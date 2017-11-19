Sundays are for writing The Sunday Papers – mostly. Another fortnight has gone by since I last did so however, for which I can only apologise. Let’s me make it up to you with… links to articles about games.
Yussef Cole at Unwinnable wrote about Cuphead and the racist legacy of the animation period it references. This is great criticism.
So when Cuphead uses imagery of gambling, heaven and hell for its setting, it employs images and tropes that were established originally to make moral statements about the lazy and savage blacks of Harlem and their sinful “jungle music.” Calloway’s likeness may take the form of dice in Cuphead, but he is cast as a caricature in shorts like Clean Pastures and Swing Wedding -which depicts minstrel frogs who share a troubling visual proximity to the Ribby and Croaks boss characters in Cuphead.
At GamesIndustry.biz, Brie Code argues for a future she would want to live in, for games and for the world, and how we might get there.
Because of the internet, we aren’t stuck walking through the snow to the library, cursing ourselves for forgetting our gloves, discovering the library is closed, and then walking home risking frostbite in our hands and still wondering, ineffectually, whether a hurricane is a cyclone or not. We are moving on to deeper pursuits. We are free to learn fast, to exchange ideas, to connect, to validate our own experiences with others like us and therefore to stop questioning ourselves, and from there to build something out of all this.
When Valve were initially planning on turning Half-Life episodic, they contracted external developers to develop entries in the series. That included Warren Spector’s Junction Point, which worked for a year on an episode centered around Raveholm. Rick Lane spoke to Spector about the project, covering its intended story, mechanics, and eventual demise. It’s a good read, though there’s a lot that Spector doesn’t remember.
What Spector can recall, and in considerable detail, is the magnet gun, and how it would have functioned. “If I remember correctly, it was team lead Matt Baer who came up with the idea for the magnet gun,” he says. “It went through several iterations, but the one I remember was one where you’d fire a sticky magnetic ball at a surface and anything made of metal would be forcefully attracted to it.”
Joyce Weisbecker became the first female commercial video game designer in 1976. Fast Co Design (Fast Company Design? Co.Design?) spoke to Weisbecker and tell the story.
“I know there were no other women at RCA doing the programming,” she says today. “A couple of guys did and they were employees. I think I was the only person outside the company that actually got paid to do a video game. So I was the first contractor . . . and possibly the first independent video game developer, because I came up with the idea and pitched it, and they said okay.”
I liked this twitter thread by Xalavier Nelson Jr, which argues in defence of Hotline Miami 2. I disliked the game but this is a compelling argument.
I also enjoyed this thread by game developer Loren Schmidt on procedural colour palettes.
I’m interested enough in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds to be hoovering up each new detail of the game’s in-development desert map, and so I enjoyed Ian Higton’s video for EG charting the way the map has changed since it was first announced.
Also at Eurogamer, Chris Bratt attended Blizzcon and spoke to attendees about harassment on Overwatch servers. It’s pretty heartbreaking to hear the people who say they’ve simply learned to be silent.
I never plan on pitching a game to a publisher, but I still found this GDC talk by former Sony employee Brian Upton interesting and entertaining. 30 Things I Hate About Your Game Pitch.
Music this week is again Shiina Ringo, though this time let’s go with God, Buddha (or God, Nor Buddha?). I’ll return next week with hopefully more energy and a better haul of links.
19/11/2017 at 11:50 Drakedude says:
Guys, if you’re going to share liberal articles as always, focus less on how games fuck up and more on the context of the games industry in the wider world. How many games is too much? Would the world be better off if all games were indie and the $200 million powerhouses were spent on more useful causes? Is the games industry moving towards a healthier place in our society or is still going to be an engine that shelters but also creates social outcasts?
No one gives a fuck about cuphead’s ancestors or whatever. If we’re going to get ethical, then let’s get fucking ethical.
19/11/2017 at 12:22 Crimsoneer says:
57 and a third games is too much.
19/11/2017 at 14:56 Grizzly says:
This question has already been answered: It’s more then 4.
19/11/2017 at 12:27 Eight Rooks says:
Uh… A+++, would get trolled again? “Perhaps it would have been good if Cuphead had decided the answer to decades of systematic racism and poisonous caricatures in popular media wasn’t simply to take those caricatures out entirely and completely ignore they ever existed, but to redo them instead in ways which explicitly celebrated the people the caricatures were originally mocking and dehumanizing” – seems like ‘the context of the games industry in the wider world’ to me.
19/11/2017 at 12:35 Worriedman says:
butbutbut the liberal agenda!
19/11/2017 at 13:04 Drakedude says:
My point is, it’s small fish. I’ve read the Sunday papers for quite a while and it’s pretty rare that i see the big-ticket issues on display.
19/11/2017 at 15:10 Horg says:
”Fallacy of relative privation”, something else we see on here a lot, typically featured in the comments section whenever a socially emotive topic is raised:
”Dismissing an argument or complaint due to the existence of more important problems in the world, regardless of whether those problems bear relevance to the initial argument.”
19/11/2017 at 15:45 Drakedude says:
If i saw those issues get deserving amounts of press, i wouldn’t bitch.
19/11/2017 at 12:30 Worriedman says:
You find me any articles about those subjects that have been published in the last two weeks (or really anytime) and I will gladly read them. Otherwise, I guess you can read other articles? Or even better, other websites! Because some of us actually like to read informative articles from outside our own perspectives that might enrich us and our hobby? You know, the ones that RPS strives to post almost all the time?
I guess what I’m trying to say is, feel free to kick rocks buddy, you won’t be missed.
19/11/2017 at 13:07 Drakedude says:
What’s the problem man? You like nitty-gritty articles, i like big picture. It’s not apples and oranges.
19/11/2017 at 13:22 Drakedude says:
On the publishing front – i get it. The gaming blogosphere can’t be relied on to produce useful discussions on demand. If RPS is willing to look beyond into broader issues of consumerism and the state of the nerd subculture i’m sure they can find a better range of articles.
19/11/2017 at 13:38 Worriedman says:
I feel it’s telling that out of the handful of articles in this issue of the Sunday Papers, the one you take issue with is the one about how parts of American culture has a problem with whitewashing and racism, and not, say, the one about procedural color palettes. Then you dismiss the very real subject of racism in pop culture by saying “let’s have some articles about the REAL problems” while gesturing grandly at issues that don’t, to my knowledge, have any articles written about them at all, much less recently.
You claim that Sunday Papers very rarely post about “big ticket issues” (I would disagree but whatever), nothing is stopping you from posting those articles in the comments. We’re a well-read lot, I’d bet most of us would read them. But as it is, you have contributed less than nothing to the conversation; I searched for the issues that you brought up, because they sound interesting to me too! But absolutely nothing comes up. You attempt to divert attention from a well-written piece to nothing at all, then act like you’re the intellectual superior for doing absolutely nothing.
19/11/2017 at 15:42 Drakedude says:
Jesus christ man. I’m black. I don’t feel the politics of cuphead is going to do much for anyone.
I’ll freely admit i’m unlikely to share these articles. I’m also unlikely to be a mechanic or a flying instructor. RPS is employed to do this for the foreseeable future, it’s just what i’d like to see.
19/11/2017 at 12:32 Swordfishtrombone says:
Ethics don’t exist on a spectrum and certainly aren’t defined by how much money is involved in the topic under discussion. Calling out racist stereotypes is pretty bloody important if you ask me, particularly with world affairs as they are currently.
19/11/2017 at 13:05 Drakedude says:
Yes, but the sunday papers rarely engages with anything bigger then this. Sexism at best.
19/11/2017 at 13:29 LennyLeonardo says:
Perhaps you’d like to share some links to current articles that you feel engage with these issues?
19/11/2017 at 15:27 Swordfishtrombone says:
As I said, I consider racism a pretty significant issue and as such again question your definition of “wider” or “bigger”. But there we go, presumably it’s less of an important issue for you, for whatever reason. Cheerio.
19/11/2017 at 13:42 Michael Anson says:
It’s a little hard to get more macro than “gaming’s place in the overarching culture related to social conflict.” The article is actually explicitly about exactly what you demanded, which makes me wonder what you are actually demanding.
19/11/2017 at 12:23 onodera says:
TIL Cab Calloway was black.
19/11/2017 at 12:39 LennyLeonardo says:
Hah. Pretty shocking, right?
Almost literal whitewashing.
19/11/2017 at 12:25 Kollega says:
The article about how dystopia-only entertainment limits us, and how we should put more effort into imagining and portraying a future where we’d actually want to live in… that’s something I’ve been loudly proclaiming for some time now. We dearly need a vision of the future that’s worthy of looking forward to – not a boot stomping on a human face forever or something that sucks even more.
Though of course, I am biased. Because I have to live my day-to-day life in a lawless, corrupt oligarchical dystopia where the few rich are millionnaires and the many poor can barely make ends meet. It’s only quantifiably “better” than some war-torn African country, and to have all my entertainment offer exactly the same except worse is… disheartening, not to mention grating. At this point, I just gathered up a bunch of friends, and went “hey, let’s make our own story/game that’s about a society where things are going well!”, and we intend on doing that ourselves if so few others will.
19/11/2017 at 12:38 Eight Rooks says:
The main sticking point for me is it essentially says – I’m going to be reductive here, but I don’t think I’m being inaccurate – “From my perspective, all forms of entertainment revolving around conflict and struggle are essentially pointless, and the end goal of every creative medium should be nothing but sunshine and kittens 24/7”. (I mean, if I’m wrong, how come pretty much the only thing approaching a hypothetical example that she cites is basically “A virtual open world with no set goals or direction where everything is wonderful and I have an infinite amount of time to live my life in whatever way I want”?) I don’t necessarily disagree entirely, though that ties into a much broader argument about popular culture and I don’t want to write an essay on it right this moment. I just wish she’d concede that – if you’re saying “The real world is horrible, therefore no fictional world should ever be” then own the argument, appreciate the complete and utter sea-change you’re essentially calling for.
19/11/2017 at 12:57 Kollega says:
I did not read anything like that from the article at all. Because entertainment centered around conflict or struggle is NOT the same thing as entertainment centered around bleakness and violence, and it’s the latter that the article suggests we cut down on. Non-violent conflict is entirely possible; it’s just harder to write. Equally possible is violent conflict where there is, in the end, a clear difference between right and wrong. But both of those are rapidly becoming a lost art – because the writers and artists take a defeatist stance along the lines of “it’s easier to write plots about misery and suffering when there’s so much quality inspiration material on the evening news, plus it’s seen as more “mature”, ergo we should only do that!” If they even think that hard, and not just cribble from Game of Thrones or Twenty Four or any other piece of media you care to name that elevates its “grittiness” to absurd levels.
To sum up my line of thinking: you totally can have conflict even in a eutopian world (note the spelling), because even near-perfect living conditions for everyone are not going to remove personal struggles and human relationships from the world. Not to mention that keeping an actually eutopian world running is a hell of a task, and that itself could make for a great excercise in problem-solving. But today, conventional wisdom is that “dystopias are more realistic and easier to write” (the first point is overall untrue, but the second one is definitely true), so we get flooded with those… and as I’ve said, this is simply disheartening to someone who’s living in a real-life dystopia already.
19/11/2017 at 13:12 Eight Rooks says:
I’m not sure how you can not see any of what I’m saying in lines like
I mean, what is that if not “conventional dramatic structure is boring and predictable and only exists to gratify the same old base impulses in the audience over and over”? What is her later example if not “I want a world without conflict and ugliness and limitations where I can grow as a person and learn new things every day”? Again, I am not entirely unsympathetic to this, but at the same time I’m also somewhat uncomfortable around people who instantly jump to the conclusion that there’s no real value to be found in anything negative, or that any creator going dark with their work is just “elevating its grittiness to absurd levels”. If you live in Venezuela or something I can understand you thinking a lot of dystopian fiction is clearly written by people who have no idea what they’re doing, but sorry, I just don’t believe there’s flat-out no value left in the form. You’re not touching on some universal truth simply by saying “I don’t really like seeing this in the fiction I consume” – you need to go further than that.
19/11/2017 at 13:58 Kollega says:
First thing, as an aside: the standard dramatic structure does kinda suck in a way, because people who can’t or aren’t allowed to do something interesting with it just overrely on the formula. I’m sure this comes up every time modern “popcorn entertainment” movies are criticised. But that’s kind of a side note.
Second thing: if you want to explore dark themes and negative events, you have to have a point. Compare The Lives of Others (a German drama movie from 2006) and, idk, Ruiner (a wannabe-cyberpunk game from this year). The Lives of Others takes a real-world dystopia in the shape of 1980s East Germany, and though the ability of the main character – a Stasi agent – to change sides and protect a dissident that he’s ordered to spy on is profoundly unrealistic, it sets up great character drama and a story about being a good man with an evil job and doing the right thing even as it’s deadly dangerous. There’s a point. And Ruiner just wallows in cyberpunk unpleasantness, without anything to say besides “brutal violence is kinda awesome!” I’m not really against dark themes in fiction – I mean, holy shit, I loved The Lives of Others – but as I’ve said, you have to have a point.
Third thing, related to the above: I sometimes gander into dystopian fiction, but only if there’s something to give a damn about within the story, and a chance for change. But a lot of modern-day dystopian fiction just goes “welp, this is how it is, can’t change it!” – and to me, that doesn’t even reek of uncreative approach, it reeks of outright propaganda. I do not want to believe that “there really is no alternative” when even I, with my “practically Western” education and living standards, have been exposed to violence and poverty and suffering and urban/environmental decay all my life just because I live in post-Soviet Kazakhstan. This is not how I want to live the rest of my days. I want to search for another, better way. I mean, FWIW, I also found The Hunger Games movies surprisingly good – partly because in those, the revolution is not pointless, partly because there’s a strong political message about the complacency of the haves and the plight of the have-nots, and partly because of “Haha, so funny! These movie sets are just like home! :D”
19/11/2017 at 15:42 Eight Rooks says:
(Replying to Kollega again if this isn’t clear, because I can’t actually reply to a post that far down.)
Oh, no argument that if you’re going to go dark there really ought to be a point, and one reason I have little to no interest in Ruiner is it seemed pretty obvious it was edgelording for the sake of it more than anything else (and I didn’t even think it seemed to be doing it in any particularly interesting artistic way). Though I thought the Hunger Games novels, at least, were dreadful and the epitome of unimaginative, poorly written dystopian fiction, so one man’s trash and all that. ;)
19/11/2017 at 13:45 Michael Anson says:
Dystopias work as a go-to setting because they inherently include a lot of conflict on multiple levels, and narrative thrives on conflict. That said, if you are looking for games without that narrative conflict, there are plenty, such as simulations, puzzles, even adventure games.
19/11/2017 at 14:07 Kollega says:
The idea that you have to have a horrible unlivable setting to have conflict is disingenious at best. Valid counterpoint: the smarter sort of two-fisted tale pulp homages – where the good guys are complex but still Really Good, the evil guys are complex but still Really Evil, and there is hot-blooded, high-octane conflict in a bright and cheerful world. Because saving millions of people from certain death at the hands of the villain, by using your heroic feats, derring-do, brains, brawn, and battle buddies is a high-stakes conflict.
That’s just one counterpoint, by the way. There exist some others, equally valid.
19/11/2017 at 15:28 Chromatose says:
Yeah, that article was great. It’s been really dismaying this last decade or so to see not just games, but film and TV slant towards this kind of leering pessimism about the future. That trailer for The Last Of Us 2 that basically played out as five minutes of torture spectacle was a good example, but then there’s also that scene from The Walking Dead. Sure, killing a well-liked character can mark a turning point in the story, but that they chose to depict the character losing his faculties through repeated strikes to the cranium was legitimately nauseating. Hell, the fact we have a new series of Star Trek, the grandaddy of all optimistic, utopian sci-fi, opening with a two parter in which the main protagonist uses the excuse of past trauma to commit what would be classed as a war crime now is just… I have no clue whether we’ve just run out of ideas or that we’ve genuinely lost the ability to imagine futures better than our current condition, but it’s really sad to see.
It’s not even that we need to go entirely the other way and have everything be all sunshine and roses, but just some alternative to the current trend of cool nihilism and leering depictions of violence would be incredibly welcome just now.
19/11/2017 at 15:42 Kollega says:
Honestly? I think the brighter depictions of the future still exist on the fringes of pop-culture, but they haven’t been “in” for a little over 30 years; first we had the Eighties with urban decay and economic deregulation, and the inception of cyberpunk as commentary on that, then the EXTREEEEME Nineties with their Rob Liefelds and their Mortal Kombats, then the post-9/11 America fighting for Pyhhric victories and the entire genre of “gritty anti-terror movie” that spawned, and… at some point, it simply got out of hand. The utopian dreamers and the bright futures they envisioned have been marginalized over that time, because their stuff was “naive” and “childish” and “not for real adults” and “of no real value”… which, at the current point, frankly just makes me want to ask: “Does this remind you of anything?”
Fortunately, though, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel – and not one mounted on the oncoming train, either. I think that gradually more and more people have been getting exasperated and pissed off by all the “dark gritty edgy stuff”, simply because nowadays it’s mainstream and everywhere, not any sort of hip counterculture. I feel that if people weren’t getting tired of the same miserable tropes, stuff like Steven Universe and the Pacifist Route of Undertale would not be nearly as popular. Let’s just hope this is not an illusion, and does represent a growing shift in what people want… though really, wouldn’t anyone get tired of inability to procure any hope or good cheer for an evening’s entertainment?
19/11/2017 at 12:33 Don Reba says:
Huh. Was the gun itself not made of metal? Also, a lot of metal things are not ferromagnetic.
19/11/2017 at 14:25 MattM says:
In the real world sure, but in videogames all metals are ferromagnetic. It’s almost justified since we do use steel in so many ways.
19/11/2017 at 15:49 Ben says:
“Here, Gordon, take this polyresin omnimagnetic gun” or whatever.
19/11/2017 at 12:35 onodera says:
Oh, and HM2 is worse than the original not because of its story, it’s worse mechanically. The weakest levels of HM forced you to take out the enemies in a heavily predefined order, like a puzzle game (the hotel level and the office level were probably the worst offenders). HM2 has more of these levels, and some are incredibly long (like the ship and the mafia tower). There are some great levels in it (like the henchman’s hideout and his last job), but there’s much less improvisation allowed by the game overall.
19/11/2017 at 12:41 Bucket Helmet Bear says:
The Cuphead piece is a little nauseating. If Cuphead uses a graphic style reminiscent of cartoons which by today’s standards would be racist so what. Nobody saw it like that until this guy smugly pointed it out. So until now it wasn’t a problem and it wasn’t racist. Once again in the name of progressive thought we’ve taken a non problem, made it into a problem and then whined that we have a problem. I very much doubt the developers intent was to be racist. Trying to censor and forget the past is like going into a museum and setting fire to it. It’s like saying bad things happened in the neolithic age so lets destroy every piece of neolithic history that we can find. It’s easy to judge when you’re young because you haven’t yet lived a life worthy of judgement yourself. Preserve history and be honest about it. Don’t suppress, destroy or hide it just because it doesn’t fit with current moral trends of the day.
19/11/2017 at 12:46 MauvePeopleEater says:
That’s kind of the point of the piece, though? Cuphead does hide an unsavoury element of the style it borrows heavily from “because it doesn’t fit with current moral trends of the day”.
(As an aside, can we really call the drive not to caricature or demean certain races a “moral trend”?)
19/11/2017 at 12:49 Eight Rooks says:
It stuns me how many people are willfully (?) misinterpreting this. Like I said further up, the article is neither saying Cuphead is explicitly racist, nor that its artwork is racist or anything else. It is saying that maybe, just maybe, the original racist caricatures in artwork like that should have been replaced by awesome art explicitly celebrating the black people and black culture that those caricatures stole from and mocked, not replaced with new artwork which – while technically amazing – is very careful to say absolutely nothing about race at all. It is saying that maybe the decision to say nothing, to avoid the conversation about race, was not a very good or a very smart decision because that art style is – now and forever – explicitly connected to that conversation whether you like it or not.
I mean, that’s how I interpreted it, and it seemed like a reasonable argument to me. I’m not sure how much clearer I can make it. The cynic in me assumes you’re probably just going to respond with “but but but get ur dirty politix out of muh gaemz”, but hey, I tried.
19/11/2017 at 13:58 dog2 says:
Don’t you think there’s value in value-neutral art like Cuphead? Maybe not every piece of media needs to be constantly reckoning with, fighting, and reëmerging a history that makes a lot of people upset. Like, what, do black people need to exist in a world that constantly reminds them of how badly we’ve suffered? And how could the writer call Cuphead an example of whitewashing when the proposed counterexample was, literally, a well intentioned exact paving over of the attitudes of the time? Like, it’s so haughty in tone for an article that doesn’t really discover much and whose big conclusion is refocus the aesthetic around confronting racism (?). Kind of a big and ambiguous ask.
I think the article above is a bad example of an already annoying trend of woke-stuff being published in games by people who don’t really want to think it through and take it all too seriously. But it still wants to retain the tut-tutting and authoritative voice of the media criticism it’s inspired by. As if that’s really warranted! As if we were publishing it in a journal. As if it was so clear-cut.
19/11/2017 at 15:52 Eight Rooks says:
If you honestly think that 1) pretending something horrible never existed in the first place and 2) saying “Hey, you know that horrible thing? What if it looked like this instead? So we could take the injustice the original thing instigated and counter, rather than ignore it?” are both ‘paving over’ anything… then I don’t think there’s much else I can say.
19/11/2017 at 15:54 Chromatose says:
“Don’t you think there’s value in value-neutral art like Cuphead?”
Uhhhmmm…
19/11/2017 at 15:23 notponies says:
It’s an imperfect comparison but an analogy I’d use is how the 1980s kind of sucked what with its moral panics and Reagan, but these days the 80s has been boiled down to synthwave and Tron graphics.
Another imperfect comparison would be between Cuphead and this.
19/11/2017 at 15:18 Horg says:
I consider myself socially progressive and don’t find cuphead’s art style remotely racist. It’s a mistake to consider that the author of an opinion piece represents anyone but themselves. It’s also a mistake to believe this article has created any kind of problem. No one who developed cuphead is suddenly going to panic and redesign the game to avoid a non-existent backlash. No developer going forward will remember this article and consider the early 20th century Disney animation style off limits. It was interesting to read a little about the history of art in the context of it’s time period, but the conclusions against cuphead were nonsense and this Sunday papers exposure is likely the last we’ll hear of it.
19/11/2017 at 13:07 aircool says:
Why can’t we have black racial stereotypes… we have have tons of other racial, religious and cultural stereotypes in other games?
19/11/2017 at 13:41 Michael Anson says:
Aside from being offensive in general, stereotypes are also incredibly lazy writing. ANY stereotypes in games should be frowned upon.
19/11/2017 at 13:50 LennyLeonardo says:
Agreed, but it’s important to note that black stereotypes specifically are amongst the worst for they way they contribute to what is still an issue that ruins or ends lives and poisons western culture. Aircool implies that all stereotypes are equal, or deserving if equal condemnation (or not), and that is obviously wrong.
19/11/2017 at 15:15 Grizzly says:
These specific stereotypes come from the Jim Crow era.
The really short and heavy handed way of explaining is that these laws were a cited inspiration for Nazi Germany’s pre-war Anti-Jewish laws. We stopped doing those stereotypes too.
19/11/2017 at 14:09 MHanretty says:
Honest question: what is the argument being put forward in the Cuphead piece? Is it that this era of animation is so tainted by its historical association with derogatory racial caricature that any work employing the aesthetic must address it in the work itself?
How could this have been done in Cuphead, exactly? Would it not have come across as a confusing non-sequitur in the game itself? Would the creators have been accused of pandering if they (understandably) couldn’t pull this off with the understanding and nous required?
19/11/2017 at 14:15 GernauMorat says:
This was my feeling as well.
19/11/2017 at 15:21 MattM says:
They would have been accused of cultural appropriation if they did as the article author suggests.
19/11/2017 at 15:46 Eight Rooks says:
Just because you can’t please everybody all of the time doesn’t mean you’ve automatically proved that you shouldn’t bother trying to please people who historically have rarely if ever been catered to.
19/11/2017 at 15:51 Chromatose says:
It was stating that any piece of creative work that explicitly romanticises something that was originally steeped in anti-black racism is inevitably going to make some black people really uncomfortable. There was no stipulation that it should address it (indeed the author still states at multiple points that he thought Cuphead was a good game and that its attempts to emulate the style were commendable), but that finding ways to do so would make the game more welcoming for a larger demographic.
I honestly feel that, for what is doubtlessly a really emotional and contentious subject for a lot of people, the author wrote about the matter in a really mature and even-handed way.
Honestly, I agree that there was no way the developers could have tackled the racist underpinnings of that style of animation within the context and framework of the game, but that doesn’t magically elevate the game above criticism.
19/11/2017 at 14:48 Chillicothe says:
…and that’s why my calm nuanced take on the Cuphead article reguarding informative learning on a subject for perspective went untyped.
19/11/2017 at 15:40 Caldorosso says:
It seems really easy to just throw racism to get all the clicks without writing a decent article. I enjoyed Cuphead, but its harmful depiction of clowns actually hurt me. I broke my controller over my knee.
19/11/2017 at 15:47 alert says:
It’s fairly easy to criticise the animation style of an independent game and call for its devs to completely integrate liberation politics, as if that’s something you can just bolt on to a light-hearted 2D platformer.
It is much harder to write incisively about the economic and social conditions of the industry, or to put big publishers and media conglomerates under the spotlight, or to develop an understanding of the role of intellectual property and employment law in the exploitation of intellectual labour. It’s much harder to do the difficult job of genuinely ‘left-wing journalism’ than it is to go along with contemporary, centrist wokeness that’s happy to talk forever about the commodity without ever considering the commodity form.
The point isn’t that we can’t discuss both, or that the arguments made against Cuphead are without merit. The issue is that we only ever get this superficial undergraduate-level media studies stuff.
It’s actually frustrating seeing the /pol/ mouth-breathers whine about Cultural Marxism or the Frankfurt School. As if any of the clowns writing about Bioware’s gay romances have read Adorno.
19/11/2017 at 15:50 MajorLag says:
Dear internet: please stop writing articles in Tweetstorm form.