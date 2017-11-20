Gunhead pits a pirate against derelict ships full of drones

There’s no reason having a gun for a head would stop someone from becoming a concert pianist or a specialist on Assyrian antiquities, but let’s face it, they’re far more likely to be a space pirate, raiding floating tombs and shooting everything in sight. That’s certainly the case with Gunhead, an open-world FPS due out next year.
Like its predecessor, Cryptark, Gunhead is all about breaking into massive space hulks and looting them, all the while trying to stay alive when you’re being chased by drones made of bone and steel. But while Cryptark was a 2D shmup, its sequel is a fast-paced FPS.
Here’s what Marsh made of the first game when it was in early access:
As it is, Cryptark is one of the most confident entries to Early Access I’ve seen – a few bugs aside, this is robust, generously featured and unusually convincing in its design. In fact, I might well be tempted to use Cryptark as a case study of how to take a simple, hoary old game conceit, like the shmup, and have it transcend into something richly strategic.
Gunhead takes place directly after Cryptark, with Gunhead and his crew on the run from the government contractors they betrayed, but aside from the change in perspective, it seems to hitting the same notes. That switch to first person is pretty dramatic, of course, and gosh does it look absolutely gorgeous, blending Borderland’s striking comic-style with lots of neon and chrome. It’s due out some time in 2018.
20/11/2017 at 15:28 Harlander says:
Of all the games that I’ve played lately that’ve been too hard for me, Cryptark was by far my favourite.
I’ll be keeping an eye on this, though it’ll probably turn out to be too hard for me..
20/11/2017 at 17:24 Ghostwise says:
I was about to say “could be interesting if there’s an Easy setting…”.
20/11/2017 at 15:33 Morcane says:
Just shut up and take my money. Cryptark was hard, but really, really good.
20/11/2017 at 16:00 Kollega says:
A fast-paced, procedural-generation roguelite FPS with awesome-looking art style and evident weapon variety. Now this is interesting.
Thing is, in the light of the Battlefront Lootcratepocalypse and all the issues that led up to it, and the fact that nowadays, I can only name DOOM and Wolfenstein as big-name FPS releases focused on singleplayer (please enlighten me if I’m wrong!), I’ve just been thinking more and more that indie devs need to pick up the torch with the singleplayer FPS genre. This looks like an example of “it”.
Of course, we also have Strafe as an example of a procedurally generated roguelite FPS, but that game didn’t really convince me… the art style and marketing there fell on deaf ears, as I mostly missed the Quake III era of first-person shooting (I mean, I got to play Q3, but it was only against bots). This looks more to my tastes, though… I guess we’ll see.
And to be honest… what I can’t wait for is the indie revival of the first-person shooting era marked by Halo and Half-Life. The “superior-equipped protagonist in ordinary firefights” conceit, the military sci-fi slant, the cool yet down-to-earth weapons… more of that, please.
DISCLAIMER: This post is likely to be upsetting to the more serious first-person shooter purists. Please don’t first-person-shoot me for it.
20/11/2017 at 17:58 BeardyHat says:
FWIW, Strafe is not what the marketing and hype billed it as; DUSK is a much better example of Quake style FPS.
20/11/2017 at 16:08 Dewal says:
Gunhead, not sure if it’s the sequel of Warface or Cuphead.