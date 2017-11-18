What are we all playing this weekend?

Of all the header illustrations I’ve used for WPAPWPAPWTW over the years, Death stepping up to bowl a few overs ↑ is definitely one of my favourites. No one looks happy to be on the business end of Death’s off spin.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: Hand of Fate 2 for me. I liked the first and Alec’s review convinced me to give this one a spin, despite the hordes of games demanding my attention. So far, so good. I just escorted the world’s most useless potato farmer through undead-infested countryside and then solved an assassination plot by getting everyone drunk.

Alec: Forgive me, babby jeebus, for I intend to sin. I… I quite want to play some of Forgive me, babby jeebus, for I intend to sin. I… I quite want to play some of the new COD . I’ve spent most of the past week in an existential odyssey through American Truck Simulator: New Mexico , but now I find myself craving the polar opposite. Trouble is, I spent twenty minutes with CODWW2 the other night and came away genuinely frightened by how realistic the faces are, and how distressing it would be to watch e-humans of that quality die horribly. (I’ll get over it).

Alice: I’m still clicking through StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm, enjoying mashing spaceman and some of the more unique missions but laughing every time anyone hisses “THE QUEEN OF BLADES.” Also this weekend: I’m still clicking through StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm, enjoying mashing spaceman and some of the more unique missions but laughing every time anyone hisses “THE QUEEN OF BLADES.” Also this weekend: Superflight and of course Plunkbat and Isaac. I’ve placed relatively highly (by my standards, at least) in some recent Isaac daily runs and been quite pleased.

Brendan: I am nearing the end of I am nearing the end of Opus Magnum ‘s story, and all of my machines are wonderful. Even if they all look like a mangled, upside-down centipede trying to right itself. I’m really craving a big, dumb blockbuster that I’ll like. But I’ve given up on Call of Duty WWII, Wolfenstein 2 and Shadow of War, all for different reasons. I just want something big and dumb and good :(

Graham: I grabbed myself a copy of I grabbed myself a copy of Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy earlier this week, and I’m hooked. As hooked as my pickaxe, which I have to use against the game’s scenery to hoist my man-in-a-cauldron character over ledges and up a mountain. I have a soft spot for hard games, particularly those with a simple objective and controls. Foddy’s work – he’s best known for QWOP and GIRP – is normally a little too deliberately physics-wonky for me to sink into, but Getting Over It is cleaner and presents a challenge which appears wholly achievable. It’s bastard hard, but funny with it, mainly thanks to Foddy’s own narration and explication of the game, its history, and the genre it sits within.

John: I’ve no idea. Why are you asking me? How is it any of your business what I do during my weekends anyway? Don’t you already get enough of me five days a week? HOW IS THIS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU? I’ve no idea. Why are you asking me? How is it any of your business what I do during my weekends anyway? Don’t you already get enough of me five days a week? HOW IS THIS NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU? Probably some more Mario Odyssey with the boy.

Katharine: With With Skyrim coming to Switch and PSVR this week, I booted up my old PC save file a few days ago just for the hell of it. Turns out I’d left my poor Dragonborn in the longest cave in all of Tamriel with about six different objective markers active, and I’ve since forgotten what on earth I’m meant to be doing. I might try and wheedle my way out of there this weekend and get back to the main story if I can be bothered to unpick all the active sidequests I’ve got going, or I might just boot up LA Noire and finally start my first playthrough of that instead.

Matt: I’m still dipping into I’m still dipping into Battlerite , which remains a great way of getting my MOBA-ish fix in bite sized pieces. Some friends have also successfully tempted me into picking up Northgard , which will be the first RTS I’ve played in a very long time. Hopefully I can still remember how to click the men, rather than shooting them.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?