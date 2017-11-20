Black Friday 2017: The best deals on graphics cards, monitors, SSDs and more

The sale event to end all sale events is here. That’s right, folks, Black Friday 2017 is upon us, and this year’s sales frenzy is set to be bigger than ever as we head into the Christmas shopping period. In all honesty, they should just rename it Black November, as you’ll find deals happening literally RIGHT NOW in the run-up to Black Friday proper.

To save you trawling through the web in search of a good bargain, we’ve created this handy guide containing everything you need to know about Black Friday 2017. If you’re on the hunt for a new graphics card, a bigger and better monitor, splash out on a fast SSD or upgrade your gaming headset, this is the place to be. We’ll be updating this hub page on a regular basis as new deals get announced, too, so make sure to keep it in your bookmarks if you fancy grabbing yourself a bit of a bargain before Christmas. We’ve also got tips on the best places to browse, and how to find out if those hot discounts are really as good as they seem.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Retailers, both online and physical, offer some of their best deals on Black Friday, and will often cut their prices in the weeks leading up to the big day. It’s now become a UK phenomenon as well. It also has a closely-related cousin, Cyber Monday, which happens three days after Black Friday and is reserved for purely online deals. To all intents and purposes, though, it’s simply another day of big savings.

When is Black Friday 2017?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24th. Expect retailers to open earlier and close later than usual. Online, stores will typically start their deals on Thursday November 23rd, giving you even more time to snap up those bargains, but it’s become increasingly common to start deals much earlier.

Black Friday 2017 tips

If you’re looking for game discounts, you’ll find the usual sales taking place on Steam, GOG and Green Man Gaming. While you’re unlikely to find any big deals on the newest releases, there should still be some decent savings to be found on titles from earlier in the year you might have passed by at the time.

The juiciest discounts, however, will be on PC components and peripherals. Of course, while we’ll endeavor to bring you the very best deals from around the internet, you should also check CamelCamelCamel before you buy to see if you’re actually getting a good price. This keeps track of product prices all year round, helping you identify if a Black Friday deal is actually a great, one-time discount or whether it’s pretty much always this kind of price regardless of whether it’s Black Friday or not.

The best sites for deals are found below.

UK:

US:

Best Black Friday deals

PCs:

PC Specialist Velocity Chimera VR Gaming Tower – £699 from AO (down from £879)

Electronics retailer AO’s Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is this Core i5-7400 and GTX 1060-equipped PC from PC Specialist. The InWin case may not be to everyone’s tastes, but the glass side panel and built-in blue LED lighting strips will certainly make for an entertaining visual spectacle while you’re playing games. It also comes with a 2TB HDD, 8GB of RAM, four USB3 ports and two USB2 ports. You’ll need to buy a mouse and keyboard separately, as this deal only applies to the PC itself, but if you’re looking for a VR capable machine or something for solid 1080p gaming and even a bit of 1440p gaming, the Velocity Chimera is a pretty good deal.

HP Omen 870-224 Desktop & HP Mixed Reality Headset with Controllers Package – $670 from Best Buy

As if buying a great gaming PC on the cheap wasn’t enough, this HP bundle also comes with the company’s Windows Mixed Reality headset that lets you experience the worlds of virtual and augmented reality. In the PC itself, you get a Core i5-7400 processor, a 3GB GTX 1060 and 8GB of RAM. Not the most powerful PC, perhaps, but certainly not a bad deal for $670.

Laptops:

HP Pavilion 17-ab200na – £899 from AO

This HP Pavilion laptop is currently £100 off. In it, you get a powerful Core i7-7700HQ processor, a GTX 1050 chip for 1080p gaming and a large 17.3in Full HD (1920×1080) display. There’s also a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD, a DVD drive, an SD card reader, two USB3 ports and one USB2, an Ethernet port, HDMI and a headphone and microphone jack. That’s a pretty good package for a £899 gaming laptop, and its more traditional laptop design means you also won’t be embarrassed whipping it out on public transport either.

Asus ROG GL553VD – £649 from AO

Alternatively, Asus’ more gaming-themed ROG GL553VD is another good deal currently on offer and you even get a ROG-themed backpack and a mouse for your trouble. Here, you get a Core i5-7300HQ processor, a GTX 1050 graphics chip, a 15.6in 1920×1200 display and a 2TB HDD, plus an SD and microSD card reader, two USB3 port, one USB2 and one USB Type-C port.

MSI GL62M 7RE-407 – $799 from Amazon

This 15.6in gaming laptop comes with a Core i5-7300HQ, a GTX 1050Ti and a 256GB SSD. Normally retailing for $1000 or more, the GL62M-7RE is a great pick for those who want flawless 1080p gaming on the go.

Razer Blade Stealth – $1249 from Best Buy

This was going cheap in Razer’s own US cyber deals promotion a couple of weeks ago, but just in case you missed that particular deal, here it is again courtesy of Best Buy. Here, you get a 12.5in 4K display with a super accurate IGZO display, a Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM and Intel’s HD Graphics 620. Okay, so you won’t be running the latest games on Ultra quality settings with this thing, but the screen alone still makes it highly tempting.

Graphics cards:

Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti Mini – £140 from Amazon

We’re big fans of the GTX 1050Ti. It’s a great card for 1080p gaming, and more importantly, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get one. Zotac’s ‘mini’ version is one such card, and is currently going for just £140 on Amazon. Perfect for smaller cases, this is a great budget option for budding esports players.

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon V2 – £260 from Scan

If you’re looking for one of AMD’s RX 500 series cards, on the other hand, you won’t find the top-end RX 580 much cheaper than this. This one’s a better fit for 1080p gaming, but it can handle resolutions of 2,560×1,440 as well to a degree. It’s also a tad cheaper than its nearest Nvidia competitor, the GTX 1060, and has an extra 2GB of VRAM, too.

Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1080 GDDR5 8GB OC WF3 PCI-E – £439 from Ebuyer

If you’ve had your eye on a new GTX 1080, then now is the time to get one, as this Gigabyte model is now just £439. Normally, you’re looking at paying at least £500 for one of these, so grab this bargain pronto before it goes. Read our review for more info.

Monitors:

Asus ROG Swift PG258Q – £486 from CCL

A 25in monitor with a huge 240Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect fit for esport enthusiasts or those that like their games, really, really smooth. It only has a standard 1,920×1,080 resolution and ports are pretty limited to a single HDMI and DisplayPort, but what it lacks in connectivity it makes up for in flexibility, with pivot, swivel and height-adjustment support. Our full review will be here very shortly.

Acer XF270HUA – £499.99 from Amazon

We loved this monitor when we got it in for review, and is currently our top pick for gaming display greatness. This 27in 1440p monitor has an IPS display, giving it superb colour accuarcy, and it’s also got a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you super smooth gaming at the same time.

AOC G2460PF – £170 from Currys

This 24in 144Hz monitor is an absolute bargain. Read our review for a more detailed verdict, but let me tell you, this is a great deal. Image quality is great, and its flexible, height-adjustable stand makes it a doddle to setup. It also has AMD FreeSync support and a four-port USB2 hub. What more could you ask for at this price?

HP Omen Quad HD 27in – £549 from Currys

This 27in, 2560×1440 monitor is quite the looker. With a super slim stand and slender bezels, this is one monitor you won’t be ashamed to have on your desk. It also comes with Nvidia G-Sync support and a three-port USB3 hub.

Samsung C27F396 – £180 from Currys / $179 from Amazon

This curved monitor is another one that will look very nice on your desk. Its 27in display only has a 1920×1080 resolution, but its IPS panel should produce pretty great colours.

Samsung UH750 – $499 from Amazon

This 31.5in monitor has a lovely 4K display and one of Samsung’s own QLED panels, theoretically giving it the same kind of picture quality as its TVs. Save $200 on one this Black Friday.

Samsung CF791 – $689 from Amazon

For a truly widescreen 4K experience, you can currently get $260 off Samsung’s jumbo CF791. Featuring a curved VA panel and a 100Hz refresh rate, this Samsung monitor could be a very smart addition to your gaming setup.

Dell UltraSharp U3417W – $700 from Best Buy

Another curved widescreen monitor, this 34in 4K monitor delivers immersive visuals that literally wrap around your face. Dell’s monitors have always been high quality and we expect the U3417W to be no different. Plus, you save $300 – bargain!

SSDs:

Samsung 850 EVO (250GB) – £79.99 from Overclockers

One of the best 2.5in SATA SSDs around, the Samsung 850 EVO is a brilliant and reliable all-rounder. Available in a range of storage sizes, it also comes with a handy five-year guarantee.

Crucial MX 300 – $79 for 275GB from Amazon or $129 for 525GB from Amazon

Another excellent 2.5in SSD, Crucial’s MX300 is fantastic value for money. It’s our current top pick for best budget SSD, and this is the cheapest both capacities have been in quite some time according to CamelCamelCamel, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday with a swish new bit storage?

Peripherals:

Roccat has a number of keyboards, mice and headsets available from Currys PC World for 30% off their marked price. Helpfully, Currys only list the original price on their website, as you’ve got to enter a code on checkout to get the Black Friday price, so we’ve worked out what you’ll actually be paying in our list below. In the keyboard arena, we’ve got the:

To get the discount, just enter GAMINGKEYBOARDS30 at checkout.

As for mice, we’ve got:

To get this one, just type in the code GAMINGMICE30 at checkout.

Asus has also discounted two of its gaming mice over on Amazon. We’ve been using the Pugio II for work recently, and we have to say, it’s rather nice – and it’s now just £58.59. Alternatively, there’s also the Gladius II, which is now going for just £57.69.

Headsets:

Roccat has also got a few headsets going for the same 30% off deal. Just enter GAMINGHEADSET30 on the following for discounts galore:

Razer’s Kraken Pro V2 headset is also currently on Amazon’s daily deals list for £59.99. You need to act fast, though, as at time of writing on Monday 20th at 4.50pm, 42% of this deal has already been claimed. Go forth! Now!