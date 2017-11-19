Guild Wars 2’s fourth season of new content begins soon

Guild Wars 2 might not be the talk of the town anymore, but the fast-paced MMO is still chugging along nicely, with a major new desert-themed expansion – Path of Fire – released just this September. It’s really rather good, bringing some satisfyingly weighty-feeling mounts to the game, making exploring feel fresh and fun again.
For those who bought Path of Fire and have already hammered your way through the main story arc, get ready to dust the game off again, perhaps sooner than expected. The fourth season of ‘Living World’ episodic content will begin this month. Read on for a teaser trailer and some info on what this will entail.
For those who might have tapped out of Guild Wars 2 before the first expansion was released, you can be forgiven for looking upon the words ‘Living World’ with skepticism. The first season of Living World content was patchy at best – a series of small in-world events, punctuated with minor dungeon runs that were only available for a limited time. The culmination of it all was admittedly spectacular, with the primary trade-hub city of Lion’s Arch utterly destroyed by mad scientist supervillain Scarlet, leaving players to fight through the ruins against her army of robotic minions.
Lion’s Arch has since been rebuilt with a radically different aesthetic, leaving an interesting mark on the game-world for those who remember the event. There was also a new zone added, although it’s now considered entirely optional, and unrelated to the story as a whole. Beyond that, only recycled fragments of the first season’s story arc are available to play now via the Fractals of The Mists, a challenge mode where players undertake a chain of mini-dungeons of escalating difficulty. Hardly a grand legacy.
The second season was a marked improvement over the first, and saw the start of a new narrative focus on your own (now more actively voiced) protagonist settling into their role as leader of a group of adventurers. Season two introduced two new and better-integrated zones to the world, and a much greater focus on instanced, story-driven content in the style of the base game. So long as you logged in while each episode was the latest, it was added to your account for free, permanently, although johnny-come-lately sorts had the option to buy each episode for a couple quid.
Season three was where the present focus of the game was properly established. While the Heart of Thorns expansion seemed a little short on content at launch, it served as the foundation on which to build another year and a half’s worth of Guild Wars, including a whole new zone and several hours of new story content in each of the six following episodic updates, more than making up for the relatively small initial launch. While not individually massive, those six new zones added up to a generous chunk of game.
Arenanet have promised that the fourth season will follow in the footsteps of the third, presumably adding a new handful of story quests centered around a new zone every 2-3 months from now until when the next major expansion lands. In essence, buying Path of Fire is a little bit like putting money down on a season pass, but given the sheer volume of stuff added in the wake of Heart of Thorns, I’m more than happy to pay in lieu of a traditional MMO subscription.
Season 4, Episode 1 of Guild Wars 2 will be landing on November 28th. You’ll need to own the Path of Fire expansion to access it. If you’re curious, the base game (a solid 70+ hours of cooperative RPG in itself, improved by years of patching and polishing) is entirely free now. Pro tip: Use the Action Camera mode. It makes it feel like a whole new game. Or Smite, if you’ve played that.
19/11/2017 at 14:25 zulnam says:
I was so disappointed in GW2 for not having mounts from the beginning. Waypoints everywhere just meant it was a MMO Loading Screen game.
And now? Meeeh. Too little too late; i was in it for the realm pvp. Doubt there’s much action going on.
19/11/2017 at 14:38 Dominic Tarason says:
You’d be surprised. They’ve completely reworked the server structure of the game since launch, dynamically creating cross-server instances to keep player counts high wherever possible.
There was no real need for mounts in the original game anyway. The maps were incredibly dense and there was a fast-travel point every two minutes. Path of Fire’s open desert environments are better suited for the mounts, plus each one has a movement power that allows it to reach certain areas that nothing else can.
19/11/2017 at 17:16 malkav11 says:
Personally I acutely felt the lack every time I played. Yeah, there’s content all over and a reasonable number of waypoints, but if you’re going somewhere specific, it takes too long. Even with waypoints. It’s especially bad in later zones (Orr, in particular) because waypoints are often contested and there are hostile enemies underfoot constantly.
19/11/2017 at 15:04 Use Your Stick says:
Last I played World Versus World was pretty populated, due in large part to lower populations now being partnered with higher populations. They’ve also reworked the rewards to make it actually decent now.
That said mounts are exclusive to pve for the moment; though they did recently add the gliding mechanic from the first expansion so it’s possible mounts may get integrated at some point in the future.
19/11/2017 at 15:42 Use Your Stick says:
Heart of Thorns killed all enthusiasm I had for Guild Wars 2. They fudged what could have been brilliant character conflict. All the while introducing more grind to fill out the lack of content.
With the new expansion I don’t think I have the energy to build up an army to beat another dragon that is the most threatening thing to threaten Tyria this week. Only to have to do it all over again when said army is decimated by this season’s filler villain.
19/11/2017 at 16:19 Dominic Tarason says:
The lack of content was very much a temporary problem. They added another six zones – not as big as the jungle ones, but respectably sized – between that initial release and the start of Path of Fire, each one with a few hours of main story quest.
19/11/2017 at 17:36 ScubaMonster says:
I had a lot of fun with GW2 in the beginning when the zones were packed with people you would join up with to complete the quest events. Even after the cross server phasing though, you have a lot of zones that are just empty compared to how they were. That’s the same with every MMO after the initial population drops off and people level up, but it’s still a little sad running around in these old zones and being the only person there to do anything. Running around in the end game zones in Heart of Thorns was pretty populated. Don’t have Path of Fire so no clue what Heart of Thorns zones are like. I didn’t even complete the Heart of Thorns content.
Nothing was quite as exhilarating as walking up to a bunch of randoms and team up to kill a big raid boss in the open world. Obviously that stuff still goes on in the end game zones, but there’s plenty of cool content elsewhere and with level scaling even high level players could find stuff to do. Everybody still playing has already done all of that though so it will be a ghost town.
19/11/2017 at 17:47 Ghostwise says:
Loved the game when I played some years back, with a cool sword/dagger thief. Then there were big changes to the entire system of skills and levelling. I didn’t find the heart to relearn everything.
And it was during the era where Arena seemed to be randomly flailing about.
Glad to hear it’s apparently better-managed now.