally, I’m just eager to see just how far I can push things with this new court of advisors, lackeys and agitators. Plus, I can’t help but notice the title of ‘The Sorceress’ on the Queen in the video above. Just need to find some way to keep that going, without upsetting the church too much.

Reigns: Her Majesty will launch on Steam on December 7th for £2/€3/$3, for both Windows and Mac.