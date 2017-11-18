What are we all playing this weekend?

Of all the header illustrations I’ve used for WPAPWPAPWTW over the years, Death stepping up to bowl a few overs ↑ is definitely one of my favourites. No one looks happy to be on the business end of Death’s off spin.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam: Hand of Fate 2
for me. I liked the first and Alec’s review
convinced me to give this one a spin, despite the hordes of games demanding my attention.
So far, so good. I just escorted the world’s most useless potato farmer through undead-infested countryside and then solved an assassination plot by getting everyone drunk.
Alec:
Forgive me, babby jeebus, for I intend to sin. I… I quite want to play some of the new COD
. I’ve spent most of the past week in an existential odyssey through American Truck Simulator: New Mexico
, but now I find myself craving the polar opposite. Trouble is, I spent twenty minutes with CODWW2 the other night and came away genuinely frightened by how realistic the faces are, and how distressing it would be to watch e-humans of that quality die horribly.
(I’ll get over it).
Alice:
I’m still clicking through StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm, enjoying mashing spaceman and some of the more unique missions but laughing every time anyone hisses “THE QUEEN OF BLADES.” Also this weekend: Superflight
and of course Plunkbat and Isaac. I’ve placed relatively highly (by my standards, at least) in some recent Isaac daily runs and been quite pleased.
Brendan:
I am nearing the end of Opus Magnum
‘s story, and all of my machines are wonderful. Even if they all look like a mangled, upside-down centipede trying to right itself. I’m really craving a big, dumb blockbuster that I’ll like. But I’ve given up on Call of Duty WWII, Wolfenstein 2 and Shadow of War, all for different reasons. I just want something big and dumb and good :(
Graham:
I grabbed myself a copy of Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy
earlier this week, and I’m hooked. As hooked as my pickaxe, which I have to use against the game’s scenery to hoist my man-in-a-cauldron character over ledges and up a mountain. I have a soft spot for hard games, particularly those with a simple objective and controls. Foddy’s work – he’s best known for QWOP and GIRP – is normally a little too deliberately physics-wonky for me to sink into, but Getting Over It is cleaner and presents a challenge which appears
wholly achievable. It’s bastard hard, but funny with it, mainly thanks to Foddy’s own narration and explication of the game, its history, and the genre it sits within.
John:
I’ve no idea. Why are you asking me? How is it any of your business what I do during my weekends anyway? Don’t you already get enough of me five days a week? HOW IS THIS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU?
Probably some more Mario Odyssey with the boy.
Katharine:
With Skyrim
coming to Switch and PSVR this week, I booted up my old PC save file a few days ago just for the hell of it. Turns out I’d left my poor Dragonborn in the longest cave in all of Tamriel with about six different objective markers active, and I’ve since forgotten what on earth I’m meant to be doing. I might try and wheedle my way out of there this weekend and get back to the main story if I can be bothered to unpick all the active sidequests I’ve got going, or I might just boot up LA Noire and finally start my first playthrough of that instead.
Matt:
I’m still dipping into Battlerite
, which remains a great way of getting my MOBA-ish fix in bite sized pieces. Some friends have also successfully tempted me into picking up Northgard
, which will be the first RTS I’ve played in a very long time. Hopefully I can still remember how to click the men, rather than shooting them.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
18/11/2017 at 10:06 Grizzly says:
I’ll mainly be watching the Desert Bus for Hope stream, which is a 24/7 improv comedy stream where the comedy group LoadingReadyRun (which you may remember from Unskippable or Friday Nights) keeps playing Desert Bus until people stop giving them money for Child’s Play. It’s great for a lazy weekend.
18/11/2017 at 10:08 Kitsunin says:
I’m playing Rabi-Ribi. It’s a real hidden gem, and if bullet hell Metroid sounds fun, you owe it to yourself to try it.
I just finished the post-post-game (including DLC) after 17 hours and I don’t quite feel ready to stop playing. Not sure if I’ll start again at a higher difficulty, New Game+, attempt to clear the boss rushes, or try speedrunning.
18/11/2017 at 10:08 TehK says:
Rim World just got a big update with Alpha 18… so there goes my free time.
18/11/2017 at 10:14 wombat191 says:
Fallout 4..It’s always going to be fallout 4
18/11/2017 at 10:17 dangermouse76 says:
I’m collecting all the Dragon priest masks in skyrim. And imagining an 80’s inspired cartoon called ” Dragon Priest Warriors. ”
In it Every time the Dragon Priest bursts forth from their crypt to save the world from Skyrim based shenanigans they are instantly killed by a range of ” heroes ” immediately.
The Dragon Priest is the good guy in this tale of woe.
18/11/2017 at 10:26 Imbecile says:
I dunno. Bought the new mass effect in a sale, and so far its leaving me cold. It looks very flat, the characters are forgettable so far, the dialogue is terrible and the quests linear. Do I stick with it?
Also undertale, which is decent. Great writing, but the gameplay is a little inconsequential.
18/11/2017 at 11:14 Ninja Dodo says:
I would stick with it. In my opinion a lot of the least polished and least interesting stuff is front-loaded in the first few hours. It has problems, but there are things to like in the game.
18/11/2017 at 10:32 Ghostwise says:
Some Diablo III as mostly brainless, short spurts of fun.
18/11/2017 at 10:38 Zorgulon says:
I think I’ll mostly be playing Overwatch and getting a handle on Moira’s abilities. Might also start a game of Civ VI (it’s getting there). If I’m feeling particularly adventurous I might even delve into my Steam Pile of Shame and start Wolfenstein (the previous one, not the latest one). It’s been a very long time since I’ve played a traditional single player campaign, and I have an odd hankering for one.
18/11/2017 at 10:54 FelipeCC says:
I got involved in WAY TOO MANY games with daily quest features. I have to drop at least 2 of them. Overwatch weekly crates, Killing Floor 2 daily/weekly challanges, OffWorld Trading Company daily quests, Heroes of the Storm daily matches – oh god what have I done.
Alongside all of that, I’ve been in a hard games streak, with my Cuphead 200% plat and Furi’s fast paced boss duels.
Where to go now? Fall deeply into my strategy games collection? Stick to the hard stuff and play some precision platformer or Dark Souls? Allow myself to be consumed by those dailies?
18/11/2017 at 11:37 Lars Westergren says:
> Allow myself to be consumed by those dailies?
I would avoid that. Whether it’s deliberate by their makers or not, it is designed to exploit cognitive weaknesses of the human brain to “increase consumer retention rates”. Specifically overriding our caution with our fear of missing out on an important opportunity.
Save that mental energy and the money for actual important choices in your life.
18/11/2017 at 10:55 Crimsoneer says:
I really wanted to just…enjoy Battlefront 2. Get through the campaign, which I was sure would be an acceptable CoD like romp, and do a few enjoyable multipler matches. I don’t particularly care about the loot box malarky, so I was kind of sure I wouldn’t understand what the rage was about.
God, it is so, unashamedly mediocre. The campaign is entirely “go from point A to point B, push button”, with some nice CGI but totally forgettable characters. In a year where we got Wolfenstein, Dishonored, and Titanfall 2, it’s just…poor. There aren’t even any epic setpieces.
18/11/2017 at 11:19 Lars Westergren says:
I finally finished Divinity Original Sin 2 last evening, after 100 hours + change. Really good, unlike DOS1 I liked it. Impressive how fights remained balanced and challenging until the end. It relied perhaps a little bit too much on having good physical/magical armor ratings, where necessary items are withheld from you until you level up. Still, I won the final battles thanks to just using my team skills better, and through some clever item/consumables crafting, which was very satisfying.
Now I might play some Cuphead, or Invisible Inc. I want to play through Dishonored: Death of the Outsider but with 256kb/sec 4G connection it will take a week to download, so maybe next weekend.
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire backer beta has arrived, I’m going to try to play through that a couple of times and provide useful feedback. Sensuki did heroic work for Pillars of Eternity 1 which I’m still grateful for, even if he later disavowed anything Obsidian and Pillars when they didn’t accept all his change suggestions.
18/11/2017 at 11:28 Emperor Norton I says:
I have been playing Rise of the Tomb Raider lately, which is surprisingly amusing. I have never played a Tomb Raider game before. It is so mind-boggling stupid, at absolutely every step — this would have been so much better with a fantasy or SF setting, just to deal with the immense incomprehension of basic geology, architecture, and archaeology — but it is nonetheless a lot of fun.
Also, I get to play a round of Warmachine tomorrow, so that is good. I will get crushed horribly, of course, because I play with fanatics who only allow games at 75 points, on death clock, with tournament lists, but whatever.
18/11/2017 at 11:36 LennyLeonardUK says:
The offer of having Endless Space 2 freely available to me on Steam this weekend prompted me to download it, only to realise afterwards that I had already bought the game when it was in early access. Oops.
So I have decided to finally give it a go. I am only a couple of hours into my first play through and so far I like what I see. The UI is surprisingly easy to manoeuvre around, and for anyone who has any sort of experience in the 4X genre it seems fairly straight forward to understand but also brings a few new ideas of it’s own to the table.
Other than that I am still knee deep into the campaigns of both the recent South Park game and Assassins Creed Origins. Both of which I am enjoying to some degree. Although not without reservations on both.
Oh and I also picked up the New Mexico DLC for ATS so maybe some of that too.
Have a good weekend everybody!!!.
18/11/2017 at 11:42 gabrielonuris says:
Pathologic Classic HD. I will probably play through a couple more days on that disgraceful game, ditch it again, and get back to it on the next weekend, until I finally get through the 12 days.
18/11/2017 at 12:03 Morcane says:
Avorion, a really fun space sandboxy affair. If you’re in doubt, look up some Youtube vids and watch for yourself.
I might pick up that expansion for Titan Quest too – amazing that this great game gets another expansion after 10 years.
18/11/2017 at 12:06 Vandelay says:
Believe I’m coming up to the last or near last mission of Legacy of the Void. Have been quite enjoying it, excluding the usual inability of Blizzard to write dialogue that isn’t just a list of badly given exposition. It is just more StarCraft 2, but they still manage to have some fresh ideas for each level and you never go into a mission knowing what you are going to be doing.
Besides that, I will probably be continuing with The Witcher 3. Most of the way through the Bloody Baron story and probably about halfway through the crones. Already played quite a lot of the game on PS4, but I’m enjoying it all over again. It does help that I don’t have to put up with the ridiculously long load times and it really looks gorgeous. I also made the error on my first play of rushing through the opening area and coming into the main game heavily under leveled and lacking important things like a swallow potion. Made the first dozen hours quite frustrating. No such issues this time around. If anything, it is a bit easy.