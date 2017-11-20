Humble’s Fall Sale is now on, featuring literally thousands of games

Ahead of what can only possibly be the impending financial doom of us all – Black Friday 2017 – Humble has launched its Fall Sale. It’s a fairly big sale range, too, featuring thousands of games with discounts on a selection from a varied selection of publishers. That includes Capcom, Focus Home Interactive, Rebellion, Konami, Rockstar, Adult Swim, THQ Nordic and many more.

The deals on this whole range are set to end on November 28th at 10 am (Pacific), so you’ve got a little while to take advantage, though offers are changing every couple of days so be sure to keep an eye on the site. Better still, Humble Monthly subscribers get an extra 10% any of the already-discounted prices, which is a bit nice.

Here are some highlights from the sale so far:

Grand Theft Auto 5 for £19.99 / $29.99

Rogue Legacy for £2.29 / $2.99

Darksiders Franchise Pack for £8.99 / $9.99

Resident Evil 7 for £19.99 / $29.99

Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for £16.74 / $13.39

L.A. Noire Complete Edition for £7.49 / $8.99

Outlast 2 for £11.49 / $14.99

Event[0] for £8.99 / $11.99

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for £4.99 / $7.49

Volgarr The Viking for £1.59 / $1.99

Homeworld Remastered Collection for £9.17 / $11.89

Killing Floor 2 for £9.99 / $14.99

Squad for £20.99 / $27.99

The current Humble Monthly will get you the extra 10% off, along with a copy of H1Z1 and a stack of other games headed your way in a couple of weeks time, for £10 / $12 this month.