Rainbow Six Siege’s third year will introduce 8 operators and a co-op event

Slick tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege will soon enter its third year, and that means updates. New maps and a “map makeover” were announced by Ubisoft Montreal at the Pro League Finals in Brazil at the weekend, plus two new operators specialising in “biohazard situations”.

The operators are a part of Year 3’s first season, Operation Chimera, and will be available in standard matches. But for four weeks they’ll also be part of Siege’s first ever co-op event, Outbreak. This event will be free to Siege players, says Ubi, and will include an “exclusive collection of cosmetics”. Later in the year, there’ll be maps set in Italy and Morocco, along with six other operators – two for each season. So far this is all just being teased, but a full reveal is planned for next year.

In the meantime, Year 2 continues, with the final big update, Operation White Noise, which hits the test servers today. It’s heading to South Korea with a new tower map and three new operators. You can see them in action below.

Out of the three operators, Dokkaebi is clearly the best. When she’s not assaulting the enemy with her Mk 14 EBR Marksman Rifle and the BOSG.12.2 shotgun, she’s hacking their dumb phones, distracting them and letting the rest of her team know their position. She’s joined by sneaky Vigil and heavy-hitting Zofia. Hopefully none of them get vertigo, because that skyscraper they’ll have to rappel down is pretty damn tall.

If you missed the Pro League Finals over the weekend, you can still catch up on Twitch.